St. Pat's volleyball sweeps Mullen

The St. Pat’s volleyball team recorded 16 aces — eight from Jensen Becher — as the Irish swept Mullen 25-18, 25-9, 25-17 in their final 2022 home match.

“(Becher) came in and (got) eight aces tonight, which was pretty incredible,” St. Pat’s coach Maddy Krebs said. “She’s been out for an injury. It’s great to have her back, and for her to step in and take on a huge role for a win tonight is pretty awesome.”

Becher played a pivotal role in Irish runs at the end of the first two sets. She recorded four aces in each, including both set-winning aces.

“We are a very aggressive serving team,” Krebs said. “That’s why I’m usually OK when we miss a couple in a match, because we do like to put teams out of their serve receive. Mullen’s very scrappy on defense, so we have to get them out on the serve receive right away.”

Mae Siegel and Tonja Heirigs each unofficially had six kills, and Gabby Swift and Cara Roberg had three each. Four other St. Pat’s players had a kill in the match.

The Irish closed out the first set with an 8-0 run after trailing 18-17, fueled by four aces from Becher, two kills from Roberg and a kill from Siegel.

St. Pat’s kept that momentum going in a dominant second set. The Irish held a 10-point lead 19-9, then closed out the set 25-9 with six straight points, four on Becher aces.

“It was good to see different people step up,” Krebs said. “I loved having (Olivia Phillips) out there take control of being the setter for an entire set. That’s a role she used to have until we changed to our freshmen. It’s nice to know that we can make changes really quick and adapt.”

The third set played out similarly to the first. Mullen and St. Pat’s traded points up until the Irish held a 17-16 lead. St. Pat’s then went on a 8-1 run to close out the set 25-17 and sweep the match.

“Still not where we need to be,” Krebs said. “I’m glad we got a win on senior night. I’m proud of our four seniors for stepping up. We didn’t run the rotations we normally do because we had all four seniors in there, but I am proud of them for getting a win and not dropping a set. We’re going to have to really step it up for the next couple weeks before subdistricts though.”