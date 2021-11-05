State volleyball: St. Francis turns it on the 3rd and 4th sets to get past Maywood-Hayes Center

LINCOLN — Humphrey St. Francis relied on its defense to shut down Maywood-Hayes Center in the final two sets, as the Wolves had no answer for the Fliers’ presence at the net or in the lanes.
Olivia Hansen led Maywood-Hayes Center with 15 kills and 18 digs and Aniah Seiler added 37 digs, but the Wolves fell to St. Francis 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12 in the Class D2 state volleyball tournament semifinals Friday in Lincoln.
“We played really well that first set, we came out on fire,” Maywood-Hayes Center coach Kory Rohde said. “I think they were a little sluggish. Once they caught fire, they definitely caught fire. They were picking up balls … St. Francis played really good defense. We couldn’t get much to drop.”
Maywood-Hayes Center played with a lead right away in the first set when it went up 12-5 thanks to a 10-3 run that featured kills from four different players and two aces.
When St. Francis pulled to within three at 13-10, the Wolves scored four straight to go back up by seven. Both teams traded scores until the end, and Maywood-Hayes Center took the win 25-19.
Everything changed after that. The trading continued until the score was tied at 10-10, then St. Francis started shutting Maywood-Hayes Center down at the net. A few blocks and some tough digs helped the Fliers to a 7-1 run to go up 17-11 and set a new pace for the rest of the game.
In total, St. Francis had 12 solo blocks and 115 digs.
“We had momentum, we had everything going well,” Rohde said. “They just started picking up their defense. Once they started picking up everything, we just had trouble getting balls down. They started hitting really hard at us too. Their outsides started taking control of the game.”
Maywood-Hayes Center later went on a 7-2 run to pull to within two at 23-21, but the run was cut short when St. Francis closed the set 25-21.
“It wasn’t that we played bad, it’s just that they played good,” Rohde said. “You can say what you want to say, but when it comes down to it, it’s who makes more big plays, and today they did.”
Maywood-Hayes Center played from behind right away in the third set, as St. Francis amassed a 15-5 lead and forced the Wolves to use both of their timeouts to figure something out.
“We had to try and make adjustments in the game and hit different areas,” Rohde said. “They just picked up everything that we hit at them. My hat’s off to them. They played really well.”
The Wolves scored four consecutive points at the end of the set, but the margin was too great. St. Francis won the set 25-13.
And it got tougher in the fourth. St. Francis pulled away from a 9-9 tie with a 16-3 run that Maywood-Hayes Center just couldn’t respond to and won the set 25-12.
The Wolves head to Lincoln Northeast at 11 a.m. Saturday for the Class D2 third-place game, the same spot they were in last season. They’ll face Wynot, who got swept in the semifinals against Falls City Sacred Heart 25-18, 25-5, 25-15.
“Our girls are competitors, they want to win,” Rohde said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a card game or if it’s a race or whatever it is. They’re competitors and they will show up tomorrow.”