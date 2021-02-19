St. Pat's knocks off South Platte in D1-12

BIG SPRINGS — The way Jayla Fleck finished Thursday night’s game ensured that the playoff run for the St. Pat’s girls basketball team will continue.
The junior scored the final five points of regulation — including a go-ahead 3-pointer from the top of the key with about 40 seconds left — as the Irish rallied to beat top-seeded South Platte 68-65 in the D1-12 subdistrict title matchup.
Tonja Heirigs kicked a pass out from inside the paint to Fleck, who calmly released the shot about a step or so from behind the arc and hit it to give the Irish a 66-65 lead.
“I felt we had to get a shot off and I was open,” said Fleck, who hit seven 3-pointers in a game during the regular season. “(The coaches) always tell me when I’m open, I’ve got to take (the shots). I have the confidence, so I just took it.”
Fleck then stepped to the free-throw line with 3.9 seconds left and hit both attempts. She had one thought before she took the shots.
“I (hit free throws) all the time in practice, so I just told myself, ‘It’s just like practice.’” Fleck said.
Fleck finished with 14 points and was one of four scorers for the second-seeded Irish (16-8). Heirigs had a game-high 31, and Kate Stienike and Mae Siegel added 13 and 10 points, respectively.
The Irish appeared to have enough wildcard points to safely advance into next week’s district play even before the opening tip on Thursday. But St. Pat’s didn’t want to leave it to chance
“We were close on the wildcard (standings) — there would have had to have been a couple upsets (in the subdistricts),” Irish coach Nathan Stienike said. “It’s nice that we don’t have to sit on the bus (on the way home) and start figuring out points.”
The loss snapped a 15-game winning streak for South Platte (19-2), a team that entered the week ranked fifth in the state in Class D1. St. Pat’s was ranked 10th.
Autumn Dickmander led the Blue Knights with 23 points and was one of three players in double figures. Kerstin Brown and Taylyn Bauer added 13 and 10 points, respectively, and Lauryn Stanley chipped in with nine.
The Blue Knights turned the ball over on two straight possessions in the final minute, and a desperation shot from beyond halfcourt missed at the buzzer.
“We struggled there in the end and talked to the girls about that mental toughness,” South Platte coach Andie Cheleen said. “We haven’t really been in that (close-game) situation this year so it’s something that we can learn from and move forward.
“We told (the players) when (the game started) that we were going to focus on No. 22 (Heirigs) and No. 12 (Stienike) and not let their best players hurt us. That’s what we tried to do,” Cheleen said. “We were not super-concerned about No. 44 (Fleck) and she stepped up for her team.”
The Irish held a 33-32 lead at the break but the Blue Knights scored six straight points to open the second half. South Platte led by eight at the end of the third quarter, but the Irish rallied and took a 56-55 lead on Stienike’s basket with just under five minutes left in regulation.
Brown responded with a 3-pointer to give the Blue Knights the lead back and she hit another to give South Platte a 63-58 cushion with 2:32 left. It was the final field goal for South Platte as Dickmander hit a pair of free throws with about 90 seconds left to give the Blue Knights a 65-61 cushion.
“Over last minute-and-a-half we talked about the panic that was in our eyes,” Cheleen said. “You look at that two of our girls with the least amount of turnovers, and handle the ball all the time, had turnovers. It was just lack of experience in that situation.”
St. Pat’s (68)
Kate Stienike 13, Tonja Heirigs 31, Mae Siegel 10, Jayla Fleck 14.
South Platte (65)
Taylyn Bauer 10, Mariah Koenen 6, Lauryn Stanley 9, Kerstin Brown 13, Avery Hayward 2, Autumn Dickmander 23.
GIRLS SUBDISTRICT BASKETBALL
C1-10 at Broken Bow
Broken Bow 49, O’Neill 44
C1-11 at Imperial
Gothenburg 48, Chase County 40
C2-11 at Callaway
South Loup 41, Perkins County 20
D1-10 at Merna
Anselmo-Merna 55, Ansley/Litchfield 29
D1-11 at Cambridge
Dundy County-Stratton 46, Southwest 39
D2-9 at Maywood
Maywood-Hayes Center 55, Wauneta-Palisade 38
D2-10 at Mullen
Mullen 62, Arthur County 30
D2-11 at Chappell
Garden County 36, Leyton 16