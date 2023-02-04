Tonja Heirigs scored 24 points as the St. Pat’s girls basketball team held on to beat Cambridge 47-42 on Saturday in North Platte.

Cambridge had multiple opportunities to tie the game with a 3, but the Trojans missed each attempt, and Heirigs made two free throws to make it a two-possession game.

“Being able to get going offensively was a benefit for us, but also to get some stops defensively,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said. “I thought our girls did a really good job of rebounding better in that fourth quarter and staying composed. We’ve been in this situation a lot this year it seems like, so the more we get exposure to these types of games, I feel like the more we grow in confidence and are able to finish them.”

Reese Fleck added nine points for the Irish, and Cara Roberg scored eight.

Jalen Kent and Erin Johnson led Cambridge with 15 each, and Jacey Kent scored eight.

Cambridge broke free of an 8-8 tie in the first quarter with a 6-0 run that saw the Trojans take a 14-8 lead into the second quarter.

Fleck opened the second with a 3 to cut the deficit to three, then the Irish tied the game at 17-17. Both teams went back-and-forth from there, going into halftime tied at 24-24.

“It was really difficult for us at first to match up,” O’Neill said. “Those girls are really tall, and we don’t have a lot of size like they do, which we knew would be a challenge.”

Both teams played evenly in the third, with Cambridge narrowly outscoring St. Pat’s 9-8 to take a 33-32 lead into the fourth quarter.

St. Pat’s finally made its push midway through the fourth, taking the lead for good on a Roberg 3 that sparked an 8-0 run to put the Irish ahead 43-36.

Cambridge cut the deficit to three with about a minute left and had multiple chances to make a 3, but the Irish held on and sealed the win with two Heirigs free throws.

“We had to switch to a zone, and we had to cover them from the inside,” O’Neill said. “We had to take away the perimeter play. We kind of gambled with that a little bit, and it kind of paid in our favor.”

BOYS

St. Pat’s 67, Cambridge 36

The St. Pat’s boys never trailed as the Irish defeated Cambridge 67-36 on Saturday in North Platte.

Brecken Erickson led the Irish with 17 points, followed by Zarek Branch’s 12 and Will Moats’ 11.

Carson Trompke led Cambridge with 13 points, while Will Taylor scored 11.

“I thought we played with really good energy, so I was pleased to see that,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “It felt like at times offensively we weren’t real smooth, but I thought we really did a good job of persevering, keeping the ball alive and getting a few extra possessions.”

The shots weren’t falling for St. Pat’s in the first quarter, but the Irish still led 9-6 by the end of the frame.

Cambridge didn’t stand a chance when the Irish shots finally did start falling. St. Pat’s scored 21 points in the second quarter that included an 11-0 run that saw the Irish push a 17-13 lead to 28-13.

St. Pat’s led 30-16 at halftime.

The Irish followed with another 21-point quarter in the third while holding Cambridge to 12. St. Pat’s then capped off the 67-36 win with 16 points in the fourth quarter.

“I think any time you can get a little something going offensively, it puts a little snap in your step defensively, and then you can really put together a run,” O’Malley said.

GIRLS

St. Pat’s (47)

Tonja Heirigs 24, Reese Fleck 9, Cara Roberg 8, Ellie Hanna 2, Maci Cox 2, Gabriella Swift 2.

Cambridge (42)

Jalen Kent 15, Erin Johnson 15, Jacey Kent 8, Brylyn Springer 4.

BOYS

St. Pat’s (67)

Brecken Erickson 17, Zarek Branch 12, Will Moats 11, Andrew Brosius 8, Logan Winder 8, Sam Troshynski 6, Sutton Tickle 3, Seth Engler 2.

Cambridge (36)

Carson Trompke 13, Will Taylor 11, Ben Hoberty 7, Brady Ahlemeye 5.