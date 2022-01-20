St. Pat's girls down Chase County to reach SPVA Tournament finals

Kate Stienike and the St. Pat’s girls first 3 of the night couldn’t have come at a better time. Down by three, Stienike made a wide-open attempt to tie Chase County at 35-35.
A minute later with five seconds left, Tonja Heirigs sealed the game with a free throw to give St. Pat’s its first and only lead of the night.
Heirigs finished with 18 points and Stienike scored 10 as the Irish knocked off Chase County 36-35 Thursday to reach the SPVA Tournament championship game.
“We had multiple times in the game to tie it up, and we would miss a free throw or miss a shot,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “So Kate hitting that, and our student section going crazy, I think that gave us the momentum.”
The Irish will face Bridgeport, who defeated Hershey 70-45 earlier in the night.
Bryn McNair led Chase County with a game-high 23 points.
The Irish, who’s offense this season has come mainly from the perimeter, struggled all night to fight Chase County’s tight defense and create open looks.
That suffocating defense helped the Longhorns play with the lead for almost the entire game.
“The second half, we made an adjustment to just try to get to the rim,” Stienike said. “They were pushing us out so far defensively, we had to run our offense from the 10-foot volleyball line. We just wanted to get by that initial pressure, and good things happen for us.”
The Irish also opted to go with man defense Thursday, Stienike said, rather than their traditional zone, and while it didn’t stop McNair from scoring, he liked how his team responded.
“We thought tonight was the night,” Stienike said. “The girls just responded amazingly in our man defense. McNair still had 23, but we did a really good job shutting down the other girls.”
Chase County played with the lead almost right away, but St. Pat’s tied the game in the second quarter at 9-9. The Longhorns then went on a 11-5 run started by a Jordan Jablonski 3 to take a 20-14 into halftime.
The Irish struggled in the third quarter, only scoring six points. Chase County grew its lead to as many as 10, but took a 28-20 lead into the fourth quarter.
Then the Longhorns all but stopped scoring. And St. Pat’s slowly chipped away at the lead. Eventually, a Jerzee Milner free throw put Chase County up 35-32. Heirigs found Stienike open for a 3 to tie the game. After missed opportunities from both ends, the Irish finally took the lead when Heirigs made the go-ahead free throw with five seconds left.
“Tonja’s had a couple chances this year to win close games, and it didn’t come through for her,” Stienike said. “She shed a lot of tears. I’m super proud of her. She’s persistent, a fighter, and it paid off for her tonight.”
Bridgeport 70, Hershey 45
Brooklyn Mohrman led all players with 24 points, and Olivia Loomis-Goltl added 23 as Bridgeport defeated Hershey 70-45 on Thursday in the SPVA Tournament semifinals.
Shayda Vaughn led the Panthers with 15, and Alex Beveridge scored 11.
Bridgeport broke free of a 9-9 tie with an 8-0 run to end the first quarter in which Mohrman made back-to-back 3s from the corner.
Bridgeport used its size to its advantage and powered its way to a lead as large as 25 in the second quarter and went into halftime ahead 41-17.
The Bulldogs scored a game-high 26 points in the third quarter to extend that lead to 67-28. While Hershey held Bridgeport to just three points in the fourth quarter while going on a 15-0 run to end the game, the deficit was too great for the Panthers to overcome.
St. Pat’s (36)
Tonja Heirigs 18, Kate Stienike 10, Mae Siegel 8.
Chase County (35)
Bryn McNair 23, Jordan Jablonski 6, Morgan Peterson 4, Jerzee Milner 1, Lucy Spady 1.
Bridgeport (70)