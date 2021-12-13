St. Pat's football moves from 11-man to 8-man

St. Pat’s, the smallest 11-man football team, is making the move down to eight-man, St. Pat’s Superintendent and football coach Kevin Dodson confirmed to the Telegraph on Monday.

The NSAA website updated its classifications on Wednesday and shows the Irish at Class D1 next season, where they will be tied for the smallest-sized school.

“It’s a decision that we’ve looked at pretty seriously for the last six years,” Dodson said. “We’ve been opting up to 11-man for eight to 10 years.

Dodson said a major part of the decision was if St. Pat’s could honor its junior varsity competition on Monday nights. He said it would have been tough to do.

“I’m not sure people in the general public are aware we’ve been playing with a roster of less than 30 for years,” he said. “Hats off to our boys.”

Another factor was the waterfall effect teams dropping from Class B to Class C1 would have. Dodson said there were already six to seven teams making the move down to Class C2.

“For the betterment of our program, we made the decision to move down,” he said. “When you look at our numbers, it was the right decision on our end.”