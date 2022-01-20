St. Pat's girls down Chase County to reach SPVA Tournament finals

Kate Stienike and the St. Pat’s girls first 3 of the night couldn’t have come at a better time. Down by three, Stienike made a wide-open attempt to tie Chase County at 35-35.

A minute later with five seconds left, Tonja Heirigs sealed the game with a free throw to give St. Pat’s its first and only lead of the night.

Heirigs finished with 18 points and Stienike scored 10 as the Irish knocked off Chase County 36-35 Thursday to reach the SPVA Tournament championship game.

“We had multiple times in the game to tie it up, and we would miss a free throw or miss a shot,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “So Kate hitting that, and our student section going crazy, I think that gave us the momentum.”

The Irish will face Bridgeport, who defeated Hershey 70-45 earlier in the night.

Bryn McNair led Chase County with a game-high 23 points.

The Irish, who’s offense this season has come mainly from the perimeter, struggled all night to fight Chase County’s tight defense and create open looks.

That suffocating defense helped the Longhorns play with the lead for almost the entire game.