St. Pat's track and field sweeps D-8 District

BROKEN BOW — Hayley Miles didn’t need to jump for a third time during the long jump finals as she had already jumped farther than everyone else in one of her first two attempts. No one surpassed her 16 foot, 3.75 inch jump.

Later in the day, Miles won both the 100-meter dash at 12.75 seconds and was the anchor on the winning 4x100 relay team. She also finished third in the triple jump, and while that isn’t an automatic qualifying time, it could be enough to snag a wild card entry for state.

Miles’ performance was one of many impressive ones for the Irish during the D-8 District meet on Thursday at Broken Bow High School.

Both St. Pat’s track and field teams won their respective meets, and the Irish automatically qualified across 13 events between the two.

“Today was pretty good,” Miles said. “I was a little nervous with the weather change and the delay, but it’s been fine. It’s been a fun day. The weather was nice.”

The St. Pat’s girls led with 123 points, followed by Overton, Sandhills/Thedford, Mullen, Ansley-Litchfield and Twin Loup. The Irish boys finished with 95 points, followed by Brady, Sandhills Valley, Mullen, Ansley-Litchfield and Paxton.

Miles led the way for the girls by automatically qualifying in three events. Mae Siegel placed second in the triple jump at 34-9.75, and Jenna Kimberling won in discus with a throw of 110-10. Kirsten Brandt came in second in the high jump at 4-9, Kate Steinike finished second in the 3,200-meter run at 12:42.03 and Braelyn Gifford finished second in the 1,600 meter run at 5:57.96.

The girls 4x100 team of Elise O’Neill, Gabby Swift, Siegel and Miles took first with a time of 51.95 seconds.

“It’s always fun getting to have a little mini team with you,” Miles said.

For the boys, Caleb Munson finished second in the high jump at 6 feet, and Will Moats came in second to Mullen’s Clayton Moore by 0.02 seconds with a time of 15.38. Jackson Roberts finished second in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.87, and Jarrett Miles won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 4:48.40.

“It’s great. It’s an awesome feeling to have,” Moats said. “It was an all-right race. I hit a few too many hurdles, but all in all it was pretty good.”

The Irish 4x100 team of Jaxon Knisley, Josh Davies, Roberts and Moats edged out Sandhills/Thedford to finish first at 44.58. The 4x800 team of Sam Troshynski, Dax Connick, James Heirigs and Miles also won with a time of 8:48.43.

“It’s good to win a district championship in the 4x800, but we still have a job to finish,” Troshynski said. “We’re looking to win it all.”

Boys team results

1, St. Pat’s, 95. 2, Brady, 68, 3, Sandhills Valley, 60. 4, Mullen, 58. 5, Ansley Litchfield, 54. 6, Paxton, 44. 7, Overton, 37. 8, Sandhills/Thedford, 36. 9, Twin Loup, 35. 10, Anselmo-Merna, 20. 11, SEM, 19.

Boys state qualifiers

100 meter — 1, Dillon Miller, 10.84, Brady.

200 meter — 1, Dillon Miller, 22.34, Brady. 2, Jackson Roberts, 22.87, St. Pat’s.

800 meter — 2, Cooper Franzen, 2:09.37, Brady.

1600 meter — 1, Jarrett Miles, 4:48.40, St. Pat’s. 2, Trevor Kuncl, 4:51.79, Mullen.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Clayton Moore, 15.36, Mullen. 2, Will Moats, 15.38, St. Pat's.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Clayton Moore, 41.48, Mullen. 2, Wyat Lambertson, 41.89, Anselmo-Merna.

4x100 relay — 1, St. Pat’s, 44.58.

4x800 meter — 1, St. Pat’s, 8:48.43.

Shot Put — 1, Tad Dimmitt, 56-10.80, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Caden Holm, 44-05.50, Paxton.

Discus — 1, Tad Dimmitt, 158-00, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Caden Holm, 133-00, Paxton.

High Jump — 1, Shane Most, 6-00, Brady. 2, Caleb Munson, 6-00, St. Pat’s.

Pole Vault — 2, Gunn Foster Searl, 10-06, Paxton.

Triple Jump — 1, Seth Scranton, 42-00.50.

Girls team results

1, St. Pat, 123. 2, Overton, 105. 3, Sandhills/Thedford, 87. 4, Mullen, 58. 5, Ansley-Litchfield, 44. 6, Sargent, 35. 7, Paxton, 32. 8, Sandhills Valley, 17. 8, Anselmo-Merna, 17. 10, Brady, 7. 11, SEM, 2.

Girls state qualifiers

100 meter — 1, Dillon Miller, 11.03, Brady.

200 meter — 1, Dillon Miller, 23.04, Brady.

800 meter — 2, Taylor Svoboba, 2:34.24, Mullen.

1600 meter — 1, Peyton Paxton, 5:52.71, Mullen. 2, Braelyn Gifford, 5:57.96, St. Pat’s.

3200 meter — 1, Peyton Paxton, 12:11.49, Mullen. 2, Kate Stienike, 12:42.03, St. Pat’s.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Dayle Haake, Sandhills/Thedford, 16.26.

300 meter hurdles — 2, Dayle Haake, 50.24, Sandhills/Thedford.

4x100 relay — 1, St. Pat’s, 51.95.

4x800 relay — 1, Mullen, 10:40.96.

Shot Put — 1, Jaylen Fowler, 34-09.25, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Audrey Holm, 34-04.75.

Discus — 1, Jenna Kimberling, 110-10, St. Pat’s. 2, Audrey Holm, 110-04, Paxton.

High Jump — 1, Brea Branic, 4-11, Sandhills/Thedford. 2, Kirstin Brandt, 4-09, St. Pat’s.

Long Jump — 1, Hayley Miles, 16-03.75, St. Pat’s. 2, Anna Clark, 16-01, Sandhills/Thedford.

Triple Jump — 2, Mae Siegel, 34-09.75, St. Pat’s.

