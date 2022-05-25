St. Pat's golfer Teegan Sonneman wins Class D state championship

St. Pat’s seniors Teegan Sonneman and Connor Hasenauer have consistently been two of the top golfers in Class D for the last two seasons.

It was only fitting they got to prove it one more time in their final state championship.

Sonneman, fueled by a 3-under 69 on the first day of state, finished the tournament at 5 over to win the Class D state championship Wednesday at Lake Maloney Golf Club. Hasenauer was right behind him at 7 over, fighting for the top spot against Sonneman throughout the day.

“I’m kind of speechless right now, but it feels really good, because that’s been my goal ever since I started as a freshman,” Sonneman said. “So I achieved that goal, and I’m proud of everyone that’s pushed me and helped me, and coaches and everybody.”

Sonneman never trailed on Day 2, but a rough front nine — including three bogies and a triple on the par-4, 320-yard eighth hole — opened the door for his competition to make a comeback.

Hasenauer didn’t shoot his best stuff on the front nine either with five bogies, but he made up for it on the back nine. He bogied the 10th and 12th holes, but he responded with a birdie on the par-4, 339-yard 13th hole and parred the rest of the way to finish two strokes off the lead.

“If you ask those guys, they’d want to tie for it. Both of them would say that too,” St. Pat’s coach Brendan Lynes said. “For both of them to get one and two, that’s special that all that hard work is finally coming to fruition and everybody in the state gets to see it. Super happy for them, super proud of them.”

Sonneman didn’t struggle as much on back, but a bogey on the par-5 14th hole meant he couldn’t risk too many more mistakes down the stretch. He only bogied one more time on the 16th hole, but by then, his lead was too large.

He birdied the last, gave a fist pump and flashed a massive smile as the crowd cheered and watched as the rest of the players finished up.

“I was really excited,” Sonneman said. “I knew I needed to go par-par, but I went par-birdie, and that made it even better.”

Sonneman’s third state meet became his most successful. He didn’t get a chance at a fourth meet after COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season, and he returned in 2021 with a third-place finish at state behind Hasenauer in second.

Sonneman and Hasenauer topped an Irish squad this year that finished runner-up in the team race despite entering Day 2 with a 23-stroke lead.

Matthew Phelps finished in a tie for 26th after shooting a 174 across both days. Thomas Gale carded a 215 to place 84th and to round out the Irish’s scoring. Casey Jett shot a 233 for 91st place.

“There are a lot of good things to look back on,” Lynes said. “I’m happy for the kids. I’m excited for them, I’m excited for the school too that they get to hang another banner. We’ve had such a great winter and spring. Hopefully they can keep it rolling next fall.”

The final day of state also saw a few Telegraph-area athletes earn medals. Perkins County’s Zaybreon Hansen was in the running for first on the back nine after shooting par or better on eight of the nine holes. He finished in third after carding a 154.

Sandhills Valley’s Cole Kramer and South Loup’s Colbi Smith were part of a four-way tie for 10th after shooting 167. Hyannis’ Jhet Holthus tied for 15th after shooting a 169.

Class A

Team results

1, Lincoln East, 596. 2, Omaha Westside, 597. 3, Elkhorn South, 610. 4, Creighton Prep, 614. 5, Lincoln Southeast, 617. 6, Grand Island, 630. 7, Gretna, 636. 8, Kearney, 638. 9, Millard West, 642. 10, Millard North, 665. 11, Fremont, 670. 12, Lincoln Southwest, 700.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Thomas Bryson, Lincoln Southeast, 141. 2, Thomas Gatlin, Lincoln East, 144. 3, Will Topolski, Lincoln East, 147. T4, Jackson Benge, Omaha Westside, 148. T4, Kolby Brown, Omaha Westside, 148. T4, Porter Topp, Omaha Westside, 148. T7, Ryan Lingelbach, Elkhorn South, 149. T7, Nolan Johnson, Gretna, 149. T9, Connor Jasso-Steichen, Creighton Prep, 150. T9, Brock Kuhlman, Columbus, 150.

Class B

Team results

1, Norris, 598. 2, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 627. 3, York, 646. 4, Mount Michael Benedictine, 648. 5, Scottsbluff, 651. 6, Omaha Concordia, 666. 7, Elkhorn North, 678. 8, Minden, 691. 9, Ogallala, 692. 10, Columbus Lakeview, 698. 11, McCook, 722. 12, Wayne, 751.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, William Mullin, 143. 2, Jacob Goertz, 143. 3, Logan Thurber, 146. T4, Carson Thurber, 148. T4, Treyton Baehr, 148. 6, Brock Rowley, 149. T7, Ryan Seevers, 153. T7, Jackson Lapour, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 153. T7, Maxwell Fremarek, Columbus Lakeview, 153. T7, Austin Thyne, Scottsbluff, 153.

Area results

T28, Reid Loop, McCook, 168. T30, Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 169. 32, Corbin Murphy, Ogallala, 170. T41, Luke Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 175. 48, Jake Hiltibrand, Ogallala, 178. T51, Jonas Sommerville, McCook, 180. T51, Colton Knispel, Ogallala, 180. T61, Matthew Nichols, McCook, 189. T61, Hunter Hansen, McCook, 189. T65, Landon Kmoch, McCook, 190.

Class C

Team results

1, Columbus Scotus, 640. 2, Doniphan-Trumbull, 671. 3, Tekamah-Herman, 687. 4, Kearney Catholic, 694. 5, Grand Island Central Catholic, 704. T6, Amherst, 710. T6, Yutan, 710. 8, Archbishop Bergan, 730. 9, Mitchell, 746. 10, Hartington Cedar Catholic, 748. 11, Milford, 752. 12, Lincoln Lutheran, 756. 13, Heartland, 757. 14, Tri County Northeast, 774. 15, West Holt, 811.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Noah Carpenter, Palmyra, 155. 2, Cael Peters, Mitchell, 155. T3, Seth VunCannon, Columbus Scotus, 156. T3, Alexander Schademann, Fillmore Central, 156. T3, Nick Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 156. 6, Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 158. 7, Ethan Smith, Doniphan-Trumbull, 159. T8, Hayden Dzingle, Doniphan-Trumbull, 160. T8, Steven Sladky, Bishop Neumann, 160. T10, Nolan Fleming, Columbus Scotus, 161. T10, Samuel Wells, St. Paul, 161. T10, Brady Davis, Archbishop Bergan, 161. T10, Jake Richmond, Yutan, 161.

Class D

Team results

1, Overton, 681. 2, St. Pat’s, 684. 3, Pender, 688. 4, Howells-Dodge, 701. 5, Thayer Central, 710. 6, Loomis, 723. 7, Lawrence-Nelson, 728. 8, Southern Valley, 731. 9, Humphrey St. Francis, 736. 10, Wausa, 751. T11, Crawford, 768. T11, Perkins County, 768. T13, Neligh-Oakdale, 772. T13, Stanton, 772. 15, Hemingford, 791.

Individual results

(Top 10)

1, Teegan Sonneman, St. Pat’s, 149. 2, Connor Hasenauer, St. Pat’s, 151. 3, Zaybreon Hansen, Perkins County, 154. 4, Zachary Vandervoort, Thayer Central, 155. 5, Gage Burns, Creighton, 161. T6, Nathan Gillming, Elm Creek, 164. T6, Anthony Heiser, Stuart, 164. T8, Quinton Heineman, Pender, 166. T8, Braden Fleischman, Overton, 166. T10, Jaden Kosch, Humphrey St. Francis, 167. T10, Quinn Johnson, Loomis, 167. T10, Colbi Smith, South Loup, 167. T10, Cole Kramer, Sandhills Valley, 167.

Area results

T15, Jhet Holthus, Hyannis, 169. T19, Jacob Holzfaster, Paxton, 171. T26, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s, 174. T35, Nolan Burrell, Dundy County-Stratton, 176. 41, Elijah Schmid, Creek Valley, 179. T75, Storm Peterson, Perkins County, 200. 80, Hunter Garner, Perkins County, 204. 82, Elijah Busick, Perkins County, 210. 84, Thomas Gale, St. Pat’s, 215. 87, Nolan Foster, Perkins County, 226. 91, Casey Jett, St. Pat’s, 233.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.