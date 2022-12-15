St. Pat's boys top Gothenburg; Swede girls cruise to win over Irish

Brecken Erickson scored a game-high 18 points as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team held off Gothenburg, 51-46, Thursday in North Platte.

“Gothenburg really, really did get after us,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “They really scrambled. You can say we got easy shots because of maybe sometimes where we were getting (them) on the court. But they weren’t easy shots, because they were really physical, and they were really running at us with multiple guys and did a great job of collapsing on the ball when it got into the lane. So it was hard to get a good, clean shot up there, so that’s a real credit to them.”

Andrew Brosius added 12 points and Sam Troshynski scored seven for the Irish.

Kooper Koehn led Gothenburg with 12 points, followed by Trey Stevens’ 10 and Wes Geiken’s seven.

The game was physical from start to finish. Gothenburg finished with 25 fouls, something that comes into play at the end of the game, while St. Pat’s had just 12.

St. Pat’s played with a lead for the entire first half, but Gothenburg hung around. The Swedes only trailed by as many seven points — which happened late in the second quarter — but Gothenburg cut the deficit to two by halftime with a 5-0 run to end the first half.

“I did know they had good athletic guards particularly that could get out and guard the perimeter,” O’Malley said. “They did do a good job of that. And as I said before, they really made it tough to get the ball up on the glass inside.”

Both teams traded baskets — and the lead — in the third quarter. There were seven lead changes in the frame alone, but St. Pat’s used a 7-2 run to take a 35-31 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Gothenburg opened the final frame by scoring the first eight points and taking a 39-35 lead. St. Pat’s quickly tied the game at 41-41 with a steal and a layup under the basket following two Erickson free throws.

Both teams traded free throws after that. St. Pat’s took 16 free throws in the fourth quarter due to Gothenburg being in the double bonus, as the Irish used that to close out the game 51-46.

“I really appreciated our guys’ perseverance and hanging in there and making the plays they needed to,” O’Malley said.

GIRLS

Gothenburg 54, St. Pat’s 33: Kynlee Strauser led all players with 15 points as the Gothenburg girls basketball team defeated St. Pat’s 54-33 on Thursday in North Platte.

“We started a little slow, but I think they picked up the intensity and the ball pressure and ended up doing OK,” Gothenburg coach Kassie Schuett said.

Aubrey O’Hare finished with 14 points, Ellarey Harm had 13 and Ashlyn Richeson scored nine for the Swedes.

Tonja Heirigs led the Irish with 12 points, followed by Reese Fleck’s 10.

“There are things we need to work on,” Schuett said. “We have to box out better. St. Pat’s isn’t a tall team, we’re not a tall team. We’ve got position. We just have to learn how to put our bodies into them.”

Gothenburg shook off a slow start in which it trailed 7-2 early in the first quarter to then take a 15-12 lead on an O’Hare 3.

The Swedes then scored 21 points in the second quarter while holding the Irish to just seven to build up a 36-19 lead at halftime.

Both teams traded points in the third quarter, but Gothenburg scored 18 in the fourth to put the game out of reach at 54-33.

“I don’t know why we start so slow … but once they get going, we do OK,” Schuett said.

BOYS

St. Pat’s (51): Brecken Erickson 18, Andrew Brosius 12, Sam Troshynski 7, Will Moats 6, Logan Winder 4, Zarek Branch 2, Seth Engler 2.

Gothenburg (46): Kooper Koehn 12, Trey Stevens 10, Wes Geiken 7, Connor McCoy 5, Bennett Geiken 5, Tra Rossell 2, Tucker Keith 2, Breaden Anderson 1, Kai Jorgenson 1.

GIRLS

Gothenburg (54): Kynlee Strauser 15, Aubrey O’Hare 14, Ellarey Harm 13, Ashlyn Richeson 9, Logan Hilbers 3.

St. Pat’s (33): Tonja Heirigs 12, Reese Fleck 10, Cara Roberg 5, Ellie Hanna 4, Jensen Becher 2.