St. Pat's girls knock off Sandhills Valley in D1-11 subdistrict

Mae Siegel and Tonja Heirigs scored 20 points each, Kate Stienike added 13 and St. Pat’s made 10 3s as the Irish defeated Sandhills Valley 61-26 on Tuesday to advance to the D1-11 subdistrict final.

“The three-head monster of Mae 20 (points), Tonja 20 and Kate 13 just makes us really tough to defend,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “All three of them were going tonight. Sometimes you get one or two, but it’s nice when our scorers are really going.”

Jayllen Fowler led the Mavericks with 10 points. Keali Florea scored six and Arena Fetty dropped four.

Stienike said it was nice to see St. Pat’s come out against Sandhills Valley and put up a lot of points after the team’s loss to Hershey to close out the regular season.

“I thought we were the aggressor tonight, where in the past against some teams, we’ve been a little timid,” Stienike said.

That timidness was nowhere to be seen. The Irish opened the game with 12 of the first 14 points. Back-to-back Stienike and Jayla Fleck 3s later in the quarter helped St. Pat’s take a 22-8 lead into the second.