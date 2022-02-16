Sutherland has its sights set on hardware at NSAA Wrestling Championships

Cauy Kohl (126) also went 18-1 on the year and won his bracket at district.

“Matt Bruns has a really good chance at medaling,” Mraz said. “The other guys are pretty young. We just want to come down here and score some points with all those guys. Oliver Nutter, Luke Harper have been really good performers for us.”

Two wrestlers enter the state championships with undefeated records. Peterka went 51-0 on the year at 138 and Cook went 47-0 at 152. Peterka finished fourth last season, and Cook came in fifth, and both are looking to make the championship match for the first time.

“Hunter, he goes out and does what he does, and Jon is the same way,” Mraz said. “I don’t think they feel the pressure of being undefeated. They try to go out there and dominate. It can be a tight match with anybody. They’re focused that way. I think they will be fine with it.”

The state tournament starts Thursday afternoon for Class D with the first round and the quarterfinals. Should any wrestlers win those matches, they’ll compete in the semifinals on Friday. Win that, and they make the championship at 3 p.m. Saturday. Those matches will be televised on Nebraska Public Media. Third and fifth place matches will be earlier in the day.

“They’re pretty excited about it,” Mraz said of the Sutherland community. “It’s been a long time since Sutherland had something to cheer about. We should have a big crowd here Friday and Saturday. Would be really nice for western Nebraska to bring something home like that.”

