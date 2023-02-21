Brecken Erickson scored a game-high 28 points as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team pulled away late in a 69-52 win over South Loup in the D1-10 Subdistrict semifinals on Tuesday in North Platte.

Top-seeded St. Pat’s (both in wildcard points and by Omaha World-Herald reporter Stu Pospisil’s Class D1 rankings) move on to the subdistrict final on Thursday, where the Irish will face Maywood-Hayes Center (No. 2 in both wildcard points and rankings) at 7 p.m.

“I thought, like they usually do, the guys played with great effort,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “I thought South Loup played extremely well. They had a number of guys that hit shots, and they did a good job defensively forcing us away from the basket, and eventually we were able to find a few things that worked for us.”

Zarek Branch finished with 13 points for the Irish, Andrew Brosius scored 12 and Sam Troshynski had 10.

Trey Connell led South Loup with 20 points, while Cache Gracey scored 18 and Conner Paulsen finished with seven.

St. Pat’s shook off an uncharacteristic start in which the Irish kept turning over the ball. South Loup couldn’t take advantage of the mistakes, but the Bobcats held an early 3-0 lead.

“South Loup did some things to force some turnovers, but then we definitely had some unforced turnovers as well,” O’Malley said. “That was a little disappointing to start, but again, credit to the kids for regrouping and doing a good job after that.”

Erickson made back-to-back buckets to give the Irish the lead and start a 6-0 run to go up 6-3.

South Loup refused to go away in the first quarter, just like it did all game. The Bobcats trailed by just one at 12-11 at the end of the quarter after Gracey made a 3.

Each time St. Pat’s went on a run to extend the lead in the second and third quarters, South Loup was right there with them. The Irish went up 25-18, but South Loup cut the deficit to two at 25-23.

St. Pat’s later went into halftime up 32-24, but South Loup eventually caught the Irish when it took a 39-38 lead late in the third quarter.

Branch made a final basket in the third to regain the a 40-39 lead for the Irish heading into the fourth quarter.

“I thought the guys did a good job responding,” O’Malley said. “There were a couple times (South Loup) certainly had all the momentum, and it’s hard, particularly in an emotional game in the postseason like this, to regain that, but I thought the kids did a good job of keeping their composure and continuing to play hard.”

South Loup just couldn’t hold on. The Irish quickly jumped out to a 51-39 lead by scoring the first 11 points of the fourth quarter, and the 12-point lead proved too much to handle for the Bobcats.

“We’ll have to be a little better off the tip on Thursday, but I think what we saw tonight is a lot of what we’re going to see on Thursday,” O’Malley said. “Really aggressive play and spirited effort on everybody’s part, and you’ll have to make more plays.”

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Elm Creek 40

Hadyn Farr led Maywood-Hayes Center with 20 points as the Wolves defeated Elm Creek 50-40 on Tuesday in the D1-10 Subdistrict semifinals in North Platte.

Hayden Kramer finished with 13 points, and Jeremiah Ingison scored eight for MHC.

Carter Erickson led Elm Creek with 22 points. He was the only Elm Creek player to score more than six points.

Maywood-Hayes Center never trailed in Tuesday’s win over Elm Creek, the Class D1 No. 3 team in wildcard points and No. 9 in Pospisil’s rankings.

Elm Creek, though, kept the game close in the first half. The Buffaloes came back from a 15-6 deficit in the first quarter to pull to within three at 16-13.

Both teams traded points until Farr made a 3 to extend the Wolves’ lead to 22-16. Maywood-Hayes Center led 24-18 at halftime.

Maywood-Hayes Center extended that lead to 11 at 33-22 midway through the third quarter.

Elm Creek just couldn’t overcome that deficit. Both teams traded baskets the rest of the game, and Elm Creek never got within nine points of the Wolves for the remainder.

Game 1

St. Pat’s (69)

Brecken Erickson 28, Zarek Branch 13, Andrew Brosius 12, Sam Troshynski 10, Will Moats 4, Logan Winder 2.

South Loup (52)

Trey Connell 20, Cache Gracey 18, Conner Paulsen 7, Joseph Sallach 5, Lance Jones 2.

Game 2

Maywood-Hayes Center (50)

Hadyn Farr 20, Hayden Kramer 13, Jeremiah Ingison 8, Jonathan Patel 6, Kyler Cox 3.

Elm Creek (40)

Carter Erickson 22, Isaiah Quintana 6, Nicholas Brumeis 4, Trent Watkins 4, Beau Knapp 2, Kade Sindt 2