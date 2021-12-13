St. Pat's football moves from 11-man to 8-man

St. Pat’s, the smallest 11-man football team, is making the move down to eight-man, St. Pat’s Superintendent and football coach Kevin Dodson confirmed to the Telegraph on Monday.
The NSAA website updated its classifications on Wednesday and shows the Irish at Class D1 next season, where they will be tied for the smallest-sized school.
“It’s a decision that we’ve looked at pretty seriously for the last six years,” Dodson said. “We’ve been opting up to 11-man for eight to 10 years.
Dodson said a major part of the decision was if St. Pat’s could honor its junior varsity competition on Monday nights. He said it would have been tough to do.
“I’m not sure people in the general public are aware we’ve been playing with a roster of less than 30 for years,” he said. “Hats off to our boys.”
Another factor was the waterfall effect teams dropping from Class B to Class C1 would have. Dodson said there were already six to seven teams making the move down to Class C2.
“For the betterment of our program, we made the decision to move down,” he said. “When you look at our numbers, it was the right decision on our end.”
There are some logistical changes that come with the move too. St. Pat’s will have to repaint its field from the 11-man 100 yard by 53 ⅓ yard sized field to an 80 by 40 one. Then there’s the goalposts, which Dodson said the school is still in the process of figuring out what to do.
They aren’t sure whether to move the goalposts yet or if they will find another solution to the extra point game. Dodson said the numbers tell them that the Irish could be in eight-man for quite some time, but they weren’t sure if they wanted to move the goalposts.
St. Pat’s also has to get its coaches and players caught up with playing at eight-man. Dodson said the Irish shouldn’t have a problem adjusting on offense, but the defense might need some time.
“You have three less guys out on the field,” he said. “You have to make those adjustments and how those fit in with your defensive philosophies.”
NSAA allows teams 10 days of camp over the summer across a 21 day period. Dodson said the Irish typically use about three of those sessions, but since the team is dropping down to eight-man, St. Pat’s will look into using more of those days.
St. Pat’s is hopeful the move will diminish how far it has to travel during the season. Class D1 features plenty of teams in the area, including Sutherland, Maxwell, Sandhills Valley, Hi-Line and Perkins County. Class D2 teams include the likes of Mullen and Sandhills/Thedford.
As of now, district classifications for the 2022 and 2023 seasons haven’t been released, but they should be out just before Christmas time. Once that is revealed, teams can put in a wishlist for out of district opponents to play, which will be announced in February.
“I want to emphasize we’re excited about it, we’re looking forward to the challenge it will bring, and renew some rivalries,” Dodson said. “The decision has been made, and we’re excited about it.”
St. Pat’s isn’t the only school making a big change next season.
Brady and Garden County are moving from eight-man to six-man. Sandhills Valley is moving up to Class D1, while Anselmo-Merna, Dundy County-Stratton and Hitchcock County are moving down to Class D2.
McCook is dropping from Class B to Class C1.