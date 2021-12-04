St. Pat's boys, girls basketball defeats Sutherland in season opener

The Irish used aggressive defense to keep Sutherland off the board in the second quarter. St. Pat’s scored 18 points in the frame to take a 40-4 lead at halftime.

When Caleb Munson made the opening basket of the second half, O’Malley called timeout to substitute his starters out and clear out the bench.

“We didn’t want to get into a running clock situation,” O’Malley said. “We wanted to try to get as much time out of it, and I thought it did both teams a lot of good in the second half.”

The Irish would not score again in the third, but James Heirigs made a shot and Branch scored twice in the fourth.

“That was nice to get everybody some game experience,” O’Malley said. “That’s probably the biggest thing we got out of it was we got our first game done, and everybody got some extensive playing time. So you hope that will help them out going forward.”

St. Pat’s 63, Sutherland 24

Kate Stienike couldn’t miss in the first quarter. The St. Pat’s senior scored the Irish’s first nine points off three 3s and finished with a game-high 19 as the St. Pat’s girls defeated Sutherland 63-24.