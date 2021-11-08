Telegraph-area teams prepare for NSAA football semifinals

Defense will be key if the Falcons hope to make the state championship and avoid being upset.

CLASS D2

Sandhills/Thedford at Elgin Public/Pope John

Sandhills/Thedford has yet to struggle in the postseason. It beat Mead 62-6 in the second round of the Class D2 playoffs, then crushed Osceola 46-14 last week.

The Knights’ path to the state championship game got a little easier too when No. 13 Elgin Public/Pope John beat No. 12 Johnson-Brock 22-10 last week.

Elgin Public/Pope John picked up a signature win when it upset No. 4 Bloomfield 70-40 in the second round.

The Knights shouldn’t take Elgin Public/Pope John after it proved it can compete among the state’s best, but as long as Sandhills/Thedford keeps playing the way it has, a state championship appearance could be in its future.

CLASS D6

Cody-Kilgore at Wallace

Wallace is going to have its hands full when it faces No. 2 Cody-Kilgore. The Cowboys defeated Arthur County 51-6 last week and boast an undefeated record.