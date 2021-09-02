St. Pat's volleyball sweeps Perkins County in home opener

Mae Siegel led St. Pat’s with 13 kills, Jenna Kimberling had 20 digs and the Irish collected six aces as a team as they defeated Perkins County 25-8, 25-17, 25-12 in their home opener Thursday.
“I thought we played good,” coach Maddy Krebs said. “I thought we played well. It was not our best game, but they stayed consistent. We struggle with getting down and trying to finish a game, so I was proud of them. Even though it wasn’t our best game, finishing and not letting it go into a fourth set.
To St. Pat’s credit, it didn’t have to play its best to win the first set. The Irish took a commanding 13-3 lead at the start, and continued to put together rallies throughout its 25-8 first set win.
Sixteen of the Irish’s 25 points in the first set came from Perkins County errors.
Siegel and Bella Arensdorf had two kills apiece in the frame, and Jayla Fleck, Tonja Heirigs and Kimberling each had an ace.
“We had a lot of aggressive serves that put them out of system,” Krebs said. “They didn’t have much to do with that.”
St. Pat’s kept that aggressiveness going and took a 9-3 lead to start the second set. Perkins County took four of the next five points to pull to within three, but the Irish distanced themselves with three consecutive kills.
St. Pat’s led by 11 only needing one more point to close out the set, but the Plainsmen went on a four-point rally and forced a timeout. The Irish won the set 25-17 on a Cara Roberg kill.
Neither team pulled away to start the third set, as no team captured more than two consecutive points until the score was tied at 10-10.
The Irish went on a 6-0 run that saw kills from Siegel and Kate Robert, and an ace from Arensdorf. Perkins County scored only twice following that 10-10 tie while St. Pat’s found it’s stride. The Irish’s last seven points in it’s 25-12 set three win saw two blocks for points, four kills and an ace.
“It was great,” Krebs said. “That’s our biggest struggle is mentally. Our talent level is incredible. When we click and it’s all clicking on all cylinders, we’re unbeatable. However, when we get that mental game in there and being able to say, ‘OK, 10-10. Let’s put our noses to the ground. Let’s not look at the score. Let’s play our side and not worry about what they’re doing,’ They kind of pull ahead and I’m really proud of them for doing that.”