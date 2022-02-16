Sutherland has its sights set on hardware at NSAA Wrestling Championships

Optimism in the Sutherland community is at an all-time high after the Sailor wrestling team won the NSAA State Duals nearly two weeks ago, followed up by qualifying most of the team’s wrestlers for the state tournament in Omaha.
But the job’s not finished yet. It wasn’t done when Sutherland defeated Mullen to win the duals, and if all goes well for the Sailors starting Thursday, it won’t be done until they send a few wrestlers to the semifinals and possibly the finals on Saturday.
“The community is really excited,” Sutherland coach Ryan Mraz said. “Our seniors kind of know what to expect when they’re down there. A lot of expectations, but we know to take it one at a time.”
Expectations were high from the start. Sutherland returned all of its state qualifiers — all of whom medaled — and they added another state qualifier in Matt Bruns. But the success of this year’s team starts with seniors Jon Peterka (138 pounds), Samuel Foster (145), Hunter Cook (152) and Gavin White (220).
“They’ve been great,” Mraz said. “Those guys are leading the team. They set the standard for last year. Hopefully they get medals and they add a couple more. End their senior seasons on a positive note.”
The Sailors have had other wrestlers step up too and help with the team’s success. Bruns came in and dominated his class at 132. Grady Dempcy (106), Luke Harper (113), Oliver Nutter (120) and Austin Lee (182) qualified in their own classes.
Cauy Kohl (126) also went 18-1 on the year and won his bracket at district.
“Matt Bruns has a really good chance at medaling,” Mraz said. “The other guys are pretty young. We just want to come down here and score some points with all those guys. Oliver Nutter, Luke Harper have been really good performers for us.”
Two wrestlers enter the state championships with undefeated records. Peterka went 51-0 on the year at 138 and Cook went 47-0 at 152. Peterka finished fourth last season, and Cook came in fifth, and both are looking to make the championship match for the first time.
“Hunter, he goes out and does what he does, and Jon is the same way,” Mraz said. “I don’t think they feel the pressure of being undefeated. They try to go out there and dominate. It can be a tight match with anybody. They’re focused that way. I think they will be fine with it.”
The state tournament starts Thursday afternoon for Class D with the first round and the quarterfinals. Should any wrestlers win those matches, they’ll compete in the semifinals on Friday. Win that, and they make the championship at 3 p.m. Saturday. Those matches will be televised on Nebraska Public Media. Third and fifth place matches will be earlier in the day.
“They’re pretty excited about it,” Mraz said of the Sutherland community. “It’s been a long time since Sutherland had something to cheer about. We should have a big crowd here Friday and Saturday. Would be really nice for western Nebraska to bring something home like that.”