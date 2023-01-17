St. Pat's girls beat Kimball in SPVA Tournament first round

Tonja Heirigs scored 18 points as the St. Pat’s girls basketball team cruised to a 51-13 win over Kimball at home on Tuesday during the first round of the SPVA Tournament.

“I thought they did some good things,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said. “I think there are some things we needed to clean up. Overall, we saw a defense we haven’t seen all year, so I thought our girls did a good job adjusting to that.”

The Irish play the winner of the Hershey/Sutherland game on Friday at North Platte Community College. The game will start at 8 p.m.

Reese Fleck added 15 points, Ellie Hanna scored six and Kinsey Kimberling and Izzy Scholz finished with three each for the Irish.

Grace Anderson scored 11 of Kimball’s 13 points.

A slow start for St. Pat’s allowed Kimball to open with a 4-3 lead. Hanna broke the Irish scoring drought midway through the quarter to regain the lead, and St. Pat’s went on a 7-0 run to close the first quarter ahead 10-4.

The Irish then scored 23 points in the second quarter while holding Kimball to seven as St. Pat’s went into halftime ahead 33-11.

Kimball didn’t make a basket in the third quarter while the Irish extended the lead to 45-11 before closing out the game with a six-point fourth quarter.

“I just think we’re going to have another tough look at any team that we play, but (I’m looking) for us to continue to do what we do and do it well and not be complacent where we’re at,” O’Neill said. “Just continue to make improvements every single day.”

St. Pat’s (51)

Tonja Heirigs 18, Reese Fleck 15, Ellie Hanna 6, Kinsey Kimberling 3, Izzy Scholz 3, Cara Roberg 2, Sophia Baca 2, Jensen Becher 1, Gabriella Swift 1.

Kimball (13)

Grace Anderson 11, Addison Olson 2.