Sutherland wrestling wins home invitational

Sutherland, Class D1’s No. 1 team according to NEwrestle, is shaping up to be a contender for the team title at state this season.
With all five state qualifiers having medaled last season and returning for another year, plus the addition of another state qualifier in Matt Bruns from Hershey, the Sailors are shaping up to be the team to beat.
They proved that at their home invite. The Sailors medaled 10, including six first-place finishes, en route to scoring 200.5 points and winning the Sutherland Invitational on Saturday.
“We performed well. It’s good to see right before the holiday break,” Sutherland coach Ryan Mraz said. “Sutherland Tournament is usually a pretty tough tournament, so to medal here kind of gives you a good judge on where we’re at, heading into the second part of the season. We still have stuff to work on, but really proud of our effort today.”
Mullen finished second with 122 points, followed by Atwood-Rawlins County in third with 113, Hitchcock County in fourth with 94 and Pleasanton in fifth with 82.5.
For Sutherland, No. 3 Cauy Kohl (126) picked up the win by fall against Ryan Sramek of Atwood-Rawlins County just before the end of the second period. No. 3 Bruns (132) narrowly held on for a 1-0 decision against Mullen’s Kyle Durfee (No. 4).
No. 1 Jon Peterka (138) and No. 1 Samuel Foster (145) held off St. Pat’s Gavin Nutter (No. 6) and Perkins County’s Colton Pouk (No. 8) in decision victories, while No. 2 Hunter Cook pinned Hyannis’ Ezekiel Heaton in three minutes, 10 seconds.
No. 2 Gavin White defeated Hyannis’ Gavin Anderson (No. 5) in an 11-4 decision.
Oliver Nutter (120) and Austin Lee (195) placed third, and Grady Dempcy (106) and Eric Halsted (195) came in fourth.
“That main core group there, they are the heart and soul of the team,” Mraz said. “They do a good job leading the team and putting these wins together. They kind of feed off one another, so it’s nice to see them all come out here and perform really well for us.”
Hershey’s Ethan Elliott won at 106 after defeating Anselmo-Merna Tristan Olson (No. 4) by majority decision. Mullen’s Eli Paxton (120, No. 6) pinned Sandhills Valley’s Dayton Gipe (No. 1) in the final period of their match to win the division.
Wauneta-Palisade’s Conner Bryner (170, No. 10) won his division after defeating Garden County’s Trey Kirch (No. 9) by fall in 2:59. St. Pat’s Justin Schroll defeated Anselmo-Merna’s Sid Miller (195, No. 5) by a 10-4 decision. Mullen’s Isaac Welch (285, No. 5) defeated Atwood-Rawlins County’s Preston Bearley by majority decision.
Sandhills Valley’s Saije Phelps defeated teammate Scarlett Weitzel by first-period fall to win the girls 120 division, Sandhills Valley’s Isabelle Zuniga defeated both Garden County’s Oakley Larsen and Ansley’s Jordyn Ellison in the girls 132 division and Sandhills Valley’s Mariah Duran won all three of her matches in the girls 165 division.
Boys Team results
1, Sutherland, 200.5. 2, Mullen, 122. 3, Atwood-Rawlins County, 113. 4, Hitchcock County, 94. 5, Pleasanton, 82.5. 6, Garden County, 82. 7, St. Pat’s, 67. 8, Morrill, 62. 9, Anselmo-Merna, 58. 10, Bayard, 37. 11, Perkins County, 36. 12, Sandhills Valley, 35.5. 13, Hershey, 35. 13, Wauneta-Palisade, 35. 15, Hyannis, 34. 16, Kimball, 18. 16, Sandhills/Thedford, 18. 18, Shelton, 17. 19, Dundy County-Stratton, 13. 20, Banner County, 10. 21, Leyton, 7. 22, Medicine Valley, 1.
Individual results
106 — 1, Ethan Elliott, Hershey. 2, Tristan Olson, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Jeffery Forsen, Mullen. 4, Grady Dempcy, Sutherland.
113 — 1, Gatlin Krepela, Pleasanton. 2, Gus Hanson, Atwood-Rawlins County. 3, Gunner Spotanski, Shelton. 4, Blake Devitt, Hitchcock County.
120 — 1, Eli Paxton, Mullen. 2, Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley. 3, Oliver Nutter, Sutherland. 4, Jesse Winberg, Pleasanton
126 — 1, Cauy Kohl, Sutherland. 2, Ryan Sramek, Atwood-Rawlins County. 3, Brock Burry, Bayard. 4, Keenan Jensen, Pleasanton.
132 — 1, Matt Bruns, Sutherland. 2, Kyle Durfee, Mullen. 3, James McGinnis, Kimball. 4, Gabe Kohel, Morrill.
138 — 1, Jon Peterka, Sutherland. 2, Gaven Nutter, St. Pat’s. 3, Gavin Hunt, Garden County. 4, Tanner McLain, Hitchcock County.
145 — 1, Samuel Foster, Sutherland. 2, Colton Pouk, Perkins County. 3, Daniel Kohel, Morrill. 4, Chase Gracey, Mullen.
152 — 1, Hunter Cook, Sutherland. 2, Ezekiel Heaton, Hyannis. 3, Gunner Roberson, Garden County. 4, Wyatt Reichenberg, Banner County.
160 — 1, Drew Withington, Atwood-Rawlins County. 2, Tanner O`Brien, Hitchcock County. 3, Matthew Phelps, St. Pat’s. 4, Beau Lake, Bayard.
170 — 1, Conner Bryner, Wauneta-Palisade. 2, Trey Kirch, Garden County. 3, Sean Simonson, Mullen. 4, Josh Popp, Atwood-Rawlins County.
182 — 1, Chase Pawloski, Pleasanton. 2, Dallas Miller, Garden County. 3, Anthony Christferson, Hitchcock County. 4, Michael Morgan, Morrill.
195 — 1, Justin Schroll, St. Pat’s. 2, Sid Miller, Anselmo-Merna. 3, Austin Lee, Sutherland. 4, Eric Halsted, Sutherland.
220 — 1, Gavin White, Sutherland. 2, Gavin Anderson, Hyannis. 3, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County. 4, Samuel McMillan, Anselmo-Merna.
285 — 1, Isaac Welch, Mullen. 2, Preston Bearley, Atwood-Rawlins County. 3, JySeann Pugh, Pleasanton. 4, Reegan French, Morrill.
Girls Team results
1, Sandhills Valley Girls, 66. 2, Atwood-Rawlins County Girls, 32. 3, Garden County Girls, 26. 4, Ansley Girls , 21. 5, Bayard Girls, 14.
Individual results
G100 — 1, Carlie McKibbin. Bayard Girls.
G114 — 1, Kaleigh Mcfee, Atwood-Rawlins County Girls. 2, Marianne Zuniga, Sandhills Valley Girls. 3, Chloe Schaeffer, Sandhills Valley Girls.
G120 — 1, Saije Phelps, Sandhills Valley Girls. 2. Scarlett Weitzel, Sandhills Valley Girls.
G132 — 1, Isabelle Zuniga, Sandhills Valley Girls. 2, Oakley Larsen, Garden County Girls. 3, Jordyn Ellison, Ansley Girls.
G145 — 1, Xavia Brenn, Atwood-Rawlins County Girls.
G165 — 1, Mariah Duran, Sandhills Valley Girls. 2, Jocelyn Ambriz. Ansley Girls. 3, Chole Ellison, Ansley Girls. 4, Zoe Barela, Ansley Girls.