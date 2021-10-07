St. Pat's volleyball sweeps Brady

Mae Siegel had a game-high 12 kills and four aces, and Bella Arensdorf and Kate Roberg combined for 15 kills as the St. Pat’s volleyball team swept Brady 25-10, 25-3, 25-11 on Thursday in North Platte.
“I finally felt like we had a total team effort,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “Kills were split up between multiple people, everyone served well, defense looked good, we were on our toes. It wasn’t just one person leading the show this time. It felt like we were finally clicking and getting ourselves ready for the rest of the season.”
Siegel still led the Irish in kills, but she had help from Arensdorf and Robert, both of whom played great at the net as well. Arensdorf also contributed four of St. Pat’s 13 aces.
“Normally we have Mae leading the pack, and getting Bella involved on the outside when Mae is in the back was huge tonight,” Krebs said. “She had a ton of kills. We had people staying back on defense, so we had Tonja Heirigs setting a little bit, which is kind of great getting assists from her. And Kate Roberg running not just the one tonight, not just the click, but the slide and three and finally mixing up her hits, it really showed well tonight.”
It didn’t take long for Roberg to make an impact. She notched St. Pat’s first kill of the night as the Irish took a 4-1 lead to start the first set.
Siegel added four kills within the next nine points, and Arensdorf got her first kill after that to put St. Pat’s ahead 11-4.
Serving was a major advantage for the Irish as well, starting with a Siegel ace to go up 12-4, then back-to-back aces from Olivia Phelps to take a 15-5 lead.
Heirigs notched another ace later in the set, and Arensdorf produced back-to-back ones as St. Pat’s won the set 25-10.
“Aggressive serves are going to be huge for us going into the rest of the season, getting really good teams out of system,” Krebs said.
St. Pat’s opened the second set on a 10-0 run fueled by kills from four different players and streaked to a 25-3 second-set win.
“This was a really good confidence booster for us. We’ve been up and down and up and down, so tonight, being able to take three sets, never be behind in the match and just really go for it, I think they’re going to be ready for the weekend and Tuesday against Ogallala.”
Brady played the Irish close to start the third set. St. Pat’s took a 4-1 lead, but the Eagles tied the set. Both teams traded points until a serve into the net and a Siegel kill put St. Pat’s up by two.
That two-point lead quickly turned into six thanks in part to three consecutive Siegel aces, and St. Pat’s ran away with the final set 25-11.