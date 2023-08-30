HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Lexington 3, Cozad 0

LEXINGTON — Lexington shut out Cozad 26-24, 25-19, 25-12 on Tuesday.

Graci Marhenke led Cozad with seven kills and Lucha Olvera and Adysen Young each had one ace.

Laikyn Seim led Lexington with 11 kills, Ella Young and Hannah Scharff had two aces each and Scharff added one block.

Lexington hosts Minden and Cozad hosts Southern Valley on Thursday.

Medicine Valley 3, Hi-Line 0

EUSTIS — Medicine Valley defeated Hi-Line 25-20, 25-11, 25-16 on Tuesday.

Stella Heapy and Remmi Stout each had 11 kills for Medicine Valley, Heapy added six aces and Stout had two blocks.

Medicine Valley travels to Bertrand on Tuesday and Hi-Line travels to Cozad on Thursday.

South Platte Tri

Brady def. South Platte 25-13, 25-15

Perkins County def. Brady 25-20, 25-16

Perkins County def. South Platte 25-22, 25-18

Minden Tri

Minden def. McCook 25-13, 25-9

Minden def. Chase County 25-5, 25-16

McCook def. Chase County 28-26, 25-19

Banner County Tri

Hay Springs def. Garden County 25-23, 23-25, 25-16

Garden County def. Banner County 25-8, 25-16

Hay Springs def. Banner County 25-17, 25-7

Arthur County Tri

Sandhills/Thedford def. Arthur County 25-18, 25-13

Sandhills/Thedford def. Wallace 18-25, 25-21, 25-17

Wallace def. Arthur County 25-23, 25-6

Anselmo-Merna Tri

Anselmo-Merna def. Mullen 23-25, 25-17, 25-21

South Loup def. Mullen 26-24, 25-19

Anselmo-Merna def. South Loup 23-25, 25-11, 25-21

SCORES

Hemingford def. Hyannis 21-25, 25-16, 31-29, 26-24

Gothenburg def. Southern Valley 25-14, 25-20, 25-21

Paxton def. Sutherland 25-20, 25-19, 25-18

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Gothenburg 10, Ord 0

ORD — Gothenburg shut out Ord 10-0 on Tuesday.

For Gothenburg, Addisyn Streeter was 3-for-3 at the plate with four RBI. Hannah Devlin earned the win on the mound.

Gothenburg travels to Lexington on Thursday.

Cozad 4, McCook 3

COZAD — Cozad edged McCook 4-3 on Tuesday.

Madison Sayar was 3-for-3 with one RBI for Cozad and was the winning pitcher.

Cozad travels to HWY 6 on Thursday and the McCook Invite on Saturday.

SCORES

North Platte def. GICC 4-2

North Platte def. GICC 9-4

Holyoke, CO def. Chase County 19-3

Holyoke, CO def. Chase County 12-2

Kearney Catholic def. Lexington 17-6

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

Area teams scores

Broken Bow: Camryn Johnson, 74. Molly Custer, 83. Taylor Schaaf, 88. Skylar Benjamin, 94. Brynn Custer, 94.

Cozad: Makenna Wilkinson, 107. Abbie Albrecht, 127. Ella Atchison, 107. Latasha Heuck, 172. Ava Joyce, 137.

Gothenburg: Sophia Aden, 117. Adi Bartels, 116. Kaylee Olsen, 126. Madi Cornwell, 109. Becca Crown, 107.