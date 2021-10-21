Sutherland upsets Hi-Line in opening round of Class D1 playoffs

EUSTIS — Sutherland entered Thursday night with a simple offensive strategy for its postseason opener.
“Just keep pounding (the ball),” said senior running back Tanner Drueke.
The Sailors did exactly that against Hi-Line, totaling 361 rushing yards in a 52-22 win in a Class D1 opening-round playoff game.
Drueke and senior fullback Hunter Cook rushed for 176 and 159 yards, respectively, and combined for six touchdowns to lead the 11th-seeded Sailors (5-3) to the upset.
“Any time you do that (on the ground) it’s a total team effort,” Sailors coach Brendan Geier said. “Those guys up front (on the line) did a great job. Then you can hand the ball to guys like Hunter Cook or Tanner Drueke ... they are running the ball well right now and seeing things well.”
Sutherland scored 30 unanswered points to break open a game that was a one-possession game late in the second quarter and build a 52-14 lead in the fourth quarter.
The win was the Sailors fifth in a row that came after a 0-3 start to that year. The early struggles included a 44-24 loss to sixth-seeded Hi-Line (5-4) in Week 3.
“The guys really responded down the stretch of the season,” Geier said. “They stayed the course. They wanted to get this thing going in the right direction and they definitely did that.”
The Bulls rushed for 354 yards in their regular-season win over Sutherland and were limited to 117 in Thursday’s rematch.
Sutherland held Hi-Line scoreless for six straight possessions as they took control of the game. The Bulls finally snapped that skid as they went 60 yards on their final drive of the game, capped by Ryker Evans’ 11-yard run with 63 seconds left in regulation.
“We’re just a whole different team now,” said Drueke, who rushed for four touchdowns. “We’ve changed night and day. We had more to play for tonight and everybody came out and played hard.”
Drueke and Cook combined for 197 of Sutherland’s 213 rushing yards in the first half and four touchdowns.
Drueke had 91 yards in the half and scored on runs of 6, 2 and 5 yards. Cook had the Sailors’ longest run of the half, a 41-yard score that gave Sutherland a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Bulls were held to just 32 yards rushing yards in the half but Colton Stubbs passed for 174 yards and connected with Cade Schmidt and Cooper Ray for scores of 28 and 29 yards, respectively.
“We set the tone up front (defensively),” Geier said. “I thought our guys in the back half did a good job, especially as the game wore on. They caught us on a couple passes, but overall it was a pretty solid defensive performance.”
Schmidt’s touchdown reception brought the Bulls to 22-14 with four minutes left in the half.
But the Sailors answered with a long kickoff return aided by a facemask call. Drueke added his third score of the half two plays later to give the Sailors a 30-14 lead at the break.
The Bulls drove to the Sutherland 22 with roughly 90 seconds left in the first half but Andrew Dowse picked off Stubbs’ pass as the 7-yard-line to halt the threat.
The Sailors then ran out the clock to end the half.
“Any time you get a turnover it definitely gives your team a boost,” Geier said, “but to get a stop there was definitely big for us.”