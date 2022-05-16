St. Pat's boys golf wins D-4 District

The St. Pat’s boys golf team is heading back to Lake Maloney to defend its Class D state championship.

Connor Hasenauer and Teegan Sonneman shot a 78 and a 79, respectively, on a day where most struggled as the Irish won the D-4 District tournament on Monday at River’s Edge Golf Club.

“They’re two impressive kids,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes said. “They’re seniors. They’ve been here three times, but I can’t be more happy for them. I know both of them came off and they were a little disappointed, but when you shoot below 80 anytime, it’s a great score. I’m happy for them and hopefully they can keep that momentum going for next week and see what they can do, hopefully competing for a top-5 finish or a state championship too.”

Overton’s Kaden Lux and Sandhills Valley’s Cole Kramer finished third and fourth, both shooting 87. South Loup’s Colbi Smith came in fifth with 89, Arapahoe’s Ander Wasenius placed sixth with 90, and Southern Valley’s Matthew Henderson finished seventh with 91. Overton’s Braden Fleischman, Connor Shively and Alexander Banzhaf rounded out the top 10.

St. Pat’s finished with a team score of 354, 26 shots better than Overton’s 370 and 62 shots better than Southern Valley’s 416. All three will travel to Lake Maloney Golf Club on May 24 to compete for the Class D team title.

“Very proud of the boys, they hung in there,” Lynes said. “It’s the district tournament, so you put a lot of pressure on yourself, but to come out there and shoot that, I’m very proud and very excited to see what we can do going forward.”

Matthew Phelps carded a 97, Thomas Gale scored 100 and Casey Jett finished with a 111 to round out St. Pat’s scoring.

The Irish won the state title last season after shooting a 645 across the two-day event. Hasenauer posted a 154 to finish second and Sonneman carded a 156 to come in third. Then-senior Brendon Walker of Mullen won the tournament after shooting 146.

Last season was about overcoming a second-place two years before. Lynes said the team didn’t really talk about that before the state tournament last season, and heading back to Lake Maloney this year, he said they aren’t putting those extra narratives in their minds.

“We haven’t talked about it this year,” Lynes said. “If the boys go out and do their best, they do their best. That’s the biggest thing to me. If we get first place or we get last place, I don’t really care. I just want them to put their best out there … and hopefully next week, we bring our A game and hopefully we’ll do our best to prepare and get ready for it.”

The Class D state tournament starts May 24 and finishes May 25. Tee times will be posted by the end of the week.

D-4 District

Team results

(Top 3 qualify)

1, St. Pat’s, 354. 2, Overton, 370. 3, Southern Valley, 416. 4, Arapahoe, 419. 5, Sandhills Valley, 436. 6, Hi-Line, 439. 7, Maywood-Hayes Center, 453. 8, Anselmo-Merna, 454. 9, Medicine Valley, 456. 10, South Loup, 463. 11, Southwest, 490. 12, Cambridge, 507. 13, Bertrand, NTS. 13, Mullen, NTS. 13, Sandhills/Thedford, NTS.

Individual qualifiers

1, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat’s, 78. 2, Teegan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 79. 3. Kaden Lux, Overton, 87. 4, Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 87. 5, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 89. 6, Ander Wasenius, Arapahoe, 90. 7, Matthew Henderson, Southern Valley, 91. 8, Braden Fleischman, Overton, 93. 9, Connor Shively, Overton, 95. 10, Alexander Banzhaf, Overton, 95.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.