Sutherland rolls past Hemingford 52-12

SUTHERLAND — Oliver Nutter ran for 141 yards on seven carries and scored three touchdowns as Sutherland defeated Hemingford 52-12 on Friday in Sutherland.

“I thought our kids stepped up, and I thought we took a step forward tonight,” Sutherland coach Brendan Geier. “We had a tough loss last week to Maywood-Hayes Center, who’s a good football team, but we made some mistakes in that one. We took a step in the right direction tonight.”

Nutter’s 20.1 yards per carry average helped the Sailors to a 38-0 lead at halftime. Cole Kerner and Cauy Kohl had five carries each for 49 and 42 yards, respectively. Each had a touchdown.

Kohl also threw a touchdown to Jace Smith, and Trevor Shannon had two interceptions and returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a touchdown.

Sutherland held Hemingford to just 131 yards of offense compared to the Sailors’ 351. Sutherland also kept Hemingford scoreless for three quarters.

“We gave up a lot of rushing yards last week, and we knew this team would want to come in and run the football,” Geier said. “I was really happy with the way we played because I thought we were able to establish things up front. And I thought we had some kids set the edge. Overall, a pretty solid defensive performance.”

Nutter scored on Sutherland’s first drive with a 44-yard run to put the Sailors ahead 8-0. Shannon intercepted Hemingford quarterback Cody Galles on the next drive, and Kerner followed with a 33-yard touchdown run.

Nutter opened the second quarter with a 43-yard touchdown run, but a missed two-point conversion put the score at 22-0.

Shannon intercepted another Galles pass on the next drive, and Sutherland responded with a 17-yard Nutter touchdown run, his third of the game. The two-point conversion set the score at 30-0.

Kohl’s 10-yard touchdown run in the final minute of the first half put Sutherland ahead 38-0.

“I thought that we really established things up front with the running game, and we challenged our lineman throughout the week,” Geier said. “They still have some improving to do, but I really think we took a step in the right direction tonight up front.”

Shannon’s 62-yard kickoff return to open the second half extended Sutherland’s lead to 46-0 and officially started the running clock. After forcing a punt, Sutherland scored one more touchdown on Smith’s 40-yard catch-and-run touchdown with 9:14 left in the third quarter.

Hemingford scored twice in the fourth quarter, both times on Michael Helmink runs up the middle.

“You have to give Hemingford a lot of credit,” Geier said. “They’re low on numbers, but man they play hard. They’re well coached. That’s a class, quality program right there. We can’t say enough about our respect for them.”

Sutherland heads to Bridgeport next week before starting district play against St. Pat’s on Sept. 16.

“I thought we got better throughout the week, especially the back half of the week,” Geier said. “Hopefully we can continue that as the year progresses.”