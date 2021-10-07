St. Pat's volleyball sweeps Brady

Siegel added four kills within the next nine points, and Arensdorf got her first kill after that to put St. Pat’s ahead 11-4.

Serving was a major advantage for the Irish as well, starting with a Siegel ace to go up 12-4, then back-to-back aces from Olivia Phelps to take a 15-5 lead.

Heirigs notched another ace later in the set, and Arensdorf produced back-to-back ones as St. Pat’s won the set 25-10.

“Aggressive serves are going to be huge for us going into the rest of the season, getting really good teams out of system,” Krebs said.

St. Pat’s opened the second set on a 10-0 run fueled by kills from four different players and streaked to a 25-3 second-set win.

“This was a really good confidence booster for us. We’ve been up and down and up and down, so tonight, being able to take three sets, never be behind in the match and just really go for it, I think they’re going to be ready for the weekend and Tuesday against Ogallala.”

Brady played the Irish close to start the third set. St. Pat’s took a 4-1 lead, but the Eagles tied the set. Both teams traded points until a serve into the net and a Siegel kill put St. Pat’s up by two.