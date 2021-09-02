Steinike, Miles win their races; St. Pat’s cross country takes team titles at home invite

The River’s Edge Golf Course might not have hills for cross country runners to negotiate, but the layout is not challenge-free.
“There’s not really hills but little divots, little ditches, and running up-and-down, you can never really get into a cadence or a really nice stride,” St. Pat’s coach Tim O’Neill said. “Then we run in the taller grass and not on the fairways most of the time, so that slows you down.”
Runners faced those factors on Thursday afternoon along with humid conditions and also wet areas of the course from an overnight storm.
Still, some competitors in the St. Pat’s Invite hardly seemed affected at all.
Jarrett Miles and Kate Steinike of the host Irish won the boys and girls 5,000 meter races, respectively, with relative ease.
Miles, a sophomore, finished in 17 minutes, 46.87 seconds. Perkins County senior Colton Pouk was second in 18:21.05.
Steinike, a senior, won the girls race in 21:32.20. Her freshman teammate, Braelyn Gifford, was second in 22:03.12.
“They’re both looking pretty good right now,” O’Neill said of Miles and Steinike. “Our job is to keep them healthy and keep them working hard. We train right through these early meets so we just have to make sure we don’t get anyone injured.”
The two also helped the Irish sweep the team titles.
Miles teammates Dax and Porter Connix were fourth and 11th overall, respectively. Billy Tolstedt was 13th and Andrew Brosius finished two spots behind that as the Irish won the meet with 16 points. Sutherland was second with 34 points.
The Irish’ Hayley Miles and Theron Nitsch were 13th and 14th overall, respectively, in the girls race and Helena Pettit was 15th as St. Pat’s finished with 15 points to edge Doniphan-Trumbull by a point.
Wallace ws third with 20 points. The Wildcats’ Ashley Robertson and Mariah Gardner were fourth and fifth, respectively.
Miles said he diverted a bit from his typical race strategy in which he runs the first mile a bit slower in each race and picks up the pace from there.
“Today I got a little carried away and went out a little fast and couldn’t do that,” he said.
Miles added that while the first place finish is special, he is more focused on the team performance.
“At this point I think we are doing fairly well,” Miles said, “but we still have room for improvement.”
Steinike said she had no specific goal on Thursday in terms of a time but had hoped to finish in front of the pack. She was unaware of how far ahead she was in the race but just knew that, “I didn’t have to sprint (at the end).”
Steinike added the performance is one she wants to build off of.
“I just hope that I peak at the right time — hopefully in districts and state,” she said. “I’m still getting in shape.”
Gifford edged Steinike by a second in last Saturday’s North Platte Invitational and said she tried to run with Steinike again on Thursday.
That strategy worked through the first mile but then Steinike took off. Still, O’Neill likes what he sees from Gifford.
“Braelyn is going to be a super runner as she gets older. She’s already pretty gifted,” O’Neill said. “It’s good that she has Kate to run with and they push each other.”
Thursday’s race was the first 5,000 meter course of the season for Doniphan-Trumbull. The team competed in a 3,000 meter race last week as a season warm-up.
“The girls have improved every single year and had a really good summer,” Cardinals coach Corey Hatt said. “We have some young talent coming in but also some old talent that is re-energized about this season. (The runners) are excited for the season and to see what they can do, not only for this meet but to build some momentum for further down the line.”
Girls team results
1, St. Pat’s, 15. 2, Doniphan-Trumbull, 16. 3, Wallace, 20. 4, Sutherland, 42.5, Perkins County, 43. Sandhills Valley, 73.
Girls individual result
(Top 10)
1, Kate Steinike, St Pat’s, 21:32.3. 2, Braelyn Gifford, St Pat’s , 22:03.2. 3, Anna Fitzgerald, Doniphan-Trumbull, 22:53.8. 4, Ashley Robertson, Wallace, 23:05.8.7. 5, Mariah Gardner, Wallace, 23:05.8. 6, Avery Robb, Doniphan-Trumbull, 23:09.5. 7, Halle Kohmetscher, Doniphan-Trumbull, 23:55.2. 8, Kinley Folchert, Hershey, 23:57.0. 9, Jocelyn Franzen, Brady, 24:09.1. 10, Emma Saathoff, Doniphan-Trumbull, 24:12.8.
Boys team results
1, St. Pat’s, 16. 2, Sutherland, 34. 3, Perkins County, 40. 4, Doniphan-Trumbull, 45. 5, Sandhills Valley, 46. 6, Garden County, 48. 7, Hershey, 57. 8, Paxton, 67. 9, Brady, 107.
Boys individual results
(Top 10)
1, Jarrett Miles, St Pat’s, 17:46.9. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County, 18:21.1. 3, Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 18:29.2. 4, Dax Connick, St Pat’s, 18:52.7. 5, Damin Luedke, Paxton, 18:57.3. 6, Matt Bruns, Sutherland, 19:09.9. 7, Owen Schultz, Doniphan-Trumbull, 19:18.2. 8, Nate Bille, Garden County, 19:24.2. 9, Jackson Sinsel, Sutherland, 19:28.6. 10, Jared Trimble, Sandhills Valley, 19:39.7.