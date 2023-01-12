Sutherland wrestling sweeps Hershey, St. Pat's at Hershey Tri

HERSHEY — The Sutherland wrestling team defeated both St. Pat’s and Hershey in a triangular Thursday in Hershey.

The Sailors defeated the Irish 57-24 before beating the Panthers 48-27 in the final dual of the triangular.

“Really proud of the boys for coming out and really concentrating on pins,” Sutherland coach Ryan Mraz said. “It’s part of the dual process. We try to pin as much as possible in a dual to get things done.”

Oliver Nutter and Kason Bruns won both of their matches for the Sailors, while most Sutherland wrestlers only wrestled once due to open spots or split their two matches.

The Panthers struck first in their dual with Sutherland after winning at 132 pounds by open. Sutherland’s Cauy Kohl pinned Brodey Hund at 138, and a Bruns win at 145 by pin gave Sutherland a 12-6 lead. Hershey’s Rhodee Hill pulled out a win by pin over Ryker Copeland at 152 to even the score.

Sutherland then went on a win streak. Cole Kerner pinned Jaydon Parker at 160, followed by Hayden Anderson pinning Landon Farmer at 170 and back-to-back open wins at 182 and 195 to take a 36-12 lead.

There was a double open at 220, and Hershey won due to an open at 285. Sutherland’s Scotty Anderson pinned Logan Moore to put the score at 42-18.

Grady Dempcy, who normally wrestles at 106 for Hershey, bumped up to 113 to face Jarrett Vanarsdall. Vanarsdall won by decision to cut the deficit to 42-21.

Ethan Elliott pinned Luke Harper to further cut the deficit to 42-27. Elliott won both of his matches, beating St. Pat’s Hudson Deeds in an earlier dual.

Nutter closed out the dual by pinning Keltin Vanarsdall and setting the score at 48-27.

“Hershey does a really nice job of hosting (the triangular) here,” Mraz said. “It’s super close to home. We’re seven miles away from home; that’s a good distance to go for just a triangular.”

In Sutherland’s 57-24 dual with St. Pat’s, Nutter defeated Jayden Klein by pin, Kason Bruns defeated Emilio Dimas by pin, Copeland defeated Dax Connick by pin, Kole Walz defeated Gage Deeds by pin, Connor Bryner defeated Logan Dodson by pin, Harper defeated Hudson Deeds by pin and Dempcy defeated Logan Robirds by decision.

Matthew Phelps picked up St. Pat’s lone win outside of an open by pinning Hayden Anderson.

Elliott, Keltin Vanarsdall and Hund pinned Hudson Deeds, Klein and Mason Giebler, respectively, to start Hershey’s dual with St. Pat’s.

An open at 138 followed by Riggin Hutchison pinning Connick and opens at 152 and 160 gave Hershey a 42-0 lead.

Phelps, who won both of his matches, pinned Landon Farmer at 170, and three straight open wins cut the St. Pat’s deficit to 42-24. Ben Melton then pinned Charles Koch at 285 to pull the Irish within 12 points with two matches to go.

Robirds pinned Moore to cut the deficit to 42-36, but a Hershey win by open at 113 sealed the Panthers’ win at 48-36.

“Looking at the Sutherland dual, giving up three weight classes, we’re down 18 points to start with,” Hershey coach Dustin Elliott said. “It makes it tough to dig out of that hole. You take those 18 out, it’s 30-27. We’re right in the middle of it.”