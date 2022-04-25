St. Pat's boys golf wins Hershey Invite

The St. Pat’s boys golf team placed four golfers in the top 10 and scored a 337 to win the Hershey Invite on Monday at River’s Edge Golf Club in North Platte.

“It was a great day for us,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes. “The wind kind of died down a bit and the weather was beautiful. For us to come out and play that well was really exciting to see. They totally exceeded my expectations today. The boys played really well and kept their heads. It was a really fun day.”

Teegan Sonneman led the field by shooting a 75. Connor Hasenauer and Matthew Phelps followed in third and fourth place with an 80 and an 86, respectively.

Thomas Gale rounded out the Irish with a 96 for seventh.

“We had a couple kids that maybe thought they weren’t striking the ball as well as they wanted to or as crisp as they wanted to, but they’re still finding ways to score and get around the course,” Lynes said. “That’s what golf is. Whatever you’ve got going that day is what you got to do, and I thought they did a really good job of battling.”

The North Platte JV 1 team finished runner up with two top-10 finishes, followed by Hershey and North Platte JV 2 tied for third, Sutherland in fifth, Valentine in sixth and Sandhills Valley in seventh.

South Loup’s Colbi Smith came in second after shooting a 79, a stroke better than third place. Sutherland’s Matt Bruns finished sixth with a 95.

Hershey placed two in the top-10. Garrett Brannan and Jon Burklund both shot a 96 to finish eighth and ninth, respectively.

“They stay very positive,” Hershey coach Reed Kuroki said. “Even if they have a bad shot or a bad hole, they bounce back.”

Also for Hershey, Dason Hayes carded a 105, Hayden Davison shot a 110 and Cody Park scored a 122.

“It was good. The weather was nice,” Kuroki said. “The best weather we’ve had for a long time. We were very lucky. Everything went as smoothly as it could.”

Team results

1, St. Pat’s, 337; 2, North Platte JV 1, 389; T3, Hershey, 407; T3, North Platte JV 2, 407; 5, Sutherland, 414; 6, Valentine, 444; 7, Sandhills Valley, 451.

Individual results

(top 10)

1, Teegan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 75; 2, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 79; 3, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat’s, 80; 4, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 86; 5, Nathan Wood, North Platte JV 1, 93; 6, Matt Bruns, Sutherland, 95; 7, Thomas Gale, St. Pat’s, 96; 8, Garrett Brannan, Hershey, 96; 9, Jon Burklund, Hershey, 96; 10, Payton Alexander, North Platte JV 1, 97.

