St. Pat's girls beat Sutherland in first round of SPVA Tournament

Mae Siegel scored a game-high 18 points, and Tonja Heirigs added 16 as the St. Pat’s girls basketball team defeated Sutherland 56-31 on Monday in the first round of the SPVA Tournament.

“I thought the first half, we came out and played like we wanted to,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “We got back to pressing now that we’re healthy and caused some turnovers and some easy offensive buckets.”

Faith Stewart led the Sailors with 11 points, followed by Story Rasby’s nine and Mataya Roberts’ five. Kate Stienike finished with 12 for the Irish.

From the start, it was all St. Pat’s. Heirigs and Stienike made back-to-back 3s with the Irish up 7-5 to start a 15-0 run into the second quarter that saw St. Pat’s take a 22-5 lead.

Sutherland couldn’t recover. St. Pat’s followed a 20-point first quarter with a 19-point second and took a 39-14 lead into halftime.

“Hand it to Sutherland, they played hard all night,” Stienike said. “Thank goodness we had a big enough lead in that first half to get the win.”