Sutherland girls defeat Garden County

SUTHERLAND – Story Rasby scored 18 points, including a stretch of eight straight, as the Sutherland girls basketball team defeated Garden County 54-42 on Tuesday in Sutherland.

“I think we played fairly well for having eight players (with) two starters out,” Sutherland coach Brandi Anderson said. “We came together as a team.”

Glory Naughtin and Cydnie Wilson added 10 each for Sutherland, while Gracyn Elfeldt finished with seven.

McKenna Krueger led Garden County with 20 points, followed by Olivia Christiansen’s 15.

The Sailors never trailed in this one. Elfeldt broke a 2-2 tie with a 3 to start an 11-0 run that saw Sutherland take a 13-2 lead. Garden County cut the deficit to 13-6 going into the second quarter.

After the Eagles cut the lead to five at 13-8, the Sailors scored the next seven points to extend the lead to 12. Both teams traded points until the end of the quarter, as Sutherland took a 28-20 lead into halftime.

Garden County cut the deficit to five in the third quarter, but Sutherland went on a 9-0 run, including eight straight points from Rasby, to go into the fourth quarter with a 37-23 lead.

Garden County never recovered. The Eagles scored 19 points in the fourth quarter, but Sutherland’s 17 kept Garden County from cutting the lead back to single digits as Sutherland won 54-42.

“Defense is going to win games,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t matter how many people you have on the court, if those five are working hard, that’s all you need to do.”

BOYS

Garden County 57, Sutherland 15

Johnny Vargas led all scorers with 24 points as the Garden County boys defeated Sutherland 57-15 on Tuesday in Sutherland.

Harmon Johnsen led Sutherland with five points, and JT Lantis added four.

Logan Levick scored eight for Garden County, and Carter Dormann finished with six.

“We give credit to Garden County, they were able to take us out of our rhythm and cause us a couple headaches and take us out of our game plan,” Sutherland coach Bo Cribelli said. “They’re a good team, and I give credit to them for making us not play our best ball.”

The Eagles opened the game by scoring the first 17 points. Garden County led at the end of the first quarter 21-4.

Sutherland went scoreless in the second quarter as Garden County scored 19 to go into halftime ahead 40-4.

The Eagles forced a running clock in the third quarter while outscoring the Sailors 17-5 in the frame. Sutherland scored six in the fourth quarter as the Sailors lost 57-15.

“I just want them to learn,” Cribelli said. “Every game, we go out and we have small goals that we try to achieve, whether that’s defensively or rebounding. We look at the game and see how we did reaching those goals that we had.”

GIRLS

Sutherland (54)

Story Rasby 18, Glory Naughtin 10, Cydnie Wilson 10, Gracyn Elfeldt 7, Sidney Morgan 5, Payten Weber 2, Briley Dorram 2.

Garden County (42)

McKenna Krueger 20, Olivia Christiansen 15, Payton Fornander 4, Karma Peterson 2, Ridglyn Stanczyk 1.

BOYS

Garden County (57)

Johnny Vargas 24, Logan Levick 8, Carter Dormann 6, Zeke Christiansen 4, Wade Doge 4, Kade Collins 3, Austin Smith 2, Kyan Kramer 2, Nate Billey 2, Beau White 2.

Sutherland (15)

Harmon Johnsen 5, JT Lantis 4, Ethan Holm 2, Jackson Saner 2, William Martinez 2.