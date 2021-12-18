Sutherland wrestling wins home invitational

Sutherland, Class D1’s No. 1 team according to NEwrestle, is shaping up to be a contender for the team title at state this season.

With all five state qualifiers having medaled last season and returning for another year, plus the addition of another state qualifier in Matt Bruns from Hershey, the Sailors are shaping up to be the team to beat.

They proved that at their home invite. The Sailors medaled 10, including six first-place finishes, en route to scoring 200.5 points and winning the Sutherland Invitational on Saturday.

“We performed well. It’s good to see right before the holiday break,” Sutherland coach Ryan Mraz said. “Sutherland Tournament is usually a pretty tough tournament, so to medal here kind of gives you a good judge on where we’re at, heading into the second part of the season. We still have stuff to work on, but really proud of our effort today.”

Mullen finished second with 122 points, followed by Atwood-Rawlins County in third with 113, Hitchcock County in fourth with 94 and Pleasanton in fifth with 82.5.