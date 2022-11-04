 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Pat's crushes Elmwood-Murdock, advances to Class D1 semifinals

St. Pat's football

St. Pat's Will Moats stiff arms an Elmwood-Murdock defender while he runs during the Irish's 63-16 win in the Class D1 quarterfinals on Friday.

 Jake Dreilinger, Associated Press

Will Moats, James Heirigs, Jaxon Knisley and Brecken Erickson each scored two touchdowns by various means as St. Pat’s knocked off Elmwood-Murdock 63-16 on Friday in the Class D1 quarterfinals.

Heirigs ran in two touchdowns, Moats ran in a touchdown and returned a punt for a score, Knisley returned the opening kickoff and ran in a touchdown and Erickson caught a touchdown and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

“We got off to a really good start,” St. Pat’s assistant coach Brad Braithwait said. “I thought it was about as complete of a half, when we watch it live, that we played all season.”

Heirigs led the team offensively with 88 yards and two scores. Moats added 46 yards and a touchdown, and Isaac Irish added 39 yards in the second half. Erickson caught two passes for 57 yards and scored a touchdown.

Matthew Phelps forced the fumble that Erickson scored on, and Thomas Gale returned another fumble for a touchdown, both happening in the second quarter.

Cade Hosier led Elmwood-Murdock with 173 yards rushing and a touchdown, and quarterback Reid Fletcher scored the Knights’ other touchdown.

St. Pat’s defense held Elmwood-Murdock scoreless in the first half, and the Knights didn’t score for the first time until there was a minute and 47 seconds left on the clock after the Irish scored 63 straight points.

“We were concerned coming in, they were averaging over 60 points a game,” Braithwait said. “I think our kids kind of took that personally. They did an excellent job. It started up front with our down four linemen. I thought our linebackers played extremely well, and they have some receivers too that our DBs played extremely well.”

Knisley returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the second consecutive week, putting the Irish up 7-0 10 seconds into the game.

“He’s a dangerous weapon back there,” Braithwait said. “We feel like if teams kick to him, we have a chance to take it back. It was a great way to start the game.”

Heirigs ran in an 18-yard touchdown two St. Pat’s dives later, then he broke off a 53-yard touchdown run the next drive. A missed PAT put the score at 20-0.

After an Elmwood-Murdock three-and-out, Moats returned a punt for a touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion put the Irish ahead 28-0.

Phelps sacked Fletcher from behind, forcing a fumble that Erickson scored on. St. Pat’s forced a punt, then scored again on Moats’ seven-yard run to put the score at 42-0.

Two plays later, Gale recovered another fumble for a touchdown, and a two-point conversion put the Irish up 50-0.

St. Pat’s scored one more time on a 23-yard Erickson touchdown catch with 40.3 seconds left to go into halftime with a 57-0 lead.

“We have a number of weapons that can handle the ball, that can catch the ball,” Braithwait said. “When you’re running behind our offensive line, you always got a chance to score.”

Knisley scored with 5:31 left in the third quarter on a one-yard run. Irish set up the touchdown with a 32-yard run two plays earlier.

Fletcher put the Knights on the board the next drive with a one-yard quarterback keeper, then Hosier scored with 4:15 left in the fourth on a 26-yard run to set the score at 63-16.

The Irish will now travel to No. 5-seed Neligh-Oakdale on Friday for the Class D1 semifinals with a spot in the state championship game on the line. Neligh-Oakdale beat No. 4-seed Riverdale 40-22.

“We’ll just take it one at a time,” Braithwait said. “We’re just excited to be one of four left playing going into tomorrow.”

