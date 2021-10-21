Sutherland upsets Hi-Line in opening round of Class D1 playoffs

The Bulls rushed for 354 yards in their regular-season win over Sutherland and were limited to 117 in Thursday’s rematch.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sutherland held Hi-Line scoreless for six straight possessions as they took control of the game. The Bulls finally snapped that skid as they went 60 yards on their final drive of the game, capped by Ryker Evans’ 11-yard run with 63 seconds left in regulation.

“We’re just a whole different team now,” said Drueke, who rushed for four touchdowns. “We’ve changed night and day. We had more to play for tonight and everybody came out and played hard.”

Drueke and Cook combined for 197 of Sutherland’s 213 rushing yards in the first half and four touchdowns.

Drueke had 91 yards in the half and scored on runs of 6, 2 and 5 yards. Cook had the Sailors’ longest run of the half, a 41-yard score that gave Sutherland a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

The Bulls were held to just 32 yards rushing yards in the half but Colton Stubbs passed for 174 yards and connected with Cade Schmidt and Cooper Ray for scores of 28 and 29 yards, respectively.