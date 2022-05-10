Telegraph-area athletes qualify for state at B-6 District

OGALLALA — No one was catching Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina in the 3,200-meter run on Tuesday at the B-6 District meet in Ogallala.

With each passing lap, the Lexington sophomore created more and more space until he was running alone. He crossed the finish line at 10 minutes, 9.37 seconds, over five seconds ahead of Scottsbluff’s Hans Bastron in second place.

“It feels amazing,” Salazar-Molina said. “I was going in to qualify, not to PR because I have three races. I need to balance them out to be consistent.”

Salazar-Molina qualified for three events at state in Ogallala as the Lexington boys finished second at the B-6 District meet. He ran a 4:32.19 in the 1,600-meter run and helped the 4x800 team finish second with a time of 8:15.66.

Sidney came in first, Chadron finished third and McCook placed fourth.

Salazar-Molina isn’t the only Minuteman going to state. Quintin Moss finished third in the 100 and first in the 200, Landon Bowen placed second in the 400, Oscar Aguado-Mendez finished third in the 800 and Luis Castellanos and Isaac Scharff tied for third in discus.

Other boys qualifiers from Telegraph-area schools include Gothenburg’s Ethan Olsen in the 3,200 (third), Jake Burge in pole vault (fourth) and Kade Cox in pole vault (sixth), Ogallala’s Cameron Zink in the 110 and 300 hurdles (third in each) and Kyren Graves in shot put (third), Cozad’s Jaden Cervantes in shot put (second), Jaden Vollenweider in discus (first), Cash Chytka in high jump (fourth) and Monty Brooks-Follmer in high jump (fifth) and McCook’s Branson McDonald in pole vault (first), Hayden Norgaard in pole vault (third), Adam Dugger in long jump (second), Brett Fraker in triple jump (second) and Alex Missinger in triple jump (third).

The McCook 4x100 relay also qualified for state.

The Lexington girls also had a few athletes qualify for state. Rachael Kearney jumped the minimum required height of 5 foot, 1 inch to qualify for her second consecutive state meet.

“I’m excited, I want to do my best and hopefully make a PR,” Kearney said. “That would be great.”

Maria Caballero finished third in the 100, Mia Rowe placed first in triple jump, McKinna Moats and Cordelia Harbison both qualified in shot put, and Moats placed third in discus.

McCook won the girls’ side, followed by Scottsbluff, Lexington and Ogallala.

Shawna Wilkinson finished second in both the 400 and the 800 for McCook and made it back to state again.

“It was a tough race, but (Scottsbluff’s Payton Burda) is an incredible runner,” Wilkinson said. “It’s fun to finally have that competition and just run and do our best to qualify for state.”

Other girls qualifiers include Cozad’s Makaia Baker in the 100, 200 and 400 (first 100 and 200, third in 400) and Karyn Burkholder in the 300 hurdles (second), McCook’s Emma Dutton in the 200 and 100 hurdles (third in both), Samantha Rodewald in the 3,200 (third), Sierra Kotschwar in shot put (first) and discus (second), Chayse Friehe in pole vault (first) and Hannah Crow in pole vault (second), Ogallala’s Makayla Kirchner in the 200 (second) and Lindee Henning in the 1,600 and 3,200 (first in both), Gothenburg’s Aubrey O’Hare in the 300 hurdles, Madison Smith in discus (first) and high jump (third), Ashlyn Richeson in pole vault (third) and Ava Weyers in long jump (third).

The McCook 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800 relay teams qualified for state.

Boys team results

1, Sidney, 124. 2, Lexington, 92. 3, Chadron, 80. 4, McCook, 77.33. 5, Scottsbluff, 52.33. 6, Cozad, 37. 7, Ogallala, 21. 8, Alliance, 19. 9, Gothenburg, 16.33. 10, Gering, 8.

Boys state qualifiers

100 meter — 1, Luke Holly, 11.10, Sidney. 2, Isak Doty, 11.17, Sidney. 3, Quentin Moss, 11.23, Lexington.

200 meter — 1, Quentin Moss, 22.17, Lexington. 2, Isak Doty, 22.37, Sidney. 3, Ransen Wilkins, 22.45, Scottsbluff.

400 meter — 1, Mitchell Deer, 50.14, Sidney. 2, Landon Bowen, 52.09, Lexington. 3, Tyson Klein, 52.47, Scottsbluff.

800 meter — 1, Mitchell Deer, 1:59.97, Sidney. 2, Daniel Bashtovoi, 1:59.98, Sidney. 3, Oscar Aguado-Mendez, 2:02.13, Lexington.

1600 meter — 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, 4:32.19, Lexington. 2, Cameron Brauer, 4:34.00, Sidney. 3, Daniel Bashtovoi, 4:39.16, Sidney.

3200 meter — 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, 10:09.37, Lexington. 2, Hans Bastron, 10:14.77, Scottsbluff. 3, Ethan Olsen, 10:31.15, Gothenburg.

110 meter hurdles — 1, Xander Provance, 14.44, Chadron. 2, Rhett Cullers, 14.98, Chadron. 3, Cameron Zink, 15.17, Ogallala.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Malachi Swallow, 39.92, Chadron. 2, Rhett Cullers, 40.55, Chadron. 3, Cameron Zink, 41.22, Ogallala.

4x100 relay — 1, McCook, 43.06 (Jacob Gomez-Wilson, Adam Dugger, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Cole Thomas). 2, Sidney, 43.37.

4x400 relay — 1, Scottsbluff, 3:28.06. 2, Sidney, 3:28.26.

4x800 relay — 1, Sidney, 8:01.45. 2, Lexington, 8:15.66 (Oscar Aguado-Mendez, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Kevin Parada, Ian Salazar-Molina).

Shot Put — 1, Isaiah Martinez, 53-4, Alliance. 2, Jaden Cervantes, 51-9, Cozad. 3, Kyren Graves, 49-3.75, Ogallala.

Discus — 1, Jaden Vollenweider, 153-10, Cozad. 2, Isaiah Martinez, 149-11, Alliance. 3, Luis Castellanos, 146-8, Lexington. 3, Isaac Scharff, 146-8, Lexington.

High Jump — 1, Sawyer Dickman, 6-7, Sidney. 2, Jacob Dowse, 6-05, Sidney. 3, Cameron Leeling, 6-5, Sidney.

Pole Vault — 1, Branson McDonald, 15-2, McCook. 2, Aaron Price, 13-8, Scottsbluff. 3, Hayden Norgaard, 13-2, McCook.

Long Jump — 1, Chayton Bynes, 23-1.75, Chadron. 2, Adam Dugger, 22-3, McCook. 3, Cameron Leeling, 21-7.75, Sidney.

Triple Jump — 1, Chayton Bynes, 47-5.75, Chadron. 2, Brett Fraker, 45-11, McCook. 3, Alex Messinger, 45-8, McCook.

Girls team results

1, McCook, 105. 2, Scottsbluff, 77. 3, Lexington, 64. 4, Ogallala, 48. 5, Sidney, 44. 5, Gothenburg, 44. 7, Gering, 40. 8, Cozad, 38. 9, Chadron, 35. 10, Alliance, 32.

Girls state qualifiers

100 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, 12.65, Cozad. 2, Taryn Spady, 12.73, Scottsbluff. 3, Maria Caballero, 12.82, Lexington.

200 meter — 1, Makaia Baker, 25.94, Cozad. 2, Makayla Kirchner, 26.28, Ogallala. 3, Emma Dutton, 26.38, McCook.

400 meter — 1, Payton Burda, 59.66, Scottsbluff. 2, Shawna Wilkinson, 1:00.52, McCook. 3, Makaia Baker, 1:00.96, Cozad.

800 meter — 1, Payton Burda, 2:22.25, Scottsbluff. 2, Shawna Wilkinson, 2:23.77, McCook. 3, Madison Seiler, 2:24.28, Gering.

1600 meter — 1, Lindee Henning, 5:38.95, Ogallala. 2, Madison Seiler, 5:41.12, Gering. 3, Kyndall Carnahan, 5:41.16, Chadron.

3200 meter — 1, Lindee Henning, 11:49.43, Ogallala. 2, Madison Seiler, 11:51.37, Gering. 3, Samantha (Sammy) Rodewald, 13:01.03, McCook.

100 meter hurdles — 1, Paige Horne, 14.94, Scottsbluff. 2, Chloe Ahrens, 15.18, Sidney. 3, Emma Dutton, 15.22, McCook.

300 meter hurdles — 1, Paige Horne, 46.83, Scottsbluff. 2, Karyn Burkholder, 46.97, Cozad. 3, Aubrey O’Hare, 47.27, Gothenburg.

4x100 relay — 1, Gering, 50.70. 2, McCook, 51.41 (Kennedy Walter, Emma Dutton, Ainsley Taylor, Shawna Wilkinson).

4x400 relay — 1, Scottsbluff, 4:07.77. 2, McCook, 4:07.92 (Danika Havlicek, Paige Bortner, Sienna Dutton, Leah Spencer).

4x800 relay — 1, McCook, 10:04.20 (Samantha (Sammy) Rodewald, Paige Bortner, Isabella [Izzy] Renner, Leah Spencer). 2, Chadron, 10:10.88.

Shot Put — 1, Sierra H Kotschwar, 39-11.5, McCook. 2, McKinna Moats, 38-2, Lexington. 3, Cordelia Harbison, 37-5, Lexington.

Discus — 1, Madison Smith, 146-4, Gothenburg. 2, Sierra H Kotschwar, 130-9, McCook. 3, McKinna Moats, 129-8, Lexington.

High Jump — 1, Karsyn Leeling, 5-5, Sidney. 2, Tatum Bailey, 5-5, Chadron. 3, Madison Smith, 5-1, Gothenburg.

Pole Vault — 1, Chayse Friehe, 10-4, McCook. 2, Hannah Crow, 9-10, McCook. 3, Ashlyn Richeson, 9-10, Gothenburg.

Long Jump — 1, Karsyn Leeling, 17-10.25, Sidney. 2, Mariyah Avila, 17-10, Scottsbluff. 3, Ava Weyers, 17-3.75, Gothenburg.

Triple Jump — 1, Mia Rowe, 35-4, Lexington. 2, Mariyah Avila, 35-1.5, Scottsbluff. 3, Tatum Bailey, 34-8.25, Chadron.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.