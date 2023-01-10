St. Pat's sweeps Mullen at home

Brecken Erickson and Will Moats scored 10 points each as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated Mullen 50-35 on Tuesday at home.

“I just thought it was one we really had to gut out,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “It was a difficult game. I thought Mullen played really well. They played extremely hard. We had a hard time getting good looks at it around the basket.”

Zarek Branch and Sam Troshynski scored eight each for the Irish and Andrew Brosius added six.

Clayton Moore led Mullen with 13 points, followed by Kyle Finney’s 12.

“On our defensive end, I thought we worked really hard, but if we made any kind of mistake, (Mullen) capitalized on it,” O’Malley said. “I thought they did a good job. If we got caught and overplayed or anything, they did a really good job of capitalizing, and they were pretty efficient there early.”

Mullen played St. Pat’s close for the majority of three quarters, but the Irish pulled away with a 15-0 run that started late in the third quarter and carried through to the fourth.

The lead changed hands seven times in the first half, as neither team could build a strong enough lead.

The Irish squandered an 11-5 lead in the first round when Mullen went on a 8-0 run to take a 13-11 lead going into the second.

Erickson tied the game at 13-13, then a Branch basket put the Irish on top 15-13. Both teams traded baskets and the lead right before the Irish took a nine-point advantage at 25-16 off a 10-3 run.

St. Pat’s took a 25-20 lead into halftime.

Mullen whittled down the St. Pat’s lead to one at 31-30 near the end of the third quarter. An Erickson basket at the end of the frame and a Brosius 3 at the start of the fourth quarter kickstarted a 15-0 that saw the Irish finally gain control of the game.

“It was really big,” O’Malley said. “You keep thinking, ‘Well, I think we can get some separation here,’ and it just felt like every time, they were able to answer and then make a play, and we had a couple turnovers in there that aided in some of that. They made most of the shots that if we weren’t perfect or close to it defensively, they made us pay.”

GIRLS

St. Pat’s 50, Mullen 18

Tonja Heirigs scored 16 points as the St. Pat’s girls cruised to a 50-18 win over Mullen on Tuesday at home.

“They were relaxed a little bit, but it’s also really great for them to continue to grow a lead like that and maintain it and kind of pull away from teams to give our younger players opportunities to get in and play at this level of basketball,” St. Pat’s coach Kelsie O’Neill said.

Cara Robert and Reese Fleck scored eight points each, and Jensen Becher finished with five.

Erika Massey led Mullen with four points, while Allie Boyer and Jadyn Andersen scored three each.

“I thought that was probably our best defensive game we put together this season,” O’Neill said. “That was really nice to see our girls step up and continue to improve defensively.”

The Irish scored the first 11 points of the game and held the Broncos to just five points in the first quarter.

St. Pat’s then scored the first 10 points of the second quarter to take a 23-5 lead. The Irish held Mullen to four points in the second quarter and took a 28-9 lead into halftime.

St. Pat’s outscored Mullen 9-2 in the third quarter and 13-7 in the fourth to win the game 50-18.

“I thought all of our girls did a really good job of coming into the game and contributing in some aspect,” O’Neill said.

BOYS

St. Pat’s (50)

Brecken Erickson 10, Will Moats 10, Zarek Branch 8, Sam Troshynski 8, Andrew Brosius 6, Logan Winder 4, Thomas Gale 2, Sutton Tickle 2.

Mullen (35) Clayton Moore 13, Kyle Finney 12, Deacon DeNaeyer 4, Luke Durfee 2, Alex Werner 2, Kaleb Moore 2.

GIRLS

St. Pat’s (50)

Tonja Heirigs 16, Cara Roberg 8, Reese Fleck 8, Jensen Becher 5, Ella Caudillo 3, Ellie Hanna 3, Maci Cox 2, Sophia Baca 2, Izzy Schultz 2, Kinsey Kimberling 1.

Mullen (18)

Erika Massey 4, Allie Boyer 3, Jadyn Andersen 3, Peyton Paxton 2, Tierston Moore 2, Medora DeNaeyer 2, Whitney Jennings 2.