Sutherland's Jon Peterka taking preferred path to a medal in state wrestling tournament this time around

Sutherland’s Jon Peterka wrestled in the consolation bracket for most of the state tournament last season after losing in the first round. He had to battle his way back just to earn a medal in a sixth-place finish.
Not this year. Peterka, a junior in the 132-pound division, outlasted Plainview’s Tanner Frahm in a 5-2 decision in the NSAA Class D State Tournament quarterfinals to advance to his first state semifinals.
“It means a lot,” Peterka said. “All the work we’ve done this year is paying off.”
Peterka is one of 11 area wrestlers to reach the semifinals. The road wasn’t easy for him, however. In his first match, Peterka pinned Burwell’s Colton Dawe near the end of the second period. In his match against Frahm, a late takedown made the difference.
“It’s a good win, he’s tough,” Peterka said. “Plainsview is a good team, a tough team. I’ve wrestled them once before, so I knew it was going to be a battle.”
The path to the championship will be even tougher. Awaiting Peterka (45-6) in the semis is Doniphan-Trumbull’s Drake Belville (24-8), who squeaked out a 7-6 decision in the quarterfinals.
“It’s a battle from here on out,” Peterka said. “There’s no (looking) back. Just got to focus.”
Maxwell’s Luke Howitt advanced to the semifinals in the 220-pound class after pinning Neligh-Oakdale’s Dawson Kaup in a minute and 25 seconds.
Reaching the semifinals is nothing new for Howitt (32-2). He finished runner-up at 220 last season. This season, though, could have gone differently for the senior.
“It’s really important to me because I’m actually dealing with some pretty big injuries right now and I had a lot of adversity this season,” Howitt said. “I think I made it here with good coaching and just dedication to the sport. It means a lot to be here.”
Howitt has dealt with a torn meniscus and a sprained ACL for about three weeks. He wants to finish out his final season, and even with the injury, he wants to come out on top.
“I’ve qualified three times,” Howitt said. “Last year I was state runner-up, so that was pretty cool. I’m hoping to get there again and be champ this time.”
Howitt has a good chance of making it back to the championship match, even with his injuries. He said he just needs to wrestle smarter and limit the mistakes.
“I was definitely a little too aggressive last year and made a few dumb mistakes,” Howitt said. “But I think I can definitely do it this year with just how much better I’ve gotten and how much I’ve trained and prepared for this moment.”
Thursday morning he’ll face Gavin Anderson (18-9) of Hyannis.
Colton Holthus, last year’s champion in the 145-pound class, also moved on to the semifinals, this time at 152.
He pinned Axtell’s Joseph French in the second period in the first round, then he did the same to Plainview’s Devon Tunender in 27 seconds in the quarterfinals.
“I’ve been working for that for at least 15 years,” Holthus said. “It’s something I’ve worked for since I started wrestling. Being on the big stage at least once and here I am again.”
On top of trying to repeat as champion, Holthus (46-2) picked up another career milestone in the first round: his 150th career win. When he pinned French, he got his moment to celebrate as someone announced the accomplishment over the speaker system.
“I’ve been working toward that since I came in my freshman year,” he said. “Our goal was to get 150 and that was pretty big for the whole program and for me to finally get it.”
Other semifinal qualifiers from the area include Garrett Latimer (50-4) of Southwest at 138 pounds, Matt VanPelt (46-1) of Southwest at 152, Connor Schulz (31-0) of Hi-Line at 170, Reece Zutavern (46-1) of Sandhills/Thedford at 182, Gavin White (40-2) of Sutherland at 195, Reed McFadden (38-11) of Sandhills/Thedford at 220 and Kayden Stubbs (36-7) of Maxwell and Brayton Branic (18-6) of Sandhills/Thedford at 285. The latter two will face eachother Thursday.