St. Pat's boys, South Loup girls win Dave Blevins Memorial

ARNOLD — Brady’s Shane Most and St. Pat’s Caleb Munson have personal bests of 6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump, but on Friday, neither could complete the jump at that same height as they tied for first.

Both participants made the 6-0 jump on the same try, but neither could get a solid foundation at the end. Most came close, but the slightest bump of the bar mixed with the blowing wind stopped Munson and him from moving to a higher height.

“It felt a little off with the wind,” Most said. “It didn’t feel as good as some of (my other ones).”

Munson felt differently about his jump.

“I felt pretty good. Really good actually,” Munson said. “I had a meet yesterday, and ran the 4x400 (relay), so my legs were a little bit tired. But it felt good.”

Munson’s first-place finish helped the St. Pat’s boys win the Dave Blevins Memorial at South Loup on Friday with 116 points. Most’s first-place finish contributed to Brady finishing sixth with 52 points. He was one of two Eagle boys to win an event.

South Loup came in second, followed by Sandhills Valley, Arthur County and Sandhills/Thedford. St. Pat’s was the only team to score over 100 points.

Will Moats picked up wins for the Irish in the 110-meter and the 300-meter hurdles, edging out Mullen’s Clayton Moore both times within at least 0.4 seconds each time.

“I felt good,” Moore said. “It was a good time, but I know my form could be a lot better going over the hurdle.”

St. Pat’s Jackson Roberts finished second in the 200-meter dash to Brady’s Dillon Miller, Jarrett Miles finished second in both the 1,600 and the 3,200 races, Dax Connick came in third in the 1,600 and William Toldstedt finished third in the 3,200.

The St. Pat’s 4x100 relay and the 4x400 relay teams came in second.

The South Loup girls won after scoring 126 points. St. Pat’s finished second with 101, the only other team to reach 100 points. Sandhills/Thedford placed third, followed by Mullen, Hitchcock County and Brady.

St. Pat’s Hayley Miles won four events: 4x100 relay, triple jump, long jump and 100-meter dash. Jenna Kimberling finished second in discus and third in shot put. Mae Siegel came in second in the triple jump.

South Loup won the 1,600, 4x400, 4x800, shot put, discus, high jump and pole vault.

Sandhills/Thedford’s Karley Haake recorded her personal best in the 100-meter hurdle prelims at 17 seconds, and won the finals with a 17.3 second race. She also won the 300-meter hurdle with another personal best of 50.1 seconds.

“I feel like I could have been a lot stronger, but I like getting prelims so you can get one race under your belt to get warmed up before finals,” she said.

Dave Blevins Memorial

Boys team results

1, St. Pat’s, 116. 2, South Loup, 79. 3, Sandhills Valley, 69. 4, Arthur County, 57. 5, Sandhills/Thedford, 53. 6, Brady, 52. 7, Hitchcock County, 49. 8, Mullen, 41. 9, Anselmo-Merna, 10.

Boys individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Dillon Miller, 10.9, Brady. 2, Trae Hickman, 11.2, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Bryce Schmidt, 11.3, Anselmo-Merna.

200 meter — 1, Dillon Miller, 22.9, Brady. 2, Jackson Roberts, 23.4, St. Pat’s. 3, Trae Hickman, 23.5, Sandhills/Thedford.

400 meter — 1, Bryce Hanna, 53.7, Arthur County. 2, Lance Vasa, 53.9, Arthur County. 3, Drew Scott, 55.7, Hitchcock County.

800 meter — 1, Silas Cool, 2:07.9, South Loup. 2, Isaac Goosey, 2:11.8, Sandhills Valley. 3, Travis Neben, 2:11.8, Hitchcock County.

1600 meter — 1, Logan Recoy, 4:55.1, South Loup. 2, Jarrett Miles, 4:59.3, St. Pat’s. 3, Dax Connick, 5:01.9, St. Pat’s.

3200 meter — 1, Trevor Kuncl, 10:29.6, Mullen. 2, Jarrett Miles, 10:49.9, St. Pat’s. 3, William Toldstedt, 11:33.5, St. Pat’s.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Will Moats, 15.2, St. Pat’s. 2, Clayton Moore, 15.6, Mullen. 3, Braydn Hutto, 16.0, Hitchcock County. 3, Jaxon Knisley, 16.0, St. Pat’s. 300 meter hurdles — 1, Will Moats, 41.4, St. Pat’s. 2, Clayton Moore, 41.6, Mullen. 3, Jaxton Starr, 44.9, Sandhills Valley.

4x100 relay — 1, Sandhills/Thedford, 44.5 (Kyle Cox, Seth Scranton, Reece Zutavern, Trae Hickman). 2, St. Pat’s (Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Jackson Roberts, Will Moats). 3, Arthur County, 45.9 (Dakota Storer, Justin Wenzel, Bryce Hanna, Lance Vasa).

4x400 relay — 1, Mullen, 3:43.1 (Jaden Emerson, Trevor Kuncl, Chase Gracey, Clayton Moore). 2, Arthur County, 3:44.3 (Bryce Hanna, Justin Wenzel, Dakota Storer, Lance Vasa). 3, South Loup, 3:47.8 (Cache Gracey, Harper Johnson, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool).

4x800 relay — 1, South Loup, 8:34.8 (Cache Gracey, Trey Connell, Logan Recoy, Silas Cool). 2, St. Pat’s, 9:02.9 (Sam Troshynski, Dax Connick, James Heirigs, Jarrett Miles). 3, Sandhills Valley, 9:03.8 (Colin Rooney, Leyton Connell, Jared Trimble, Isaac Goosey).

Shot Put — 1, Tad Dimmitt, 54-3.75, Sandhills Valley. 2, Tayvier Mitchell, 45-7, Brady. 3, Rio Remund, 44-5, South Loup.

Discus — 1, Tad Dimmitt, 157-0, Sandhills Valley. 2, Andrew Furrow, 121-1, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Brecken Erickson, 119-8, St. Pat’s.

High Jump — 1, Shane Most, 6-0, Brady. 1, Caleb Munson, 6-0, St. Pat’s. 3, Logan Winder, 5-10, St. Pat’s.

Pole Vault — 1, Silas Cool, 12-0, South Loup. 2, Jamie Tickle, 10-0, South Loup. 3, Caleb Burnside, 10-0, Sandhills Valley.

Long Jump — 1, Drew Scott, 20-10.75, Hitchcock County. 2, Kable Wykert, 19-7.5, Arthur County. 3, Jackson Roberts, 19-6, St. Pat’s.

Triple Jump — 1, Seth Scranton, 40-6, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Justin Wenzel, 38-11.5, Arthur County. 3, Shane Most, 38-9.25, Brady.

Girls team results

1, South Loup, 126. 2, St. Pat’s, 101. 3, Sandhills/Thedford, 98. 4, Mullen, 67. 5, Hitchcock County, 45. 6, Brady, 35. 7, Sandhills Valley, 27. 8, Anselmo-Merna, 20. 9, Arthur County, 7.

Girls individual results

(Top 3)

100 meter — 1, Hayley Miles, 12.8, St. Pat’s. 2, Tenley Rasmussen, 12.9, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Shelby Welsh, 13.0, Mullen.

200 meter — 1, Sierra Carr, 28.1, Brady. 2, Anna Clark, 28.4, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Shelby Welsh, 28.5, Mullen.

400 meter — 1, Sierra Carr, 1:03.3, Brady. 2, Brea Branic, 1:03.8, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Abby Stallbaumer, 1:05.8, South Loup.

800 meter — 1, Aimee Merrill, 2:34.0, Hitchcock County. 2, Taylor Svoboda, 2:34.3, Mullen. 3, Alli Loughran, 2:34.4, Mullen.

1600 meter — 1, Tallianna Martin, 5:51.2, South Loup. 2, Byanka Tyan, 6:23.4, Hitchcock County. 3, Chayse Keith, 6:24.5, Hitchcock County.

3200 meter — 1, Peyton Paxton, 12:36.3, Mullen. 2, Braelyn Gifford, 12:57.2, St. Pat’s. 3, Callie Coble, 13:00.3, Mullen.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Karley Haake, 17.3, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Makenna Miller, 17.6, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Charli Vickers, 17.7, South Loup.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Karley Haake, 50.1, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Tenley Rasmussen, 50.2, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Charli Vickers, 53.6, South Loup.

4x100 relay — 1, St. Pat’s, 52.0 (Elise O’Neill, Sophia Baca, Mae Siegel, Hayley Miles). 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 52.1 (Brea Branic, Dayle Haake, Tenley Rasmussen, Karley Haake). 3, South Loup, 52.6 (Joslyn Reiff, Bryn Schwarz, Taylor Ross, Halie Recoy).

4x400 relay — 1, South Loup, 4:26.5 (Ivy Tullis, Abby Stallbaumer, Taylor Ross, Bryn Schwarz). 2, Sandhills/Thedford, 4:28.0 (Brea Branic, Tenley Rasmussen, Charlsie Teahon, Dayle Haake). 3, Mullen, 4:34.9 (Shelby Welsh, Alli Loughran, Peyton Paxton, Taylor Svoboda).

4x800 relay — 1, South Loup, 10:38.6 (Ivy Tullis, Ella Cool, Heidi Donegan, Tallianna Martin). 2, Mullen, 10:46.6 (Peyton Paxton, Medora DeNaeyer, Alli Loughran, Taylor Svoboda). 3, Hitchcock County, 11:16.3 (Aimee Merrill, Byanka Tyan, Chayse Keith, Morgan Keith).

Shot Put — 1, Isabelle Stallbaumer, 34-11, South Loup. 2, Jaylen Dimmitt, 31-9.5, Sandhills Valley. 3, Jenna Kimberling, 31-6, St. Pat’s.

Discus — 1, Abby Stallbaumer, 133-4, South Loup. 2, Jenna Kimberling, 112-1, St. Pat’s. 3, Arena Fetty, 107-10, Sandhills Valley.

High Jump — 1, Charli Vickers, 4-10, South Loup. 2, Brea Branic, 4-8, Sandhills/Thedford. 3, Joslyn Reiff, 4-8, South Loup.

Pole Vault — 1, Reagan Cool, 10-0, South Loup. 2, Bryn Eggleston, 7-0, South Loup. 3, Trina Pearson, 7-0, Brady.

Long Jump — 1, Hayley Miles, 16-7, St. Pat’s. 2, Shelby Welsh, 15-9, Mullen. 3, Jacei Spangler, 14-1.5, Arthur County.

Triple Jump — 1, Hayley Miles, 32-11, St. Pat’s. 2, Mae Siegel, 32-8.5, St. Pat’s. 3, Carlee Bartak, 31-5, Anselmo-Merna.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.