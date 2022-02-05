Sutherland wins Class D State Duals

Sutherland rolled to the Class D title Saturday at the NSAA State Dual Championships in Kearney.
The Sailors upended Mullen 58-19 in the final dual of the day, with seven Sailor wrestlers earning pins in the lopsided team victory.
Gavin White started the Sailors dominance with a first-period pin of Tel Kvanvig at 220 pounds in the opening match of the championship round. Luke Harper, Cauy Kohl, Matt Bruns, Hunter Cook, Aydan Kaps and Austin Lee followed with pins. Samuel Foster added a major decision for the Sailors as they cruised.
Meanwhile in Class A, the Bulldogs finished in sixth place while head coach Dale Hall saw his 400th dual victory in his career. Hall was also named the 2020-21 Nebraska Wrestling Coach of the Year in January.
To get to that milestone, the Bulldogs defeated Omaha Westside 48-24 Saturday with pins coming from Vince Genatone — who won his 150th match of his career Saturday — Jace Kennel, Ethan Jackson, Ryan Fox and Luke Rathjen.
North Platte would eventually fall in the fifth place match 40-33 to Lincoln East. Genatone and Peyton Dimmitt got things rolling for the Bulldogs to take a 12-0 early lead against the Spartans. Lincoln East responded with seven straight victories and pins by Hayden Brauer, Brock Roblee and Xavier Albertson at the end of the match would not be enough to come back and claim fifth place.
Perennial power Millard South won the Class A title. Bennington won Class B and Aquinas Catholic won Class C.
Broken Bow fell to Scottsbluff in the fifth place match. Broken Bow loss to Bennington before beating Columbus Lakeview to reach the match against Scottsbluff.
Class A
Team results
1, Millard South. 2, Grand Island. 3, Papillion-La Vista. 4, Norfolk. 5, Lincoln East. 6, North Platte. 8, Omaha Westside. 8, Columbus.
North Platte results
Match 1
Quarterfinal
Norfolk def. North Platte 40-27
106 — Brody Pitner, North Platte def. Ryder Kahny, Norfolk, Fall 1:05
113 — Jesse Lewis, Norfolk win by forfeit
120 — Jesus Monrroy, Norfolk def. Kole Weigel, North Platte, Fall 4:42
126 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, Dec 5-3
132 — Gavin Van Driel, Norfolk def. Tyson Smith, North Platte, Dec 3-1
138 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte def. Devan Schmit, Norfolk, Dec 7-4
145 — Ryan Fox, North Platte def. Dylan Busch, Norfolk, Dec 6-4
152 — Jacob Licking, Norfolk def. Emiliano Morin, North Platte, Maj 20-7
160 — Hudson Waldow, Norfolk def. Haedyn Brauer, North Platte, Fall 1:49
170 — Jaeden Thompson, Norfolk def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Fall 4:24
182 — Kayden Kettler, Norfolk def. Luke Rathjen, North Platte, Dec 7-6
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte def. Rylee Hammer, Norfolk, Fall 2:41
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Jackson Bos, Norfolk, Fall 2:38
285 — Brayden Heffner, Norfolk def. Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte, Fall 1:53
Match 2
Cons. Semi
North Platte def. Omaha Westside 48-24
106 — Brody Pitner, North Platte win by forfeit
113 — Logan W. Edwards, Omaha Westside def. Kole Weigel, North Platte, Maj 13-5
120 — Jace Kennel, North Platte def. Amir A Rasulov, Omaha Westside, Fall 1:51
126 — Kooper Brandle, Omaha Westside def. Tyson Smith, North Platte, Dec 11-5
132 — Sam Johnson, Omaha Westside def. Carson Songster, North Platte, TF 16-0
138 — Ethan Jackson, North Platte def. Aiden G Hargis, Omaha Westside, Fall 2:41
145 — Lathen Huntsman, North Platte win by forfeit
152 — Ryan Fox (North Platte) over Michael J. Myers (Omaha Westside) Fall 3:51
160 — Tavian Thomas, Omaha Westside def. Haedyn Brauer, North Platte, Dec 9-4
170 — Cannon L. McCarty, Omaha Westside def. Brock Roblee, North Platte, Dec 13-8
182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Angel G. Cortes, Omaha Westside, Fall 0:48
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte win by forfeit
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Cole D. Haberman, Omaha Westside, Fall 2:33
285 — Ryan D. Zatechka, Omaha Westside def. Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte, Fall 2:20
Match 3
5th Place Match
Lincoln East defeated North Platte 40-33
106 — Braedyn Rakes, Lincoln East def. Brody Pitner, North Platte, Fall 1:14
113 — Scottie Meier Jr., Lincoln East def. Kole Weigel, North Platte, Dec 6-2
120 — Gabriel Turman, Lincoln East def. Jace Kennel, North Platte, Dec 9-3
126 — Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East def. Drake Miles, North Platte, Fall 2:46
132 — Keith Smith, Lincoln East def. Ethan Jackson, North Platte, Fall 3:17
138 — Cole Toline, Lincoln East def. Lathen Huntsman, North Platte, Fall 3:07
145 — Westin Sherlock, Lincoln East def. Ryan Fox, North Platte, Maj 14-6
152 — Haedyn Brauer, North Platte def. Cael Dempsey, Lincoln East, Fall 1:37
160 — Brock Roblee, North Platte def. Mason Miigerl, Lincoln East, Fall 5:51
170 — Landon Spivey, Lincoln East def. Robert Zeiler, North Platte, Fall 2:52
182 — Luke Rathjen, North Platte def. Caleb Schwerdtfeger, Lincoln East, Dec 3-1
195 — Xavier Albertson, North Platte def. Zach Dickey, Lincoln East, Fall 0:48
220 — Vincent Genatone, North Platte def. Axel Lyman, Lincoln East, Fall 0:45
285 — Peyton Dimmitt, North Platte def. Brendan McGlothlin, Lincoln East, Fall 0:12
Class B
1, Bennington. 2, Blair. 3, Waverly. 4, Hastings. 5, Scottsbluff. 6, Broken Bow. 8, Minden. 8, Columbus Lakeview.
Broken Bow results
Match 1
Quarterfinal
Bennington def. Broken Bow 47-25
106 — Cadyn Coyle, Bennington def. Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, Maj 12-2
113 — Kael Lauridsen, Bennington def. Victor Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow, Fall 1:10
120 — Connor Ritonya, Bennington def. Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow, Fall 3:23
126 — Kyler Lauridsen, Bennington def. Braylan Rynearson, Broken Bow, Maj 15-5
132 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow def. Braxton Peacher, Bennington, Dec 3-1
138 — AJ Parrish, Bennington def. Tallen Harrold, Broken Bow, Dec 8-2
145 — Connor Wells, Broken Bow def. Dawson Frost, Bennington, Maj 14-1
152 — Hunter Anderson, Bennington def. Dakota Baum, Broken Bow, Fall 5:29
160 — Dalton Rhoten, Bennington def. Jack Myers, Broken Bow, Fall 3:44
170 — Blane Boehmer, Bennington def. Layton Lindner, Broken Bow, Fall 3:21
182 — Max Denson, Broken Bow def. Jack Jansen, Bennington, Fall 1:15
195 — Luke MacDonald, Bennington def. Cal Wells, Broken Bow, Fall 2:10
220 — Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow def. Kale Kaufmann, Bennington, Fall 0:54
285 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow win by forfeit
Match 2
Cons. Semi
Broken Bow def. Columbus Lakeview 43-21
106 — Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow def. Levi Lutjelusche, Columbus Lakeview, Fall 1:39
113 — Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow def. Pablo Tellez, Columbus Lakeview, SV-1 3-1
120 — William Moninger, Broken Bow def. Eli Pilakowski, Columbus Lakeview, Dec 4-0
126 — Andon Stenger, Columbus Lakeview def. Braylan Rynearson, Broken Bow, Fall 0:47
132 — Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow win by forfeit
138 — Connor Wells, Broken Bow def. Owen Bargen, Columbus Lakeview, TB-1 2-1
145 — Hayden Johnston, Columbus Lakeview def. Dakota Baum, Broken Bow, SV-1 6-4
152 — Jack Myers, Broken Bow def. Brock Mahoney, Columbus Lakeview, Fall 2:00
160 — Yordi Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview def. Brice Chaplin , Broken Bow, Dec 5-2
170 — Miguel Cullum, Columbus Lakeview def. Layton Lindner, Broken Bow, Dec 1-0
182 — Max Denson, Broken Bow def. Fabian Recinos, Columbus Lakeview, Fall 5:59
195 — Cal Wells, Broken Bow def. Erick Bello, Columbus Lakeview, Maj 9-1
220 — Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview def. Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, Fall 2:39
285 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Lyle Kudron, Columbus Lakeview, Fall 0:31
Match 3
5th Place Match
Scottsbluff defeated Broken Bow 36-19
106 — Christopher Gamino, Scottsbluff def. Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, Dec 6-2
113 — Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow def. Oscar Felix, Scottsbluff, Maj 15-6
120 — Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff def. William Moninger, Broken Bow, Fall 2:38
126 — Bryan Morales, Scottsbluff def. Braylan Rynearson, Broken Bow, Dec 8-5
132 — Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff def. Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow, Dec 3-0
138 — Milo Cervantes, Scottsbluff def. Tallen Harrold, Broken Bow, Dec 8-3
152 — Jack Myers, Broken Bow def. Karsen Leonard, Scottsbluff, Dec 4-0
160 — Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff def. Brice Chaplin, Broken Bow, Fall 5:12
170 — Frankie Trevino, Scottsbluff def. Layton Lindner, Broken Bow, Fall 3:05
182 — Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff def. Max Denson, Broken Bow, Dec 7-1
195 — Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff def. Cal Wells, Broken Bow, Dec 9-2
220 - Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow def. Trey May, Scottsbluff, Fall 2:00
285 — Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow def. Chance Symons, Scottsbluff, Dec 5-2
Class D
Team result
1, Sutherland. 2, Mullen. 3, Thayer Central. 4, Pender. 5, Arapahoe. 6, Ravenna. 8, Alma. 8, Winside.
Sutherland results
Match 1
Quarterfinal
Sutherland defeated Winside 54-20
106 — Grady Dempcy, Sutherland win by forfeit
113 — Luke Harper, Sutherland def. Korbin Carlson, Winside, Fall 4:33
120 — Jacoby Mann, Winside def. Oliver Nutter, Sutherland, Maj 14-1
126 — Cayden Ellis, Winside def. Cauy Kohl, Sutherland, Dec 5-3
132 — Matt Bruns, Sutherland def. Mace Magwire, Winside, Fall 1:17
138 — Jon Peterka, Sutherland def. Maddox Magwire, Winside, Fall 2:17
145 - Art Escalante, Winside def. Samuel Foster, Sutherland, Dec 5-4
152 - Hunter Cook, Sutherland) win by forfeit
160 - Gabe Escalante, Winside def. Aydan Kaps, Sutherland, Fall 1:55
170 - Cole Kerner, Sutherland win by forfeit
182 — Gavin Cable, Sutherland win by forfeit
195 — Mason Topp, Winside def. Austin Lee, Sutherland, Maj 8-0
220 — Eric Halsted, Sutherland win by forfeit
285 — Gavin White, Sutherland win by forfeit
Match 2
Semifinal
Sutherland defeated Thayer Central 48-24
106 — Colter Sinn, Thayer Central def. Grady Dempcy, Sutherland, Maj 12-4
113 — Triston Wells, Thayer Central def. Luke Harper, Sutherland, Maj 11-2
120 — Ashton Sinn, Thayer Central def. Oliver Nutter, Sutherland, Dec 8-1
126 — Cauy Kohl, Sutherland win by forfeit
132 — Brenner McLaughlin, Thayer Central def. Matt Bruns, Sutherland, Dec 4-2
138 — Jon Peterka, Sutherland def. Treyton Waldmeier, Thayer Central, Fall 2:44
145 — Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Jordan Lake, Thayer Central, Fall 0:51
152 — Hunter Cook, Sutherland def. Nate Burd, Thayer Central, Fall 0:44
160 — Gunner Mumford, Thayer Central def. Aydan Kaps, Sutherland, Maj 12-3
170 — Cole Kerner, Sutherland def. Dylan Williams, Thayer Central, Fall 3:03
182 — Austin Lee, Sutherland def. Jayden Hissong, Thayer Central, Fall 2:34
195 — Cameron Schulte, Thayer Central) def. Gavin Cable, Sutherland, Fall 1:10
220 — Eric Halsted, Sutherland def. Anthony Congdon-Meyer, Thayer Central, Fall 1:12
285 — Gavin White, Sutherland win by forfeit
Match 3
1st Place
Sutherland defeated Mullen 58-19
106 — Jeffery Forsen, Mullen def. Grady Dempcy, Sutherland, Fall 2:37
113 — Luke Harper, Sutherland def. Carter Haesler, Mullen, Fall 0:18
120 — Eli Paxton, Mullen def. Oliver Nutter, Sutherland, Maj 13-0
126 — Cauy Kohl, Sutherland def. Jacob Wingebach, Mullen, Fall 0:15
132 — Matt Bruns, Sutherland def. Kyle Durfee, Mullen, Fall 4:28
138 — Jon Peterka, Sutherland win by forfeit
145 — Samuel Foster, Sutherland def. Chase Gracey, Mullen, Maj 14-0
152 — Hunter Cook, Sutherland def. Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen, Fall 1:50
160 — Aydan Kaps, Sutherland def. Andrew Harvey, Mullen, Fall 3:26
170 — Sean Simonson, Mullen def. Cole Kerner , Sutherland, Dec 10-6
182 — Austin Lee, Sutherland def. Owen Thorberg, Mullen, Fall 0:45
195 — Eric Halsted, Sutherland win by forfeit
220 — Gavin White, Sutherland def. Tel Kvanvig, Mullen, Fall 1:58
285 — Isaac Welch, Mullen win by forfeit
Mullen results
Match 1
Quarterfinal
Mullen defeated Alma 51-30
106 — Jeffery Forsen, Mullen def. Carter Brandyberry, Alma, Fall 2:57
113 — Tucker Brandyberry, Alma def. Carter Haesler, Mullen, Fall 0:54
120 — Eli Paxton, Mullen def. Evan Millard, Alma, Fall 0:25
126 — Gavin Dunse, Alma def. Jacob Wingebach, Mullen, Fall 0:14
132 — Kyle Durfee, Mullen def. Anton Cook, Alma, Fall 0:26
138 — James Dubbs, Alma win by forfeit
145 — Chase Gracey, Mullen def. Braydon Johnson, Alma, Fall 2:40
152 — Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen def. River Eddy, Alma, Fall 0:18
160 — Andrew Harvey, Mullen win by forfeit
170 — Sean Simonson, Mullen def. Alek Molzahn, Alma, Dec 7-5
182 — Owen Thorberg, Mullen win by forfiet
195 — Jeremy Felix, Alma win by forfeit
220 — Andrew Graf, Alma def. Tel Kvanvig, Mullen, Fall 1:27
285 — Isaac Welch, Mullen win by forfeit
Match 2
Semifinal
Mullen defeated Pender 47-30
106 — Jeffery Forsen, Mullen def. Nate Sanderson, Pender, Fall 0:45
113 — Matthew Ferris, Pender def. Carter Haesler, Mullen, Fall 0:26
120 — Eli Paxton, Mullen def. Brodrick Crippen, Pender, Dec 6-1
126 — Trey Johnson, Pender def. Jacob Wingebach, Mullen, Fall 0:15
132 — Kyle Durfee, Mullen def. Mitchell Kelly, Pender, Maj 9-0
138 — Zachery Randall, Pender win by forfeit
145 — Chase Gracey, Mullen def. Braxton Volk, Pender, Maj 11-3
152 — Spencer DeNaeyer, Mullen win by forfeit
160 — Andrew Harvey, Mullen def. Brody Krusemark, Pender, Fall 1:07
170 — Sean Simonson, Mullen def. Alexander Johnson, Pender, Fall 0:21
182 — Owen Thorberg, Mullen def. Dylan Linkous, Pender, Fall 1:36
195 — Jacob Bruns, Pender win by forfeit
220 — Colton Sanderson, Pender def. Tel Kvanvig, Mullen, Fall 3:35
285 — Isaac Welch, Mullen def. Dayten Kramer, Pender, Fall 0:24