St. Pat's girls knock off Sandhills Valley in D1-11 subdistrict

Mae Siegel and Tonja Heirigs scored 20 points each, Kate Stienike added 13 and St. Pat’s made 10 3s as the Irish defeated Sandhills Valley 61-26 on Tuesday to advance to the D1-11 subdistrict final.
“The three-head monster of Mae 20 (points), Tonja 20 and Kate 13 just makes us really tough to defend,” St. Pat’s coach Nathan Stienike said. “All three of them were going tonight. Sometimes you get one or two, but it’s nice when our scorers are really going.”
Jayllen Fowler led the Mavericks with 10 points. Keali Florea scored six and Arena Fetty dropped four.
Stienike said it was nice to see St. Pat’s come out against Sandhills Valley and put up a lot of points after the team’s loss to Hershey to close out the regular season.
“I thought we were the aggressor tonight, where in the past against some teams, we’ve been a little timid,” Stienike said.
That timidness was nowhere to be seen. The Irish opened the game with 12 of the first 14 points. Back-to-back Stienike and Jayla Fleck 3s later in the quarter helped St. Pat’s take a 22-8 lead into the second.
The Irish extended that lead to as many as 24 in the second quarter, but a late Sandhills Valley run cut the deficit to 18 at halftime at 38-20.
The Mavericks struggled scoring to start the second half, only making a basket near the end of the third quarter. The Irish, meanwhile, went on a 21-2 run — a stretch that included three 3s — to take a 59-22 advantage into the fourth quarter and play most of their bench.
Heirigs scored 10 of her 20 in the third quarter alone. Siegel added six in the third. Five different Irish players made a 3, and Stienike and Heirigs finished with three 3s each.
The Irish will play No. 3-seed Overton, who knocked off No. 2 SEM 41-37 on Tuesday. The D1-11 championship game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner gets an automatic bid into the district finals.
“We’ve been pretty battle-tested, playing a lot of C schools,” Stienike said. “Finally, to play some D1 schools where we’ve equal depth and size, it’s nice. We’ve always said if we’re the aggressor, we’re going to be pretty good.”
St. Pat’s (61)
Mae Siegel 20, Tonja Heirigs 20, Kate Stienike 13, Jayla Fleck 3, Cara Roberg 3, Maci Cox 2.
Sandhills Valley (26)
Jayllen Fowler 10, Keali Florea 6, Arena Fetty 4, Emmalee Nicholson 2, Haylee Dimmitt, Sadie Dimmitt 2.