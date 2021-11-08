Telegraph-area teams prepare for NSAA football semifinals

The NSAA football playoffs have reached the semifinals, and only three Telegraph-area teams remain.
Over half of the area teams were eliminated in the quarterfinals.
North Platte fell in a heartbreaking one-point loss to Omaha North. Anselmo-Merna and Dundy County-Stratton were blown out by Burwell and Howells-Dodge, respectively.
Perkins County fell to Hitchcock County, and Arthur County lost big to Cody-Kilgore.
Sandhills/Thedford, Hitchcock County and Wallace are vying for a shot at the state championship. Here’s a look at their matchups as they try to make it out of the semifinals.
CLASS D1
Cross County at Hitchcock County
Hitchcock County is continuing its best season in program history by reaching the Class D1 state semifinals for the first time and are currently on a six-game winning streak.
Quarterback Kenyan Gaston threw four touchdowns and ran in two more, and the Falcons’ defense held Perkins County to just six points last week.
Hitchcock County will face No. 10 Cross County, who pulled off the 58-51 upset over No. 2 Lourdes Central Catholic last week. Cross County proved it shouldn’t be taken lightly.
Defense will be key if the Falcons hope to make the state championship and avoid being upset.
CLASS D2
Sandhills/Thedford at Elgin Public/Pope John
Sandhills/Thedford has yet to struggle in the postseason. It beat Mead 62-6 in the second round of the Class D2 playoffs, then crushed Osceola 46-14 last week.
The Knights’ path to the state championship game got a little easier too when No. 13 Elgin Public/Pope John beat No. 12 Johnson-Brock 22-10 last week.
Elgin Public/Pope John picked up a signature win when it upset No. 4 Bloomfield 70-40 in the second round.
The Knights shouldn’t take Elgin Public/Pope John after it proved it can compete among the state’s best, but as long as Sandhills/Thedford keeps playing the way it has, a state championship appearance could be in its future.
CLASS D6
Cody-Kilgore at Wallace
Wallace is going to have its hands full when it faces No. 2 Cody-Kilgore. The Cowboys defeated Arthur County 51-6 last week and boast an undefeated record.
Wallace, though, has the advantage of playing at home in this one. The Wildcats, fresh off a 38-18 win over No. 14 Pawnee County, will need to play a near-perfect game if it wants to pull off the upset.