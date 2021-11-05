State volleyball: St. Francis turns it on the 3rd and 4th sets to get past Maywood-Hayes Center

In total, St. Francis had 12 solo blocks and 115 digs.

“We had momentum, we had everything going well,” Rohde said. “They just started picking up their defense. Once they started picking up everything, we just had trouble getting balls down. They started hitting really hard at us too. Their outsides started taking control of the game.”

Maywood-Hayes Center later went on a 7-2 run to pull to within two at 23-21, but the run was cut short when St. Francis closed the set 25-21.

“It wasn’t that we played bad, it’s just that they played good,” Rohde said. “You can say what you want to say, but when it comes down to it, it’s who makes more big plays, and today they did.”

Maywood-Hayes Center played from behind right away in the third set, as St. Francis amassed a 15-5 lead and forced the Wolves to use both of their timeouts to figure something out.

“We had to try and make adjustments in the game and hit different areas,” Rohde said. “They just picked up everything that we hit at them. My hat’s off to them. They played really well.”

The Wolves scored four consecutive points at the end of the set, but the margin was too great. St. Francis won the set 25-13.