State volleyball: Maywood-Hayes Center falls short of Class D1 state final appearance

The Maywood-Hayes Center volleyball team had no answer for Laney Kathol and Cedar Catholic in the Class D1 semifinals on Friday.

The Trojan senior collected 18 kills, one more than Maywood-Hayes Center’s total, as Cedar Catholic swept the Wolves 25-17, 25-20, 25-15 to advance to Saturday’s state finals.

Maywood-Hayes Center will be heading to the third-place game for the third straight season.

Olivia Hansen led the Wolves with seven kills, followed by Mataya Roberts’ six. Alexis Wood and Maddie Doyle added two each. Aniah Seiler and Ashlin Broz led the team with 18 digs each. Kiley Hejtmanek recorded three aces.

Cedar Catholic had control from the start of every set, and Maywood-Hayes Center couldn’t get anything going against the Trojans’ defense. Kathol’s powerful swing interrupted Maywood-Hayes Center’s usual strong defensive effort.

Cedar Catholic took a 2-1 lead in the first set and never relinquished it. A 10-5 run extended the lead to 12-6 and forced Maywood-Hayes Center to take a timeout. The Wolves cut the deficit to three at 12-9, but the Trojans quickly brought their lead back to six at 16-10.

Maywood-Hayes Center never got within three points the rest of the set, and Cedar Catholic won 25-17.

The second set was nearly identical to the first with Maywood-Hayes Center cutting another deficit down to three at 12-9. This time, Cedar Catholic scored six straight points to extend the lead to 18-9, eventually winning the set 25-20.

The Wolves played the early part of the third set close, trailing by one at 8-7. Cedar Catholic then scored five straight to extend the lead to 13-7.

Maywood-Hayes Center pulled within three at 17-14 later in the set, but Cedar Catholic went on another 5-0 run to put the game out of reach. The Trojans later won the set 25-15.

Maywood-Hayes Center will face BDS at 1 p.m. Saturday at Lincoln North Star. BDS lost to Norfolk Catholic in four sets in the other Class D1 semifinal on Friday.