St. Pat's boys golf wins home invite

Teegan Sonneman led the field with a 76, and the St. Pat’s boys golf team won its home invite Thursday at River’s Edge Golf Club, the same venue it will host the D-4 District Tournament at on May 16.

“The kids just battled through the kind of soggy conditions (early), and it was really good to see us come out and shoot that score today,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes said.

The Irish carded a 342, nearly 50 strokes lower than second place North Platte JV at 391. Sandhills Valley came in third at 392, followed by Hitchcock County at 403, Anselmo-Merna at 411, Sutherland at 419 and Hershey at 423.

Sonneman’s 76 led the way, and South Loup’s Colbi Smith finished second after shooting a 79. St. Pat’s Connor Hasenauer placed third with an 81, followed by Hyannis’ Jett Holthus in fourth with an 85. St. Pat’s Matthew Phelps finished fifth with an 86, the third Irish player to finish in the top 5.

“To shoot a 76 with an eight on the board too, I think that’s kind of amazing to me that he played that well,” Lynes said. “He had that one hole that he didn’t carry with him. He just mentally was tough. I’m so happy for Teegan and happy for the team.”

Matt Bruns led Sutherland to a seventh-place team finish after shooting a 93. He was the only Sailor to score under 100. Garrett Brannan led Hershey after carding a 90, also the only player on his team to shoot under 100.

Thomas Gale rounded out St. Pat’s score with a 99. Gage Deeds carded a 108 for the Irish.

St. Pat’s will be back at River’s Edge in less than two weeks when it hosts the district tournament where it is expected to qualify for a shot at defending its state championship at Lake Maloney on May 24 and 25.

Hasenauer and Sonneman finished second and third, respectively, in last year’s individual standings.

“We just have to come out and put our best out there,” Lynes said. “Overton’s got a really good team. There are a couple other really good teams in our district, so put it all out there and see what happens on (May 16).”

Team scores

1, St. Pat’s, 342; 2, North Platte JV, 391; 3, Sandhills Valley, 392; 4, Hitchcock County, 403; 5, Anselmo-Merna, 411; 6, Sutherland, 419; 7, Hershey, 423; 8, South Loup 431; 9, Maywood-Hayes Center, 433; 10, Chase County, 443; 11, Hyannis, 445.

Individual scores

(Top 10)

1, Teegan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 76; 2, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 79; 3, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat’s, 81; 4, Jett Holthus, Hyannis, 85; 5, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 86; 6, Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 88; 7, Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton, 88; 8, Quade White, North Platte JV, 88; 9, Garrett Brannan, Hershey, 90; 10, Tommy Markussen, Paxton, 92.

