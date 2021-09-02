St. Pat's volleyball sweeps Perkins County in home opener

Mae Siegel led St. Pat’s with 13 kills, Jenna Kimberling had 20 digs and the Irish collected six aces as a team as they defeated Perkins County 25-8, 25-17, 25-12 in their home opener Thursday.

“I thought we played good,” coach Maddy Krebs said. “I thought we played well. It was not our best game, but they stayed consistent. We struggle with getting down and trying to finish a game, so I was proud of them. Even though it wasn’t our best game, finishing and not letting it go into a fourth set.

To St. Pat’s credit, it didn’t have to play its best to win the first set. The Irish took a commanding 13-3 lead at the start, and continued to put together rallies throughout its 25-8 first set win.

Sixteen of the Irish’s 25 points in the first set came from Perkins County errors.

Siegel and Bella Arensdorf had two kills apiece in the frame, and Jayla Fleck, Tonja Heirigs and Kimberling each had an ace.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had a lot of aggressive serves that put them out of system,” Krebs said. “They didn’t have much to do with that.”