St. Pat's girls beat Sutherland in first round of SPVA Tournament

Mae Siegel scored a game-high 18 points, and Tonja Heirigs added 16 as the St. Pat’s girls basketball team defeated Sutherland 56-31 on Monday in the first round of the SPVA Tournament.
“I thought the first half, we came out and played like we wanted to,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “We got back to pressing now that we’re healthy and caused some turnovers and some easy offensive buckets.”
Faith Stewart led the Sailors with 11 points, followed by Story Rasby’s nine and Mataya Roberts’ five. Kate Stienike finished with 12 for the Irish.
From the start, it was all St. Pat’s. Heirigs and Stienike made back-to-back 3s with the Irish up 7-5 to start a 15-0 run into the second quarter that saw St. Pat’s take a 22-5 lead.
Sutherland couldn’t recover. St. Pat’s followed a 20-point first quarter with a 19-point second and took a 39-14 lead into halftime.
“Hand it to Sutherland, they played hard all night,” Stienike said. “Thank goodness we had a big enough lead in that first half to get the win.”
The Irish then got a bit stagnant both offensively and defensively, Stienike said. St. Pat’s switched to man defense, something they don’t normally run, and Stienike said it was a chance for the Irish to practice for opponents down the road.
“We don’t run much man, and we thought we could maybe work on it tonight and try to get better at it,” Stienike said. “It’s a work in progress. If we want to get to state, we need to play solid man defense, and we’re not there yet.”
The Irish only scored nine points in the third quarter, and Sutherland scored 13 points in the frame.
St. Pat’s lead, though, was too great. The Irish held the Sailors to four points in the fourth quarter to win 56-31.
The Irish will face Chase County, who defeated Kimball 55-21, on Thursday in the SPVA Tournament semifinal at North Platte Community College. Hershey will play Bridgeport in the other semifinal matchup after defeating Perkins County 64-24.
“We haven’t played Chase County yet,” Stienike said. “They’re really athletic. McNair, she’s a great basketball player, so it all starts with her. But they’ve got a ton of guards that run the floor and shoot 3s. It’s going to be a tough challenge, and I hope our girls are up to that challenge.”
St. Pat’s (56)
Mae Siegel 18, Tonja Heirigs 16, Kate Stienike 12, Jayla Fleck 4, Jenna Kimberling 3, Reese Fleck 2, Kinsey Kimberling 1.
Sutherland (31)