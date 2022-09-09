St. Pat's football tops Kimball 70-0

Jackson Roberts ran for 100 unofficial yards and accounted for five touchdowns, and Mason Giebler and Isaac Irish added two more touchdowns each as St. Pat’s cruised to a 70-0 win over Kimball on Friday in North Platte.

“I thought our kids came out and did a nice job early on,” St. Pat’s coach Kevin Dodson said. “It’s nice to have a game like this where you can get your young kids some playing time and get them developed, especially here down the stretch. As we tell the boys, we’re already halfway through our season after this game.”

Roberts ran for three touchdowns on four carries and he ran in a fumble recovery on defense. Three of those touchdowns came in the first quarter.

Giebler and Irish took over the run game midway through the second quarter and picked up where Roberts left off. Giebler led the team with 118 yards on seven carries, and Irish added 72 yards on two carries, including a 54-yard touchdown run.

“The more reps kids get, the better and more confident they are,” Dodson said. “Kimball is in a tough spot right now, but I thought their kids came out and battled, and they’ll be better moving forward. But as far as we’re concerned, it was a great opportunity for us to get those young kids some good reps.”

St. Pat’s offense didn’t stay on the field for long in the first half. In the first quarter alone, the Irish offense ran just five plays, four of which resulted in a touchdown.

Roberts, instead of running the ball, threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Brecken Erickson on the second play of the game to put the Irish on the board early. Roberts then recovered a fumble for a touchdown to extend the lead to 15-0.

Roberts scored on an eight-yard run on the next drive, then Will Moats added a 35-yard touchdown run and St. Pat’s held a 29-0 lead.

Roberts scored again with 40 seconds left in the first quarter on a 32-yard run to extend the lead to 36-0. He also scored on a 47-yard run a minute into the second quarter to give St. Pat’s a 43-0 lead.

Irish scored his first touchdown on the next drive on an 18-yard run, and St. Pat’s took a 49-0 lead into halftime.

“That’s always the important part is the execution, and we talked about that at halftime,” Dodson said. “We want to see them come out and really execute well and take pride in being out on this field on a Friday night. I felt like they were able to do that, and they played well enough to score a couple touchdowns and have fun doing it.”

St. Pat’s opened the second half by forcing a safety, then Giebler scored on a 32-yard run on the first play of the drive to extend the lead to 57-0.

The Irish ran in a 54-yard touchdown on the next drive, also on the first play, and Giebler later scored again on a 33-yard run to set the score at 70-0.

St. Pat’s starts a four-game stretch against district opponents to close out the regular season, starting with Sutherland on the road next week.

“Right now, we’re moving forward, and as we shared with the boys here after the game, our district play starts next week,” Dodson said. “That’s going to be an important part of our season, and we have to be focused and ready to go.”