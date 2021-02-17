Sutherland's Jon Peterka taking preferred path to a medal in state wrestling tournament this time around

Maxwell’s Luke Howitt advanced to the semifinals in the 220-pound class after pinning Neligh-Oakdale’s Dawson Kaup in a minute and 25 seconds.

Reaching the semifinals is nothing new for Howitt (32-2). He finished runner-up at 220 last season. This season, though, could have gone differently for the senior.

“It’s really important to me because I’m actually dealing with some pretty big injuries right now and I had a lot of adversity this season,” Howitt said. “I think I made it here with good coaching and just dedication to the sport. It means a lot to be here.”

Howitt has dealt with a torn meniscus and a sprained ACL for about three weeks. He wants to finish out his final season, and even with the injury, he wants to come out on top.

“I’ve qualified three times,” Howitt said. “Last year I was state runner-up, so that was pretty cool. I’m hoping to get there again and be champ this time.”

Howitt has a good chance of making it back to the championship match, even with his injuries. He said he just needs to wrestle smarter and limit the mistakes.