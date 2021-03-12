St. Pat's take third place in Class D1 in Lincoln

The Irish controlled the pace in the second after opening on a 6-0 run. Burwell’s Barak Burch, who led his team with 21 points, later pulled his team to within one at 20-19 with a 3.

St. Pat’s had an answered for every Burwell bucket, but a miscue in the final seconds allowed the Longhorns to tie the game. The Longhorns turned the Irish over and made a last-second 3 to tie the game at 29-29 at the break.

“Boy that was a rough last 10 seconds,” O’Malley said. “That could’ve really cut our legs out. We talked about at half ... I wasn’t feeling really good at half, but we talked about how it was going to be critical that we came out and reestablished ourselves.”

They definitely did that. The Irish came out of the break and scored three-straight baskets to regain the control they just let up. St. Pat’s also played strong defense, holding Burwell to just six points in the third quarter while scoring 14 and taking a 43-35 lead to the final frame.

Burwell pulled to within five early in the fourth, but that would be as close as the Longhorn would get. The Irish responded with a seven-point run capped by a Heirigs 3 and took a 52-40 advantage.