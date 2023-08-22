For the Sutherland cross country team, the 2023 season is all about getting better and breaking their personal bests multiple times throughout the year.

With a team as small as the Sailors are this season, there is a greater focus on the individual goals rather than a big, overall team goal.

“The kids have been working hard this summer,” Sutherland coach Sam Kennedy said. “I just want them to PR throughout the season. Saturday is our first meet, so get a base (time) from there and just improve every meet.”

The girls team only has one runner, returner Tessa Miller. Kennedy said Miller is recovering from an injury, so she didn’t start running again until midsummer.

“She’s been pushing super hard since then,” Kennedy said. “Through the pain, through everything, she’s been a trooper through it all. I’m very proud of her.”

The boys, on the other hand, have five runners and can form a team for meets, but only one of them, Noah Krammerer, is a returner. Krammerer, a sophomore, was usually Sutherland’s No. 2 runner last season.

“Noah came during the end of the summer, and he’s been working hard since then,” Kennedy said.

Three of the new boys are freshmen and one is a sophomore. Both Krammerer and Miller have been helping the newcomers get used to running cross country at a high school level.

“It’s nice because they know the routes, and they know what’s expected of them,” Kennedy said. “They’ve been great leaders for the team so far.”