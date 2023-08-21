The St. Pat’s girls golf team hosted Perkins County in its first home dual of the 2023 season on Monday at River’s Edge Golf Course in North Platte.

Perkins County won with a team score of 226, while St. Pat’s shot a combined 252 in the nine-hole dual.

Irish coach Kristine Gale said she thought the girls didn’t play as strong as they could have, but she did see some improvements out on the course.

“It wasn’t our best effort,” Gale said. “I had hoped that we would do a little bit better since this is more of a course that we know, but there were some really great shots out there, and I saw some really good promising improvements in parts of their game.”

Stephanie Budke and Bentli Whitson led the Irish with 54s. Natalia Wiezorek followed with a 62. Hazie Uerling carded a 66, Neva White finished with a 70 and Madison Genatone scored an 81.

This was St. Pat’s second competition of the season. The Irish played at the Cambridge Quad on Thursday and found some success.

Uerling, Wiezorek and Budke each medaled, and Whitson won the JV division.

Gale said the Irish shot better at the Cambridge Quad, and she wasn’t really sure why the girls didn’t do as well on Monday but said the heat could have played a factor.

“We did win that one, but it was a new course,” Gale said. “I was impressed that they played Cambridge so well.”

Perkins County is a team St. Pat’s will see multiple times this season, and the Irish will use them as a comparison to see how far the team has grown over the course of the season.

“We’re just excited to be able to keep seeing the teams we’re going to see at districts,” Gale said.

St. Pat’s and Perkins County will play at the Bayard Invite on Thursday.