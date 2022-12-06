St. Pat's boys topple Kearney Catholic, girls fall at home

The St. Pat’s boys basketball team’s win over Kearney Catholic on Tuesday was a tale of two halves.

There was the first half, where the Irish looked like the better team with full control of the game. Then there was the second half, where St. Pat’s didn’t score in the third quarter but a strong defensive effort kept the Stars from mounting a comeback.

The Irish still won 41-26 with an 11-point fourth quarter, and St. Pat’s kept its undefeated, title defense season alive.

Andrew Brosius led with nine points on 3-for-3 shooting from beyond the arc, Logan Winder added eight and Brecken Erickson scored seven.

Owen Axmann led Kearney Catholic with nine points and Carson Murphy scored seven.

Kearney Catholic opened the scoring with an Axmann 3. St. Pat’s then scored the next 11 capped off by a Will Moats 3. Brosius and Murphy traded 3s after that, and Brosius later hit a buzzer-beating 3 to put the Irish ahead 19-8.

St. Pat’s held Kearney Catholic to just three points in the second, a 3-pointer near the end. By then, the Irish had scored 11 to take a 30-11 lead at halftime.

All that momentum from the first half seemed to vanish in the second. St. Pat’s couldn’t score, but relying on strong defense, the Irish stopped the Stars from cutting too far into the deficit.

Kearney Catholic only scored two baskets and two free throws in the third, as St. Pat’s took a 30-18 lead to the final frame.

Brosius ended the Irish scoring drought with a 3 to open the fourth, and St. Pat’s scored 11 in the final frame to close out the game 41-26.

GIRLS

Kearney Catholic 40,

St. Pat’s 31

Tonja Heirigs led all scorers with 14 points, but the Kearney Catholic girls basketball team left McGahan Activity Center with a 40-31 win Tuesday.

The Stars fought off a St. Pat’s rally that saw the Irish pull to within two points midway through the fourth quarter.

“We’re getting better every single game, and that’s our goal,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said. “We aren’t basing our season on wins and losses this year. We’re wanting to improve and fine-tune some of those things that we need to fine-tune, and hopefully by the end of the postseason we’re a pretty polished team.”

Cara Roberg added eight points, Reese Fleck scored five and Kinsey Kimberling finished with four.

Callie Squiers led Kearney Catholic with 11 points, while Jenna Kruse added 10 and Alexis Keim scored eight.

“I thought our girls played really well defensively,” O’Neill said. “We really brought it on the defensive end and made big adjustments and big improvements and did the things that we needed to do. Just too many turnovers tonight.”

Both teams traded points in the first quarter, and St. Pat’s took an 8-7 lead at the end of the quarter on a Fleck basket.

Kearney Catholic took the lead at the start of the second quarter, but a Heirigs 3 gave the Irish the lead again. The Stars then went on a seven-point run to go up by five, but a Roberg 3 at the end of the quarter cut the deficit to two at 16-14.

St. Pat’s regained the lead early in the third when back-to-back 3s from Kimberling and Roberg put the Irish ahead 20-16. Kearney Catholic went on a 11-1 run to take a 27-21 lead. A Roberg 3 before the end of the quarter cut the deficit to four.

Both teams traded points until St. Pat’s a Heirig’s 3 pulled the Irish to within two at 33-31. Kearney Catholic made a 3 of its own to start a 7-0 run to close out the game 40-31.

“I was just really proud of our defense,” O’Neill said. “Those girls can control their effort, and they gave a lot of effort tonight. I was proud of them.

BOYS St. Pat’s (41)

Andrew Brosius 9, Logan Winder 8, Brecken Erickson 7, Sam Troshynski 6, Zarek Branch 5, Will Moats 5, Seth Engler 1.

Kearney Catholic (26)

Owen Axmann 9, Carson Murphy 7, Quinten Hogeland 5, Caleb O’Brien 3, Logan Roggasch 2.

GIRLS

Kearney Catholic (40)

Callie Squiers 11, Jenna Kruse 10, Alexis Keim 8, Londyn Carnes 6, Aibrey Mandernach 3, Hadley McGowen 2.

St. Pat’s (31)

Tonja Heirigs 14, Cara Roberg 8, Reese Fleck 5, Kinsey Kimberling 4.