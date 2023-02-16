Sutherland’s Grady Dempcy is no stranger to wrestling at state. He reached last season with a 27-24 record, and while he lost in the first round, Dempcy said he learned a lot from the experience.

This year, Dempcy entered the state tournament 36-4, and now he’s going to the state semifinals after quickly pinning Sutton’s Korey Poppe in the first period.

“I think I’m really good on my feet defensively,” Dempcy said. “I waited on him to make a mistake, then I made my move.”

Dempcy was one of many Telegraph-area wrestlers to advance to the state semifinals on Thursday. He is joined from Sutherland by Cauy Kohl, last year’s runner up at 126 pounds.

Dempcy, a state qualifier last season, said he took a lot from last year’s team to help him reach state again this season.

“In practice, it was always go, go, go,” Dempcy said. “That really helped me a lot with conditioning and overall skill.”

Chase Gracey is one of four Mullen wrestlers to reach the Class D semifinals. He is joined by Jeffery Forsen (120), Eli Paxton (126) and Isaac Welch (285).

He felt he could have done better on his feet in neutral position, but he was happy to get the win and advance.

“Hard work on top. It’s what I’ve been doing all year,” Gracey said. “Just got to try to keep them down is where I’m at.”

Eleven wrestlers in Class D will compete for a spot in the finals, including three at 285.

Hi-Line’s Drew Knoerzer will face Welch in a battle between two Telegraph-area district champions, while Perkins County’s Juan Perez will face Ravenna’s Thomas Pstoa.

Anselmo-Merna also had Tristan Olson (113) and Sid Miller (195) advance to the semifinals. Hitchcock County’s Keegan Shuler also reached the semifinals.

In Class C, Hershey’s Ethan Elliott (120) held on to defeat Logan View’s Jacob Mcgee in a 5-4 decision. Elliott had to maintain control the entire third period if he wanted to avoid the match heading to overtime.

“I wrestled not open minded. I didn’t wrestle myself,” Elliott said. “I wrestled scared in that match. I didn’t wrestle the way I’ve always wrestled, the way I was taught to wrestle. I wrestled a little held back on that one, and that’s not me. That’s not what’s supposed to happen. I’m supposed to just be me, go out there and have fun.”

Elliott is the only Hershey wrestler to make it through to the semifinals. Keltin Vanarsdall (126) lost in the first round to Boone Central’s Carson Wood by pin.

Three North Platte girls also qualified for the state tournament, but all three were knocked out in the first round.

Suubi Alexander (125) was pinned by McCook’s Ambie Custard, Jaycee Hampton (145) was pinned by Grand Island’s Anyia Roberts and Zarah Blaesi (130) was pinned by Millard South’s Millie Jensen.

As for other Lincoln County schools, St. Pat’s Logan Robirds (106) and Hudson Deeds (120) lost in the quarterfinal round to Shelby-Rising City’s Owen Krafka and Pleasanton’s Gatlin Krepela, respectively.

Braxton Richards (220) and Logan Dodson (220) lost in the first round.

Maxwell’s Ethan Norton (132), Easton Messersmith (145), Cyrrus Messersmith (170), Jaycob Young (195) and Jacob Cooper (220) all lost in the first round.

Brady’s Cameron Carr (195) lost in the first round against Shelby-Rising City’s Elijah Fjell.

Sutherland’s Luke Harper (120), Oliver Nutter (126), Kason Bruns (145), Ryker Copeland (152), Aydan Kaps (170) and Conner Bryner (182) will also wrestle in the consolation bracket on Friday.