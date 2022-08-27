St. Pat's Miles, Ogallala's Henning win North Platte Invite

Jarrett Miles was a little nervous heading into the first cross country race of the season at the North Platte Invite at Oregon Trail Golf Course in Sutherland and living up to his Class D preseason No. 1 ranking.

After crossing the finish line at 16:48.91, about two seconds off his personal record, and placing first overall, those nerves went away.

“I thought it was super exciting,” Miles said. “I was glad we got to go out with a fast first mile, and I was glad I was challenged by all the people around me.”

Miles’ strategy was simple enough, don’t go too fast on the first mile and get near the lead by the second. He didn’t want to burn out on the second mile.

By the time that point came, only two runners were still on pace for the lead: Miles and North Platte’s Rian Teets.

“I’m good friends with Rian, and I’ve gotten to see how he’s performed this summer, so it was super fun to get to run with him,” Miles said. “I decided to take my chance in the last mile to test his limits, and I guess it paid off for me. I thought he had an amazing race as well.”

Teets was back-and-forth with Miles for the lead until Miles took off and won by close to 12 seconds. Teets crossed at 17:00.05 seconds and helped North Platte to a first-place team finish.

Teets led a team that saw five boys finish in the top 13, with Quade Lowe coming in fourth, Aiden Hawks finishing sixth, Gabe Jenny placing 11th and Oban Sandoval finishing 13th.

“(Rian) wanted to stay with him and do everything he could to go for the win today,” North Platte coach Jake Hasenauer said. “I liked that he stuck his nose in there and did a good job.”

The Irish boys came in second as a team, with Porter Connick coming in eighth, Dax Connick placing 12th, Andrew Brosius finishing 20th and Billy Tolstedt coming in 21st.

“They learned some things they need to do to improve and get ready for a strong district and hopefully a qualification for state,” St. Pat’s coach Tim O’Neill said. “They looked good, ran strong. They ran pretty smart, but I think there are still some takeaways for them.”

North Platte’s Marissa Holm kept up with Ogallala standout Lindee Henning for most of the girls race. Both finished the race almost a minute and a half ahead of everyone else.

Holm even looked like she could win the race nearing the end of the second mile, but Henning created separation on the final stretch, breaking out into a sprint and winning the race with a time of 18:48.67. Holm crossed a second later at 18:49.71.

“That’s the thing that we can ask for, that battle,” Hasenauer said. “Our word of the week was mindset, and just having that mindset to go get them this week, and all of them did that.”

The North Platte girls also placed five girls in the top nine to win their home invite. Zarah Blaesi came in fourth, Jada Hothan placed seventh, Jenessa Arnold came in eighth and Haylie Hoatson placed ninth.

Braelyn Gifford led the St. Pat’s girls with a sixth place finish, crossing at 21:12.47. Helana Pettit came in 31st, followed by Ava Bemis in 45th, Savage Miles in 46th and Madi Gifford in 53rd.

“We had two, three maybe PR today, so looking good within the depth of the girls,” O’Neill said.