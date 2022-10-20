St. Pat's knocks off Elkhorn Valley in first round of playoffs

Will Moats scored three touchdowns while combining for 66 yards of offense, and Brecken Erickson caught a touchdown pass and returned an interception for a touchdown as the St. Pat’s football team defeated Elkhorn Valley 56-24 in the first round of the Class D1 playoffs on Thursday.

“I think this was a huge win for us,” St. Pat’s assistant coach Brent Aufdenkamp said. “We had to get some things figured out, and I think we might’ve done that. Hats off to Elkhorn Valley. Every time it looked like we were going to put it away, they’d make some plays, score a touchdown and get back in the ball game.”

Erickson also ran for 31 yards and caught for 66 yards. Moats added 44 yards on the ground with two touchdowns and 42 yards in the air on a touchdown catch.

James Heirigs added 77 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Sam Troshynski and Isaac Irish each scored a touchdown.

Mavrick Hagemann led Elkhorn Valley with 48 rushing yards and a touchdown, and Mason Nitz also ran in a touchdown. Carter Werner caught eight passes for 107 yards, and Nate Decker caught a 34-yard touchdown pass.

“I thought our defense had some lapses there in the second half,” Aufdenkamp said. “I thought we had them scouted, and, you know, we have to perform better. But hey, the kids played well, played hard, and this was a big win.”

St. Pat’s didn’t score until its second drive on a 32-yard touchdown pass to Erickson with 2 minutes, 24 seconds left in the first quarter.

Logan Dodson recovered a fumble on the next drive, giving the Irish the ball at the Elkhorn Valley 15. Moats scored his first touchdown three plays later to make the score 15-0 in the first quarter.

“We have a lot of good football players,” Aufdenkamp said. “We just have to get those kids in the right spots for them to be successful.”

Moats fumbled on St. Pat’s next drive, but a bad snap on Elkhorn Valley’s drive gave the Irish the ball at the Falcons 2. Moats scored on a two-yard run on the next play to extend the lead to 21-0.

Elkhorn Valley responded with a two-yard touchdown run of its own to cut the deficit to 21-8. St. Pat’s answered in two plays: a 41-yard catch by Matthew Phelps and a nine-yard touchdown run by Heirigs.

St. Pat’s started the second half with Troshynski’s eight-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 34-8, but Elkhorn Valley scored on a 34-yard catch by Decker.

Moats scored his third touchdown on the next drive with a 32-yard catch. Brecken Erickson returned an interception nearly 67 yards for a touchdown at the end of the third quarter to put the Irish ahead 49-16.

Moats also got an interception on Elkhorn Valley’s next drive, but Troshynski fumbled, setting up a long Elkhorn Valley drive in which the Falcons scored on a three-yard run.

Isaac Irish scored for the Irish with 36.5 seconds left to set the score at 56-24, and St. Pat’s advanced to the second round.

“Our kids like football, and they like playing together,” Aufdenkamp said. “We’re going to play until somebody takes the ball and tells us we can’t play no more.”