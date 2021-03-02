State tournament: North Platte falls in 1st round to Fremont

Fremont also used a 22-point third quarter to further push the game out of reach, all while holding North Platte to just eight.

“They’re a really good team and they do that to you,” Hammond said. “We just didn’t do a very good job of doing the things that we do well tonight.”

Brown scored nine and Purdy posted a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Haneborg led with 16 points and Abby Orr blocked six shots.

Haneborg and Orr, along with fellow seniors Tahjzha Botts, Malery States, Baileigh Pack and Keelee Soto, played in their final high school basketball game, ending their careers with a trip to Pinnacle Bank.

Hammond said it’s tough watching players like Haneborg and Orr, as well as all the seniors, play their last game as a Bulldog.

“It’s pretty hard. For me, those two have meant so much to our program, so much to me as a coach,” Hammond said. “Having them as kids in our program … they’re great kids, they work hard. They want to be successful. They don’t want it to end, and that’s the hard part.”

Brown and Purdy, both underclassmen, are the only two starters returning next season, as Haneborg, Orr and Botts are seniors.