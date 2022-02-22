St. Pat's tops South Loup in first round of D1-10 subdistrict

Brecken Erickson led all players with 21 points, and Jack Heiss added 16 as the St. Pat’s boys basketball team defeated South Loup 72-27 in the first round of the D1-10 subdistrict on Tuesday in North Platte.

“I thought we came out with a tremendous amount of energy and maybe a little more sense of urgency,” St. Pat’s coach Bill O’Malley said. “We had a few breakdowns defensively in the first half. They’ve got a really good point guard who really puts a lot of pressure on you, and I thought as the game went along, we did a much better job of containing him.”

Zarek Branch scored eight for the Irish, followed by Jackson Roberts’ seven and Caleb Munson’s five. Cache Gracey led South Loup with 14, and Trey Connell scored seven.

The Irish went to Erickson early, as the Irish sophomore scored 11 points in the first quarter. The Irish used that to take an 18-4 lead going into the second.

South Loup took advantage of a quiet St. Pat’s second quarter to make the game a little more competitive. The Bobcats fed Gracey and Connell the ball more in the second quarter and scored 12 total.

The Irish, though, used an 8-5 run to extend its lead to 17 at halftime.

“I thought they were extending their zone a bit into the corner, and Brecken was doing a good job of showing a high hand,” O’Malley said. “It wasn’t like he was down there all by himself, but (the team) did a good job of putting it in a spot where he could catch it and score it. It was a good combination.”

The Irish played like a top Class D1 team the entire second half. Seven different players scored in the third quarter, and St. Pat’s scored 25 points to put the game out of reach.

The Irish went on a 16-6 run to start the third to take a 49-22 lead. St. Pat’s extended that lead to 58-24 by the end of the third and started using more of its reserves the rest of the game.

And even the bench players got in on the scoring in the fourth quarter. Branch scored six of his eight in the fourth, and four other Irish players added a basket in the win.

“You’ve got to be playing with great energy and a sense of urgency, and I think the kids did a good job of that,” O’Malley said.

Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills Valley 47

Dalton Duryea scored 17 points, and Wyat Lamberton added 13 from the inside as Anselmo-Merna knocked off Sandhills Valley 52-47 in the first round of the D1-10 subdistrict on Tuesday in North Platte.

Sandhills Valley’s Cole Kramer led all players with 19, and Ryan Shepherd scored nine for the Mavericks.

For most of the game, every big Sandhills Valley moment was met with an Anselmo-Merna run that kept the Coyotes in control.

When Sandhills Valley took an 8-6 lead midway through the first, Anselmo-Merna responded with a seven-point run that put the Coyotes up 13-8. In the second quarter, Sandhills Valley’s Tad Dimmitt tied the game with an inside shot, and Quinten Myers hit a 3 to put Anselmo-Merna ahead again at 19-16.

The Coyotes held onto the lead until the end of the third quarter, when a Kramer 3 before the buzzer gave Sandhills Valley its first lead since the first quarter at 38-37.

Both teams traded baskets to start the fourth, but Anselmo-Merna went on a 8-0 run midway through the quarter to take a 47-40 lead.

Sandhills Valley pulled to within one basket multiple times, but turnovers and steals kept Anselmo-Merna ahead at the end.

St. Pat’s (72)

Brecken Erickson 21, Jack Heiss 16, Zarek Branch 8, Jackson Roberts 7, Caleb Munson 5, Will Moats 4, Andrew Brosius 3, James Heirigs 2, Logan Winder 2, Connor Hasenauer 2, Seth Engler 2.

South Loup (27)

Cache Gracey 14, Trey Connell 7, Colbi Smith 2, Lance Jones 2, Albert Starr 2.

Anselmo-Merna (52)

Dalton Duryea 17, Wyat Lambertson 13, Quinten Myers 8, Carter Johnson 6, Garrett Porter 5, Elijah Downey 3.

Sandhills Valley (47)

Cole Kramer 19, Ryan Shepherd 9, Caleb Burnside 6, Ethan Nicholson 5, Jaxton Starr 4, Tad Dimmitt 2, Brent Charlton 2.

Area Scores

B-7 at McCook

McCook 63, Lexington 31

Northwest 57, Hastings 47

C1-10 at St. Paul

Central City 71, Ord 43

C1-11 at Kearney Catholic

Kearney Catholic 65, Gothenburg 29

Minden 66, Cozad 60

C2-11 at Sutherland

Hitchcock County 61, Sutherland 25

Maxwell 53, Hershey 52

C2-12 at Bridgeport

Bridgeport 58, Chase County 49

Bayard 53, Perkins County 51

D1-9 at Loomis

Loomis 75, Southern Valley 36

Bertrand 56, Hi-Line 51

D1-10 at St. Pat’s

St. Pat’s 72, South Loup 27

Anselmo-Merna 52, Sandhills Valley 47

D1-11 at Dundy County-Stratton

Dundy County-Stratton 70, Wauneta-Palisade 29

Maywood-Hayes Center 48, Cambridge 43

D1-12 ay Leyton

D2-9 at Medicine Valley

Medicine Valley 74, Brady 36

Paxton 55, Wallace 35

D2-10 at Hyannis

Hyannis 77, Arthur County 37

Mullen 43, Sandhills/Thedford 40

D2-11 at Potter-Dix

South Platte 65, Minatare 40

Potter-Dix 62, Creek Valley 24

