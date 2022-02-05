Sutherland wins Class D State Duals

Sutherland rolled to the Class D title Saturday at the NSAA State Dual Championships in Kearney.

The Sailors upended Mullen 58-19 in the final dual of the day, with seven Sailor wrestlers earning pins in the lopsided team victory.

Gavin White started the Sailors dominance with a first-period pin of Tel Kvanvig at 220 pounds in the opening match of the championship round. Luke Harper, Cauy Kohl, Matt Bruns, Hunter Cook, Aydan Kaps and Austin Lee followed with pins. Samuel Foster added a major decision for the Sailors as they cruised.

Meanwhile in Class A, the Bulldogs finished in sixth place while head coach Dale Hall saw his 400th dual victory in his career. Hall was also named the 2020-21 Nebraska Wrestling Coach of the Year in January.

To get to that milestone, the Bulldogs defeated Omaha Westside 48-24 Saturday with pins coming from Vince Genatone — who won his 150th match of his career Saturday — Jace Kennel, Ethan Jackson, Ryan Fox and Luke Rathjen.