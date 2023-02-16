North Platte’s Ryan Fox (152 pounds) views the NSAA Class A State Wrestling Championships as a way to bounce back from his loss in the District A1 finals.

Fox got beat late in the finals on Saturday. He made sure that didn’t happen in the first two rounds of the state tournament.

Fox is the lone North Platte wrestler to reach the state semifinals on Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

“I want to get to the finals and wrestle (Millard South’s) Josiah (Aburumuh),” Fox said of his mindset at state. “For sure”

Aburumuh beat Fox in the district finals on Saturday.

On Thursday, Fox pinned Columbus’ Jaeston Delano in the first period, then he defeated Norfolk’s Dylan Busch, the District A4 champion, by a 6-2 decision in the quarterfinals.

He faces District A2 champion Lincoln East’s Westin Sherlock on Friday.

“He’s going to have to get his offense going a little bit more on his feet,” North Platte coach Dale Hall said. “This Westin Sherlock … he’s a tough kid. He’s the state runner-up from last year. Ryan’s going to have to bring his A game.”

Other North Platte wrestlers didn’t fare as well on the first day of the Class A tournament, but Hall said he is confident his wrestlers will bring everything they have in the consolation bracket.

“We’re going to go hard and hopefully get some medals coming through the backside,” Hall said. “Make these kids earn it.”

Brody Pitner (106) beat Grand Island’s Riley Bishop but lost to Lincoln East’s Leland Sindel by a 7-3 decision in the quarterfinals.

Tyler Haneborg (113) defeated Lincoln North Star’s Carter Geschke by a 10-0 major decision before losing to Creighton Prep’s Presden Sanchez in a 5-2 decision.

Dayton Gipe (126) was pinned in the third period of his first-round match against Papillion-La Vista’s Jacob Campbell.

Jace Kennel (138) defeated Papillion-La Vista’s Gavin Watterson by a 12-2 major decision. He lost to Lincoln East’s Cole Toline in the quarterfinals by an 8-2 decision.

Brock Roblee (170) was pinned by Lincoln Pius X’s Sam Andres in the second period of their first-round match.

Xavier Albertson (182) defeated Omaha Bryan’s Fernando Gonzalez by an 8-0 major decision, but he lost to Lincoln Southwest’s Cooper Jackson by a 5-1 decision.

Dominik Decent (195) lost to Papillion-La Vista’s Casey Popish by a 6-0 decision.

Peyton Dimmitt (220) defeated Lincoln North Star’s Dallas Paxton by a 3-2 decision, but he lost to Bellevue West’s Ryland Schweiss in a 5-4 decision.

Jaxon Halverson (285) was pinned by Fremont’s Titus Richardson in the first period of their first-round match.

“We got nine other guys on the backside who are going to have to battle through and win some matches in the consolation,” Hall said. “Tough day for the Bulldogs.”