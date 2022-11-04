St. Pat's crushes Elmwood-Murdock, advances to Class D1 semifinals

Will Moats, James Heirigs, Jaxon Knisley and Brecken Erickson each scored two touchdowns by various means as St. Pat’s knocked off Elmwood-Murdock 63-16 on Friday in the Class D1 quarterfinals.

Heirigs ran in two touchdowns, Moats ran in a touchdown and returned a punt for a score, Knisley returned the opening kickoff and ran in a touchdown and Erickson caught a touchdown and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

“We got off to a really good start,” St. Pat’s assistant coach Brad Braithwait said. “I thought it was about as complete of a half, when we watch it live, that we played all season.”

Heirigs led the team offensively with 88 yards and two scores. Moats added 46 yards and a touchdown, and Isaac Irish added 39 yards in the second half. Erickson caught two passes for 57 yards and scored a touchdown.

Matthew Phelps forced the fumble that Erickson scored on, and Thomas Gale returned another fumble for a touchdown, both happening in the second quarter.

Cade Hosier led Elmwood-Murdock with 173 yards rushing and a touchdown, and quarterback Reid Fletcher scored the Knights’ other touchdown.

St. Pat’s defense held Elmwood-Murdock scoreless in the first half, and the Knights didn’t score for the first time until there was a minute and 47 seconds left on the clock after the Irish scored 63 straight points.

“We were concerned coming in, they were averaging over 60 points a game,” Braithwait said. “I think our kids kind of took that personally. They did an excellent job. It started up front with our down four linemen. I thought our linebackers played extremely well, and they have some receivers too that our DBs played extremely well.”

Knisley returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown for the second consecutive week, putting the Irish up 7-0 10 seconds into the game.

“He’s a dangerous weapon back there,” Braithwait said. “We feel like if teams kick to him, we have a chance to take it back. It was a great way to start the game.”

Heirigs ran in an 18-yard touchdown two St. Pat’s dives later, then he broke off a 53-yard touchdown run the next drive. A missed PAT put the score at 20-0.

After an Elmwood-Murdock three-and-out, Moats returned a punt for a touchdown, and the ensuing two-point conversion put the Irish ahead 28-0.

Phelps sacked Fletcher from behind, forcing a fumble that Erickson scored on. St. Pat’s forced a punt, then scored again on Moats’ seven-yard run to put the score at 42-0.

Two plays later, Gale recovered another fumble for a touchdown, and a two-point conversion put the Irish up 50-0.

St. Pat’s scored one more time on a 23-yard Erickson touchdown catch with 40.3 seconds left to go into halftime with a 57-0 lead.

“We have a number of weapons that can handle the ball, that can catch the ball,” Braithwait said. “When you’re running behind our offensive line, you always got a chance to score.”

Knisley scored with 5:31 left in the third quarter on a one-yard run. Irish set up the touchdown with a 32-yard run two plays earlier.

Fletcher put the Knights on the board the next drive with a one-yard quarterback keeper, then Hosier scored with 4:15 left in the fourth on a 26-yard run to set the score at 63-16.

The Irish will now travel to No. 5-seed Neligh-Oakdale on Friday for the Class D1 semifinals with a spot in the state championship game on the line. Neligh-Oakdale beat No. 4-seed Riverdale 40-22.

“We’ll just take it one at a time,” Braithwait said. “We’re just excited to be one of four left playing going into tomorrow.”