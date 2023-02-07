Brecken Erickson made both of his free throws with 10 seconds left to give the St. Pat’s boys basketball team a three-point lead over Dundy County-Stratton.

As the Tigers ran down the court trying to get set up, DCS threw the ball away. St. Pat’s got the ball back with three seconds left, and the turnover solidified the Irish’s 65-60 win on Tuesday in a game that felt like a postseason matchup.

“These kinds of games are really good for you going into postseason play,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “In many ways, it kind of had a postseason feel to it. I think probably both teams feel like they have a chance to do something here in the later part of the season. The energy was high.”

Erickson led the Irish with 22 points, Will Moats followed with 16 and Zarek Branch scored 11.

Andrew Englot and Corbin Horner finished with 13 points each, Ethan Latta scored 12 and Alex Englot put up 10.

The energy from both teams was noticeable for most of the game as Omaha World Herald’s Class D1 No. 1 team in St. Pat’s faced off against Class D1 No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton.

The Tigers struck first with a game-opening 3 from Andrew Englot and a Jackson Kerchal basket right after to go up 5-0.

Erickson then scored the next four points to make it a one-possession game. Both teams traded baskets the rest of the quarter, but Dundy County-Stratton still led 11-10 going into the second.

Both teams then traded the lead until Andrew Brosius made a 3 to give the Irish a 15-13 lead. St. Pat’s extended that lead to as much as 21-15 in the second, but the Irish couldn’t put the Tigers away.

DCS cut the deficit to two at 25-23 on a Horner 3, but St. Pat’s scored the next two baskets to go into halftime with a 29-23 lead.

“We got a little bit of a lead a few times, and they were able to come back and make plays, but we were able to fend it off each time,” O’Malley said. “That’s just a credit to the kids’ guts and determination.”

The Tigers never went away no matter what the deficit was. DCS found some momentum late in the third, pulling within one of the Irish after Horner converted on an and-1. St. Pat’s led by two going into the fourth quarter, but Dundy County-Stratton scored the opening basket of the frame to tie the game at 44-44.

“I thought we did a little bit better job keeping them out of the lane,” O’Malley said. “They’ve got two or three guys that are really good at getting out of the lane, and our guys were conscious of it.”

Both teams continued to trade baskets while St. Pat’s led by three at 51-48. The Irish scored the next two baskets to go up 55-48. DCS later cut the deficit to four at 60-56 thanks to an 8-4 run, but time was starting to wind down.

Erickson was fouled, but made only one of his free throws, and DCS scored a basket to cut the deficit to three. Then, the Tigers stole in the inbounds pass after a timeout to pull to within one with about 20 seconds left.

Erickson was fouled with 10 seconds left and made both his free throws to put the Irish up 63-60. But as Dundy County-Stratton was trying to set up a play to potentially tie the game, a Tiger player slipped, and the ball sailed out of bounds with three seconds left.

Moats made both his free throws after being fouled and the Irish left the top-3 matchup with a win.

“That’s how you have to be able to play,” O’Malley said. “You have to be able to function in that, and the biggest challenge of course is the mental aspect of it. It’s going to ebb and flow, and if you get too high, then you’re going to get too low and that’s going to cost you a game. You have to play super hard physically, and yet mentally and emotionally, you have to keep it on an even keel.”

GIRLS

St. Pat’s 49, Dundy County-Stratton 26

Tonja Heirigs scored a game-high 22 points as the St. Pat’s girls defeated Dundy County-Stratton 49-26 on Tuesday in North Platte.

“I thought our girls started off really well,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said. “We’ve been shooting well, and that’s always comforting to know going into the postseason. They played a solid game.”

Reese Fleck scored 16 points, and Ellie Hanna finished with four. Ciara Spargo and Alyssa Schneider led Dundy County-Stratton with nine points each.

The Irish never trailed after starting the game on a 15-4 run. St. Pat’s led 20-10 going into the second quarter.

The Irish opened the frame with four 3s, three of which came from Heirigs, to extend the St. Pat’s lead to 32-10. St. Pat’s made just one more basket in the second quarter, though, as it led 34-19 at halftime.

St. Pat’s held Dundy County-Stratton to just three points in the third quarter while scoring 11. St. Pat’s went on to win the game 49-26 after scoring four in the fourth quarter.

“You always hope that the girls come out and set the tone for the night,” O’Neill said. “I thought our girls did that. We emphasize that. Just get off on the right foot, set the tone and continue to propel that into the next few quarters.”

BOYS

St. Pat’s (65)

Brecken Erickson 22, Will Moats 16, Zarek Branch 11, Sam Troshynski 8, Logan Winder 5, Andrew Brosius 3.

Dundy County-Stratton (60)

Andrew Englot 13, Corbin Horner 13, Ethan Latta 12, Alex Englot 10, Jackson Kerchal 7, Derek Noffsinger 5.

GIRLS

St. Pat’s (49)

Tonja Heirigs 22, Reese Fleck 16, Ellie Hanna 4, Maci Cox 3, Sophia Baca 2, Jensen Becher 2.

Dundy County-Stratton (26)

Ciara Spargo 9, Alyssa Schneider 9, Bianca Bernard 4, Lexie Yrkoski 2, Eden Britton 2.