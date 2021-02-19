St. Pat's knocks off South Platte in D1-12

The Irish appeared to have enough wildcard points to safely advance into next week’s district play even before the opening tip on Thursday. But St. Pat’s didn’t want to leave it to chance

“We were close on the wildcard (standings) — there would have had to have been a couple upsets (in the subdistricts),” Irish coach Nathan Stienike said. “It’s nice that we don’t have to sit on the bus (on the way home) and start figuring out points.”

The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for South Platte (19-2), a team that entered the week ranked fifth in the state in Class D1. St. Pat’s was ranked 10th.

Autumn Dickmander led the Blue Knights with 23 points and was one of three players in double figures. Kerstin Brown and Taylyn Bauer added 13 and 10 points, respectively, and Lauryn Stanley chipped in with nine.

The Blue Knights turned the ball over on two straight possessions in the final minute, and a desperation shot from beyond halfcourt missed at the buzzer.

“We struggled there in the end and talked to the girls about that mental toughness,” South Platte coach Andie Cheleen said. “We haven’t really been in that (close-game) situation this year so it’s something that we can learn from and move forward.