St. Pat's take third place in Class D1 in Lincoln

Joseph Heirigs’ last game in a St. Pat’s Irish uniform couldn’t have gone any better.
The senior guard erupted in the second half, scoring 19 of his game-high 26 points, as the Irish defeated Burwell 69-56 on Friday in the NSAA Class D2 third place game at Lincoln North Star.
“That was fantastic,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said of Heirigs. “Joe really had a great game. He hit a couple jump shots, but mostly he was really good going to the basket and was able to work his way in deep and get off some tough shots and finish virtually all of them.”
Heirigs led a trio of St. Pat’s scorers in double digits. Junior Jack Heiss scored 21 and senior Corby Condon had 16 to fuel the Irish to an easy victory over the Longhorns.
“I think we certainly (played with intensity),” O’Malley said. “And actually, I thought as the early part of the game progressed, I thought maybe the first couple of minutes I considered taking a timeout. I just thought we were a little bit passive defensively. And then I thought we really picked that up.”
That passive defensive play led to some easy Longhorn baskets at the start. Burwell took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter before St. Pat’s pulled within one off a Heiss 3.
A change came later in the quarter, when Heiss scored on a jumper and a 3 to give St. Pat’s an 11-9 lead. Both teams traded baskets and went into the second quarter tied 14-14.
The Irish controlled the pace in the second after opening on a 6-0 run. Burwell’s Barak Burch, who led his team with 21 points, later pulled his team to within one at 20-19 with a 3.
St. Pat’s had an answered for every Burwell bucket, but a miscue in the final seconds allowed the Longhorns to tie the game. The Longhorns turned the Irish over and made a last-second 3 to tie the game at 29-29 at the break.
“Boy that was a rough last 10 seconds,” O’Malley said. “That could’ve really cut our legs out. We talked about at half ... I wasn’t feeling really good at half, but we talked about how it was going to be critical that we came out and reestablished ourselves.”
They definitely did that. The Irish came out of the break and scored three-straight baskets to regain the control they just let up. St. Pat’s also played strong defense, holding Burwell to just six points in the third quarter while scoring 14 and taking a 43-35 lead to the final frame.
Burwell pulled to within five early in the fourth, but that would be as close as the Longhorn would get. The Irish responded with a seven-point run capped by a Heirigs 3 and took a 52-40 advantage.
Both teams found the basket rather easily in the fourth quarter. Burwell scored 21 in the frame, but couldn’t prevent the Irish from doing the same. St. Pat’s scored 26 in the fourth, thanks in part to Heirigs’ 11 and Heiss’ seven.
Burwell entered the game fresh off its first loss of the season in the D1 semifinals against Howells-Dodge. St. Pat’s fell to Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in the semis, but it walked away from the tournament with the third-place trophy after a dominating second half.
“I think it’s special and fun to be able to end with a win because so many good things happen throughout the course of the season,” O’Malley said. “Generally your season ends with a loss, so that’s a downer. To have one more chance to come together and do it together and achieve it together and feel good about the very last thing you did together is really good.”
St. Pat’s (69)
Joseph Heirigs 26, Jack Heiss 22, Corby Condon 16, Will Moats 3, Logan O’Malley 2.
Burwell (56)
Barak Birch 21, Carter Mann 14, Levi Bode 11, Dillon Critel 8, Hans Gideon 2.