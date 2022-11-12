Sutherland wrestling coach named Coach of the Year

The Sutherland wrestling team qualified 12 wrestlers for the state tournament last year, three of whom won individual championships, and the Sailors left Omaha with the team title.

Sutherland can add one more accolade to that impressive season.

Coach Ryan Mraz will be honored as the boys wrestling Coach of the Year during halftime of the Class A state girls basketball semifinals on March 3 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

“(It’s a) real nice honor to have, but i think it’s a lot more than just me," he said. "A lot of it goes to our little kid program … and that organization does a good job. Other than that, I guess the assistant coaches, my wife, the community. We had a killer lineup with those seniors we had last year. They’ll be hard to replace and they’ll be missed.”

Mraz said Sutherland went to the state tournament thinking six athletes could win a title. Only three did: Jon Peterka, Hunter Cook and Gavin White. Cauy Kohl finished runner-up, and Samuel Foster and Matt Bruns both placed fourth in their brackets.

All six helped the Sailors win the team title by 48 points.

“It takes a village to raise these kids,” Mraz said. “We had a lot of community support last year. I feel humbled to have that happen, but good kids and a good community really helps out."

Other Telegraph-area coaches to earn Coach of the Year honors in their respective sports include Broken Bow’s Kelly Cooksley for girls golf, Lexington’s Sam Jilka for boys cross country, Lexington’s Joel Lemus-Leon for boys soccer and Ogallala’s Melinda Nielson for unified sports, bowling.