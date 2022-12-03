St. Pat's boys top Bridgeport, girls fall to Bulldogs

Brecken Erickson led all scorers with 14 as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated Bridgeport 64-31 in the Irish’s home opener Saturday.

“I thought the kids play with great effort, and they do a good job of using the athleticism that they have, and they were able to capitalize on that by pressuring the ball,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “That gives you a few easy baskets and kind of builds some confidence.”

Andrew Brosius finished with 13 points and made four 3s. Will Moats followed with 12 points, and Logan Winder and Sam Troshynski added seven each.

Kolby Lussetto and Kason Loomis led the Bulldogs with nine each, and Nick Weibert and Zach Lussetto had four each.

“We’re fortunate to have some really good athletes and they really buy into that,” O’Malley said. “And there’s good leadership as far as that’s the expectation that when you’re in there, you’re going to be up and be a factor all the time. I think they’re doing a good job of it, and of course it’s early so there will be challenges, but I think it’s a good start.”

Bridgeport took its only lead of the game when Nick Weibert opened the game with a 3. But St. Pat’s scored the next 10 points and built up an early lead. The Irish closed out the first quarter with a 9-5 run to take a 19-8 lead.

That lead quickly grew to 27, as St. Pat’s went on an 18-2 run to extend the lead to 37-10. The Irish later took a 41-15 lead into halftime.

St. Pat’s forced a running clock just over halfway through the third quarter when the Irish went ahead 57-17. St. Pat’s used this time to empty the bench and win the game 64-31.

“All the guys are really accepting of and embracing the roles that they have,” O’Malley said. “What’s important is not only that they know their role but the guys around them know their role. This group really does a good job of putting each other in a place to make a play.”

GIRLS

Bridgeport 64, St. Pat’s 18

Ruthie and Olivia Loomis-Goltl combined for 40 points as Bridgeport defeated St. Pat’s 64-18 on Saturday in North Platte.

“I think at times we did some pretty good things and at times I think we were pretty sloppy,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said. “For the most part, there are a lot of growing points that we can take moving forward into practice and even into the season.”

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl finished with 24 points, and Olivia Loomis-Goltl had 16. Brooklyn Mohrman added nine.

Tonja Heirigs, Cara Roberg and Reese Fleck each finished with six points.

Bridgeport outscored St. Pat’s 20-4 in the opening quarter. The Bulldogs grew that lead to 35 at halftime after outscoring the Irish 28-9 in the second quarter.

Bridgeport forced a running clock nearly a minute into the third quarter, eventually winning the game 64-18.

“The pace of the game overall is a lot quicker for these girls, and the physicality of it too is a little bit more intense for some of them,” O’Niell said. “Trying to match those intense moments or those physical moments is a little bit difficult. Just being able to handle the ball against pressure is a little different for them.”

BOYS

St. Pat’s (64)

Brecken Erickson 14, Andrew Brosius 13, Will Moats 12, Logan Winder 7, Sam Troshynski 7, Zarek Branch 6, Sutton Tickle 4, Coy Baker 1.

Bridgeport (31)

Kolby Lussetto 9, Kason Loomis 9, Bodhi Dohse 4, Nick Weibert 4, Zach Lussetto 2, Gage Nein 2, Braiden Jimenez 2.

GIRLS

Bridgeport (64)

Ruthie Loomis-Goltl 24, Olivia Loomis-Goltl 16, Brooklyn Mohrman 9, Grace Dean 5, Ella Schluterbusch 4, Mackenzie Liakos 4, Alexis Hill 2.

St. Pat’s (18)

Cara Roberg 6, Tonja Heirigs 6, Reese Fleck 6.