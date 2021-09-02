Steinike, Miles win their races; St. Pat’s cross country takes team titles at home invite

The two also helped the Irish sweep the team titles.

Miles teammates Dax and Porter Connix were fourth and 11th overall, respectively. Billy Tolstedt was 13th and Andrew Brosius finished two spots behind that as the Irish won the meet with 16 points. Sutherland was second with 34 points.

The Irish’ Hayley Miles and Theron Nitsch were 13th and 14th overall, respectively, in the girls race and Helena Pettit was 15th as St. Pat’s finished with 15 points to edge Doniphan-Trumbull by a point.

Wallace ws third with 20 points. The Wildcats’ Ashley Robertson and Mariah Gardner were fourth and fifth, respectively.

Miles said he diverted a bit from his typical race strategy in which he runs the first mile a bit slower in each race and picks up the pace from there.

“Today I got a little carried away and went out a little fast and couldn’t do that,” he said.

Miles added that while the first place finish is special, he is more focused on the team performance.

“At this point I think we are doing fairly well,” Miles said, “but we still have room for improvement.”

