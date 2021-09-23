Sutherland volleyball defeats Cozad, Maxwell at home Tri

SUTHERLAND — The Sailors volleyball team had a heart-to-heart talk at the end of the Elm Creek tournament earlier this month in which they had stretched a losing skid to five matches.

“We had a rough week that week,” first-year Sutherland coach Denee’ Elfeldt said. “But (the players) kind of came together and reassessed their season goals and came up with some new goals and what they had to do to meet those. They were just frustrated and weren’t playing as a team. The kind came together in the locker room after the last game (in the tournament).”

It’s been a different story since.

Sutherland has lost just once over their past eight matches to move its record to three games over .500 for the season. That hot stretch continued on Thursday night as the Sailors beat Cozad and Maxwell in straight sets in a home triangular.

“We had some problems with girls being sick and not being able to practice (early in the season),” Elfeldt said. “Our rotation was kind of messed up but we came together as a team and everybody figured out their roles and that they just needed to be ready for whatever was thrown at us. (The players) are just doing a really good job with that now and putting everything together.